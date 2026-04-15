Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now

Bob Moriarty, publisher of 321Gold, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important for investors to protect themselves in today's increasingly dangerous world.

"It's a very, very, very dangerous time, and it's a time that investors need to wake up and they need to protect themselves," he emphasized.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.