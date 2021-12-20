Base Metals Investing News
Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 3,846,200 flow through common shares at a price of $0.26 per flow through share for total proceeds of $1,000,000.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for advancing the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development and a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/108089

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

