Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of 3,846,200 flow through common shares at a price of $0.26 per flow through share for total proceeds of $1,000,000.The proceeds from this financing will be used for advancing the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees will be payable in ...

FMC:CA