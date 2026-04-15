Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now
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"If investors have not taken actions to protect themselves, they can be in a world of hurt," said Bob Moriarty of 321Gold.
Bob Moriarty, publisher of 321Gold, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important for investors to protect themselves in today's increasingly dangerous world.
"It's a very, very, very dangerous time, and it's a time that investors need to wake up and they need to protect themselves," he emphasized.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.