Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Grants Stock Options

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (the " Company ") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on December 16, 2025, a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors and officers and to one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan, each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.225 per share until no later than December 15, 2030.

Contact:
Philippe Cloutier, PGeo
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331
Toll free: 877 874-1331
Fax: (819) 874-3113
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cartier ResourcesECR:CCTSXV:ECRPrecious Metals Investing
ECR:CC
Cartier Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cartier Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources

Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Cartier Cuts 16.2 g/t Au over 3.5 m included in 5.9 g/t Au over 11.0 m at Contact ; Extends Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones Near Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the fifth batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs), for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (″ NCZ ″), on its... Keep Reading...
Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that metallurgical testwork program is underway on samples of the Main Sector from its Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec). This work will be supervised by Soutex, a... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the third batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the second batch of results from Main Sector and more precisely, the VG9 Zone, from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 16, 2025 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its West Santa Fe project, located only 13 km from the Company's Flagship Santa Fe Mine project in... Keep Reading...
1911 GOLD GRADUATES TO TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

1911 GOLD GRADUATES TO TRADING ON THE OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that effective today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX"), and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol of AUMBF. "We are pleased to... Keep Reading...
OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes 1911 Gold Corporation to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced 1911 Gold Corporation (TSX-V: AUMB; OTCQX: AUMBF), an advanced gold explorer and developer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. 1911 Gold... Keep Reading...
Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Positive Metallurgical Results from Initial Testwork with Dundee Sustainable Technologies

Highlights of GlassLock Process™ Performance Gold Concentrate Upgrade: The gold grade of the concentrate increased by 47%, reaching 24.7g/t Au, with no measurable gold loss during the GlassLock Process™, and a direct-to-smelter saleable concentrate can be producedArsenic Reduction: Arsenic... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Announces LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the... Keep Reading...
St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km AnomalyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cartier Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cartier Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Lahontan Commences Drilling at West Santa Fe

Related News

Copper Investing

Canadian Approval Pushes Teck, Anglo Closer to Creating US$53 Billion Miner

Gold Investing

CMOC to Acquire Equinox Gold’s Brazilian Assets for US$1.015 Billion

Zinc Investing

Korea Zinc Unveils US$7.4 Billion Plan for First US Zinc Smelter in Decades

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Advancement of Road Improvements Servicing Santa Maria Eterna Silica and Solar Glass Hub

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals Reports the Balance of its 2025 Drill Results at the Trapper Gold Target

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy