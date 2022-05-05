Copper Investing News

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 584,376,972 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022 ...

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 584,376,972 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com .

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 535,596,406 47,366,049 91.87% 8.13%
Alison C. Beckett 581,897,038 1,065,417 99.82% 0.18%
Robert J. Harding 517,126,568 65,835,887 88.71% 11.29%
Kathleen A. Hogenson 581,028,369 1,934,086 99.67% 0.33%
C. Kevin McArthur 581,900,298 1,062,157 99.82% 0.18%
Philip K. R. Pascall 543,668,702 39,293,753 93.26% 6.74%
A. Tristan Pascall 580,172,502 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Simon J. Scott 580,497,802 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Peter St. George 542,182,092 40,780,363 93.00% 7.00%
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 581,907,869 1,054,586 99.82% 0.18%

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

First Quantum MineralsFM:CAFQVLFCopper Investing
FM:CA,FQVLF
Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing surface reconnaissance work that has identified a large 3.5 x 1.5 km alteration corridor (Figure 1) at the Pastillas Gold-Copper project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile's Atacama region (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

OPAWICA Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - May 5 th 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE:A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") announces that further to the news release of April 21, 2022, the Company has commenced drilling on the Arrowhead Property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

1844 Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Up to $1,250,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

1844 Resources Inc. (TSX-V:EFF) (the " Company " or " 1844 ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the " Agent "), in connection with a short form prospectus offering of up to 15,625,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.08 per Common Share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,250,000 (the " Offering ").The Offering is being made by the Agent and members of its selling group, on a commercially reasonable agency basis, and is expected to close on or about May 31, 2022 (the " Closing Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Commences Exploration at the Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive program of follow up auger geochemical drilling at the new Baavhai Uul Copper Nickel Discovery, further to the recently announced reciprocal exploration agreement with ION Energy.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Reports on the Davis Keays Eagle Vein Area with 6 Additional Parallel Veins Discovered and Values as High as 6.73% Copper

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as FSE:JO0

Usha Resources Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as FSE:JO0

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA) (OTCQB:USHAF) (FSE:JO0), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "JO0" with ISIN CA91734F1080 and WKN A3DK8K

"With the recent acquisition of the Jackpot Lake Lithium Project, three planned drill programs and mounting investor interest in our Nicobat Nickel Project spin out, it makes sense to broaden USHA's visibility and connect with a larger, global community of potential European institutional and retail investors," commented Deepak Varshney, CEO of Usha Resources. "Anytime we can make it easier and help facilitate investment in the Company by the European investment community. we'll take action so that all shareholders benefit."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×