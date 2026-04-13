Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. is an ocean exploration and marine resource development leader with more than 30 years of experience operating in complex offshore environments worldwide. Odyssey is building a diversified portfolio of projects that focus on seafloor mineral resources that can contribute practical solutions to global challenges, including food security, energy transition, and supply-chain resilience. Offering comprehensive research, marine operations, and regulatory compliance support, Odyssey works with governments and seafloor rights holders worldwide. Odyssey develops its projects in collaboration with a global network of partners, academics, and industry professionals who share its commitment to environmentally sound solutions for obtaining minerals that address present and future global challenges.