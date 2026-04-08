Dr. Jonathan Newman: Gold, Fiat and the Fed — An Austrian Economist’s View

Dr. Jonathan Newman, fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses Austrian economics, emphasizing its focus on individual actions and subjective ends. He also explains its historical roots in Carl Menger's principles and the methodology of praxeology.

In addition, Newman critiques the US Federal Reserve and outlines how it could be ended.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.