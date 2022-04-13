Resource News Investing News

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology is pleased to announce that Mr. Gravelle has agreed to be the Chair of its board of directors. Mr. Gravelle has board experience with several TSX main board and venture public mining companies, and is currently a director of Century Global Commodities Corporation and KP3993 Resources Inc. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership ...

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Gravelle has agreed to be the Chair of its board of directors. Mr. Gravelle has board experience with several TSX main board and venture public mining companies, and is currently a director of Century Global Commodities Corporation and KP3993 Resources Inc. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to the mining sector including Global Mining Industry Leader. He is a Canadian CPA CA.

Scott Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foremost Lithium commented, "We welcome Mr. Gravelle as Chair of the Board of Directors. We believe his strong financial background and extensive public company board experience will bring additional value to the Company as it continues to execute its value creation strategy."

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.

Foremost Lithium is an energy tech company driven to become one of the first North American Companies committed to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially when it comes to vehicles, The Company is hyper-focused in continued exploration and growth on its four (4) lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For further information please contact:

Scott Taylor
President and CEO
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd.
Email: scott.taylor@foremostlithium.com

Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067
Twitter: @lithiumlane

Follow us and contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedinhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost's public filings under Foremost's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as lithium as result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

