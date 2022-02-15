Base MetalsInvesting News

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for a 3,000 metre drill program on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of the Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill (Figure 1). Drill crews have been mobilized to the property and drilling is expected to commence next week.

Ken Wheatley, Forum's Vice President, Exploration stated, "We are quite excited about this drill program, bringing new techniques and models to an older project in an area that is prolific for uranium deposits. We will be testing targets that exhibit a combination of structurally offset graphitic conductors with associated gravity lows. Any mineralization found would provide the nearby Cameco and Orano/Denison uranium mills with easy access to mill feed."

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "We commend the Hatchet Lake Denesuline First Nation for their input on the project parameters during the engagement process and their collaboration in providing services to Forum for execution of this drill program."

The Wollaston project is located just outside the margin of the overlying Athabasca sandstone and is prospective for basement-hosted unconformity style uranium deposits (Eagle Point, Arrow). The northeastern area of the Athabasca Basin is well endowed with uranium deposits that have been discovered and mined since the original discovery of the Rabbit Lake mine in 1968 (Figure 2). Gravity crews have completed surveys on the main target areas to be drill tested (Figure 3). These surveys detect alteration halos surrounding potential uranium deposits associated with structures outlined by electromagnetic (EM) conductors.

Figure 1: Location of Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project, processing facilities (red squares) and roads in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

Figure 2: The Wollaston project is located on Highway 905, 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of Orano/Denison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin. Uranium mineral deposits are outlined in red.

Figure 3: Gravity surveys completed over structural zones. These have been surveyed over areas that have received little or no drilling in prospective targets for basement-hosted uranium mineralization. Numerous gravity lows have been identified over conductive zones.

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., Forum's President & CEO and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Acquires Former Cameco Uranium Deposits on Trend from Orano's 133 Million Pound Kiggavik Uranium Deposit, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking 40 claims totalling 53,402 hectares of ground formerly held by Cameco Corporation on trend with the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (66.2% Orano, 16.9% Denison 16.9% UEX), one of the largest undeveloped uranium deposits in the world (Figure 1). From 2008 to 2012, Cameco drilled 135 holes for over 36,000 metres of drilling to the west of Kiggavik and discovered two uranium deposits - Tatiggaq and Qavvik and identified the Ayra showing which are now owned 100% by Forum.

The Kiggavik deposit and the Cameco discoveries in the northeastern Thelon Basin, Nunavut share many common features as the prolific Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. With Forum's legacy claims in the area, Forum holds 97,433 hectares of prime exploration ground approximately 100km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Kivalliq region in Nunavut (Figure 2).

Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Receives Permit for Drilling at Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for the Highrock Uranium Project (Figure 1) under option to Sassy Resources Corporation (see News Release dated January 6, 2022). Forum, as Operator will manage a $1 million drill program for 3,000 metres in 10 to 12 holes. Mobilization for access to the drill sites by a winter haul road has commenced with drilling anticipated in February. Forum and Sassy will provide a thorough overview of the project plans once drilling commences.

The property is located just south of the Key Lake mine and mill site. The Key Lake mine generated historic production of greater than 200 million pounds of uranium during its mine life. The Key Lake site continues to host a uranium processing facility operated by Cameco.

Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Options Highrock Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan to Sassy Resources

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to option the drill-ready Highrock Uranium Project to Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy"). Forum's 100% owned Highrock property is one of eight high quality, near surface uranium projects that were drilled by Forum and partners from 2005 to 2017 (Figure 1). Cameco's former producing Key Lake mine, which extracted over 200 million pounds of uranium by open-pit methods at an average grade of 2.3% U3O8 from 1983 to 1997, is located immediately to the north of the Highrock claim boundary.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "With the renewed interest in uranium as a carbon-free source of energy, Forum plans to advance its uranium portfolio by drilling some of its 100% owned projects, such as Wollaston and seeking partners for its other projects, as demonstrated by the option/joint venture with Orano on our Fir Island project and this agreement with Sassy."

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 3,846,200 flow through common shares at a price of $0.26 per flow through share for total proceeds of $1,000,000.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for advancing the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Appoints Director and Grants Stock Options

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Meiklejohn, CPA (CA), MBA to the board of directors effective December 15, 2021. Ms. Meiklejohn is the principal of Emerald Capital, a consulting company providing CFO, strategic, valuation, corporate governance and marketing services to high growth companies. She was formerly VP Institutional Equity Sales focused on the mining sector with numerous Canadian investment banks including Desjardins Securities, National Bank, Salman Partners and Macquarie Capital from 1997 to 2015. Janet grew up in Saskatchewan and has a close personal interest in the development of the uranium industry in the province. Ms. Meiklejohn is currently the Vice President Finance and Investor Relations with the Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, listed on the TSX-V.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "Janet has built up her relationships with a network of North American institutional, high net worth and venture capital investors over a twenty-five year career in the capital markets. As Forum's exploration projects advance, and strategic alternatives are examined, Janet will bring her insight to the growth of the Company. "

Ero Copper's Board of Directors Approves Construction of Boa Esperança Project

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the construction of the Boa Esperança Project ("Boa" or the "Project") located in Pará State, Brazil. Construction is expected to commence in the second quarter of this year, and the Company anticipates achieving first production during the third quarter of 2024.

World Copper

World Copper Announces Compelling Results for Escalones PEA; US$1.5 Billion Post-Tax NPV8 and 46.2% IRR

Webcast & conference call March 22, 2022, 8:00AM PST

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company"), announces the results of the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its flagship Escalones project in Central Chile ("Escalones" or the "Project"). All values in this news release are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

How to Invest in Copper

How to Invest in Copper

Often termed Dr. Copper, the red metal has long been held up as a key indicator of global economic health and is one of the most highly followed base metals.

Copper’s high ductility and electrical conductivity make it the third most consumed industrial metal in the world, behind iron ore and aluminum, as per the US Geological Survey.

Given its attributes, copper is often used for electrical purposes such as power transmission and generation. Like its base metal sibling nickel, it has a major role in the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, with experts expecting consumption of copper to jump five-fold by 2030 due to demand from the green energy market.

PolyMet Secures up to USD$40 Million Convertible Debentures

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) and its wholly owned subsidiary Poly Met Mining, Inc. (together "PolyMet" or the "company") announced today it has entered into a subscription agreement for the issuance of unsecured convertible debentures (the "debentures") of up to USD$40 million with Glencore AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc (together "Glencore").

"In the coming months we expect to transition from litigation to project finance and preparation for construction; these funds will support that effort as we move forward," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "The funds will provide the resources we need to work through remaining litigation and advance the project. We appreciate Glencore's continuing support and significant investment in copper-nickel-precious metals mining in Minnesota."

Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the decline advance and underground channel sampling of a newly discovered vein system intersected within the Maria Luisa decline (Table 1). The decline is currently being advanced parallel to projected gold-copper vein mineralization in a southeast direction towards historical underground workings in the southernmost portion of the property (Figure 1). The Maria Luisa project is located within the Atacama Region 100 km north of La Serena in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights

Copper Fox Metals Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

Copper Fox Metals Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

Copper Fox Metals INC. (OTCQX:CPFXF, TSX.V:CUU), based in Canada, focused on copper exploration and development in North America, today announced that Elmer B. Stewart, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15th, 2022.

DATE: February 15 th , 2022
TIME: 10:00am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

