Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FSE:5QN) creates value through advancing its fully-owned uranium and gold assets located in Saskatchewan – Canada’s top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Fortune Bay offers investors a highly attractive entry point into Athabasca Basin uranium exploration, in a company whose value is already underpinned by an advanced gold asset with drill-defined mineral resources. This diversified asset base provides the Company with resilience against changing market conditions, commodity prices and other factors.

ortune Bay’s Strike and Murmac (formerly named Goldfields West) Uranium Projects are both 100% owned and provide the Company with a dominant land position of high-grade, unconformity-related targets in the Uranium City area (Canada’s original uranium mining district) in northern Saskatchewan. The Projects are located on the margin of the Athabasca Basin, in a geological setting similar to the recent discoveries of Arrow (Nexgen Energy) and Triple R (Fission Uranium). Both Projects host numerous historical high-grade uranium occurrences and have the right geological ingredients for the high-grade unconformity-related deposits that make the Athabasca Basin world-famous. The town of Uranium City is a historical mining hub and the area is endowed with infrastructure including an airport, maintained roads and a powerline from a hydro-station which runs in proximity to both Projects.


Company Highlights

  • Fortune Bay offers investors an attractive entry point into world’s highest grade uranium mining jurisdiction, the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
  • A diversified asset base provides investors with resilience against changing market conditions and fluctuating commodity prices.
  • The Company is underpinned by drill-defined gold resources, and the uranium projects have significant exploration potential with an abundance of high-grade uranium occurrences.
  • Planned aggressive advancement of all projects in the near future has the potential to provide significant value catalysts through both resource expansion and grassroots discovery.
  • Fortune Bay is led by a strong management and technical team with decades of experience and a proven track record of discovery, resource expansion, project development and shareholder value creation.


FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 1,040,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to its directors, officers, contractors and employees.  Directors and officers were awarded 700,000 of the Options which are exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share, expire on December 17, 2026 and vest over a three-year period.

About Fortune Bay
Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt : 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES 2022 EXPLORATION PLANS FOR ITS URANIUM AND GOLD PROJECTS IN SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2022 exploration plans for its three 100% owned Projects located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figures 1 and 2). These include the Strike and Murmac (formerly Goldfields West) Uranium projects, and the Goldfields Gold project (collectively the "Projects"). The Projects are all located within 25 kilometres of Uranium City where the Company has established an operational base.

Overview of 2022 Exploration Plans:

Fortune Bay Announces Closing of $6,863,700 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) ( Frankfurt : 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,863,700 . The Company issued 4,669,231 units and 4,972,338 flow through shares.  Each unit was issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years.  The flow through shares were issued at a price of $0.77 per share.

Fortune Bay to Increase Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) ( Frankfurt : 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to increase the non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on November 1, 2021  to aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6,860,000 . The Company intends to issue 4,669,231 units and 4,972,338 flow through shares.  Each unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years.  The flow through shares will be issued at a price of $0.77 per share.

Fortune Bay to Complete Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) ( Frankfurt : 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Company intends to issue up to 3,076,923 units and up to 4,545,454 flow through shares.  Each unit will be issued at a price of $0.65 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share for a period of two years.  The flow through shares will be issued at a price of $0.77 per share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration and project development at Fortune Bay's Saskatchewan projects, and for general operating costs.

