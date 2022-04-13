Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology is pleased to announce that Mr. Gravelle has agreed to be the Chair of its board of directors. Mr. Gravelle has board experience with several TSX main board and venture public mining companies, and is currently a director of Century Global Commodities Corporation and KP3993 Resources Inc. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership ...

FAT:CNX