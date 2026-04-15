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Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 15, 2026 09:00PM
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

"If investors have not taken actions to protect themselves, they can be in a world of hurt," said Bob Moriarty of 321Gold.

Bob Moriarty, publisher of 321Gold, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important for investors to protect themselves in today's increasingly dangerous world.

"It's a very, very, very dangerous time, and it's a time that investors need to wake up and they need to protect themselves," he emphasized.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Up next

Dr. Jonathan Newman, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Dr. Jonathan Newman: Gold, Fiat and the Fed — An Austrian Economist’s View

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 08, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Dr. Jonathan Newman, fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses Austrian economics, emphasizing its focus on individual actions and subjective ends. He also explains its historical roots in Carl Menger's principles and the methodology of praxeology.

In addition, Newman critiques the US Federal Reserve and outlines how it could be ended.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Carley Garner, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Carley Garner: Gold, Silver, Oil — My Price Calls and Strategies

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 07, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Carley Garner, commodity broker and strategist at DeCarley Trading, shares her outlook for gold and silver, saying that the precious metals may be heading into bear market territory.

She also discusses strategies for oil, grains and the Japanese yen.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Dr. Mark Thornton: Has Gold Bottomed? Why it Fell, Key Price Drivers Nowplay icon
Gold Investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Has Gold Bottomed? Why it Fell, Key Price Drivers Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodApr 02, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, shares his thoughts on the gold price, outlining its key drivers and explaining why it's gone down since the Iran war began.

He also weighs in on the US economy and discusses growing issues in private credit.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil — Price Targets, Key Levelsplay icon
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Oil — Price Targets, Key Levels

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMar 31, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares his current strategy, saying he's looking to take profits in oil stocks and rotate into the gold, silver and uranium sectors.

"We've had an amazing selloff — nothing with the fundamentals has changed with gold other than it's gotten better, it's become a better deal," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Alice Queen founder and Managing Director Andy Buxton. play icon
Gold Investing

Alice Queen: Trenching Results at Viani Gold Project Emulate Drilling Results “Almost Perfectly”

Investing News Network
By Investing News NetworkMar 31, 2026
Investing News Network
See Full Bio

In a recent update, Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) founder and Managing Director Andy Buxton shared that exploration continues at the company's Viani gold project in Fiji.

“Trenching results emulate the drilling results almost perfectly, with peaks of 20 grams per tonne gold. (The) gold-to-silver ratio is 1:1. That’s consistent,” he told the Investing News Network, adding that Alice Queen has only tested a small portion of what it knows could become a large system.

Viani is located on Vanua Levu, Fiji’s second largest island. Previous exploration at the Dakuniba prospect indicates potential to host a high-grade, vein-style epithermal gold system, outlining a 3 kilometre long gold-silver-arsenic-antimony-lead-zinc-barium anomaly.

“What we’ve done here shows that low-cost trenching is valuable, and we plan to commence more (trenching). In the near term, we hope this gives us around 10 to 14 high-priority drill targets," said Buxton.

Buxton added that there are currently only two operating gold mines in Fiji, with one being the cornerstone Vatukoula mine, a 75 year old mine that has produced 7 million ounces of gold and currently has 3 million ounces in reserves. The second is the Tuvatu mine by Lion One Metals (TSXV:LIO,OTCQX:LOMLF), which recently entered the production ramp-up phase.

“Fiji has a long history of gold mining. While there are more mines in Australia, the nature of things in Fiji is high-grade underground mines,” he said in response to a question on the difference between working in Fiji versus Australia.

The founder said that coinciding with activities at Viani are developments at Alice Queen's 16.7 million tonne Horn Island gold project in Queensland, where catalysts include an updated scoping study and an updated mineral resource estimate.

Watch the full interview with Alice Queen founder and Managing Director Andy Buxton above.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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