Forte Minerals CEO Talks Strategic Growth, Drilling Plans for Peru Projects
Mar. 13, 2025 01:00PM PSTCopper Investing
“We are at a point now where we can start looking for partners and bring in strategic partners in order to advance these (projects). Every major copper, even gold company, they're looking for porphyry coppers, and Peru is one of the best addresses to be in,” said Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals.
Patrick Elliott, CEO of Forte Minerals (CSE:CUAU), shares insights on the company’s strategic growth, upcoming drilling plans and how it is positioned to capitalize on rising global copper demand.
CUAU:CC
