Carley Garner: Gold, Silver, Oil — My Price Calls and Strategies
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"My best guess is we've probably seen the highs in gold, but that doesn't mean we can't get some really sharp back-and-forths here in the meantime," said Carley Garner of DeCarley Trading.
Carley Garner, commodity broker and strategist at DeCarley Trading, shares her outlook for gold and silver, saying that the precious metals may be heading into bear market territory.
She also discusses strategies for oil, grains and the Japanese yen.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.