Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

First Majestic Reports Positive Exploration Results at San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon Properties

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its 2023 exploration programs at San Dimas, Santa Elena, and Jerritt Canyon. The drilling programs were designed to test new silver and gold mineral targets, increase Mineral Resources and convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves.

"We are very encouraged with the exploration results that have been achieved throughout 2023," stated Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO of First Majestic. "The recent drilling has accomplished multiple goals from highlighting new geologically prospective areas to expanding and further defining known silver and gold mineralization. These results provide the basis for First Majestic's year-end update of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates expected to be released at the end of March. At San Dimas, we have tested previously undrilled veins like the Peggy vein and have explored extensions of known mineralization such as the Perez, Santa Teresa and Rosario veins. At Santa Elena, infill drilling of the Ermitaño vein intersected mineralization that is in many cases better than expected while follow up drilling of the new Javelin target at Jerritt Canyon has identified what appears to be a new gold mineralized zone near underground infrastructure and continues to highlight the exploration potential of the asset. These results set us up well for an exciting start for 2024."

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Select highlights from the Company's ongoing exploration programs include the following drill hole intercepts:

San Dimas Highlights (true width)

  • Hole ST23_014: 40.40 g/t Au and 2,092 g/t Ag over 0.91 metres ("m");
  • Hole SIN23_073: 11.53 g/t Au and 758 g/t Ag over 2.97m;
  • Hole PE23_225: 3.78 g/t Au and 421 g/t Ag over 7.78m;
  • Hole PE23_242: 7.36 g/t Au and 1,238 g/t Ag over 2.41m;

Santa Elena Highlights (true width)

  • Hole EWUG-23-012: 20.95 g/t Au & 311 g/t Ag over 4.88m;
  • Hole EWUG-23-007: 18.50 g/t Au & 304 g/t Ag over 1.71m;
  • Hole EWUG-23-015: 9.38 g/t Au & 230 g/t Ag over 5.23m;

Jerritt Canyon Highlights (apparent width)

  • Hole SSX-235020: 12.04 g/t Au over 25.9m
  • Hole SMI-230011: 8.76 g/t Au over 15.2m
  • Hole SMI-230013: 7.44 g/t Au over 15.7m

SAN DIMAS EXPLORATION RESULTS

Exploration drill holes at the San Dimas property intersected significant gold and silver mineralization in multiple veins. Four areas are highlighted here: Sinaloa North-Elia, Santa Teresa, Rosario and Perez (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_002.jpg

Figure 1: San Dimas District Vein Occurrence Map and Highlighted Target Areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_002full.jpg

Drilling at the historic Sinaloa North-Elia mines/veins cut multiple gold and silver mineralized vein intercepts. The drilling confirmed and further delineates the presence of mineralization below historic mining of the Sinaloa vein (Figure 2). Select drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) of the Sinaloa vein intersections are shown below:

  • Hole SIN23_073: 11.53 g/t Au & 758 g/t Ag over 2.97m;
  • Hole SIN23_076: 9.86 g/t Au & 779 g/t Ag over 1.51m;
  • Hole SIN23_069: 12.65 g/t Au & 578 g/t Ag over 0.95m;

Expansionary drilling on the projection of the historic Santa Teresa vein has returned significant intercepts. The vein remains undrilled to the west for ~500m along strike for exploration upside (Figure 3). Drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) of the vein intersections are shown below:

  • Hole ST23_014
    • 3.95 g/t Au & 270 g/t Ag over 1.86m;
    • 2.07 g/t Au & 130 g/t Ag over 2.90m;
    • 40.40 g/t Au & 2,092 g/t Ag over 0.91m;
  • Hole ST23_022
    • 3.19 g/t Au & 274 g/t Ag over 0.78m;

Drilling at the Perez vein delineated and extended gold and silver mineralization up-dip on one of the known ore shoots and further defined a newly identified mineralized shoot to the east. In some cases, drilling cut unmodeled gold and silver mineralization in secondary veins, breccias and stockworks in the hanging and foot wall of the primary vein for higher ore tonnage. The Perez vein exploration potential remains open to the east where it projects into an area where post-mineral faulting is anticipated to decrease, providing confirmation of ore body continuity (Figure 4). Select drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) of the vein intersections are shown below:

  • Hole PE23_225: 3.78 g/t Au & 421 g/t Ag over 7.78m;
  • Hole PE23_242: 7.36g/t Au & 1,238 g/t Ag over 2.41m;
  • Hole PE23-229: 3.69 g/t Au & 509 g/t Ag over 4.42m;

Drilling at the Rosario vein continues to delineate a mineralized volume east of the historic mining area (Figure 5). Drill testing also cut multiple veins in the footwall of Rosario: the Macho Bayo, Peggy and Basilisa veins. The intersection of the Peggy vein returned significant gold and silver values over 3m, the newly discovered mineralization is open in all directions (Figure 6). Select drill hole assay grade and intervals (true width) are shown below:

  • Hole RO23_031: 7.31g/t Au & 598 g/t Ag, 0.77 m;
  • Hole RO23_032: 7.69 g/t Au & 8g/t Ag, 3.29 m (Peggy vein)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_003.jpg

Figure 2: (San Dimas) Sinaloa and Elia Veins, Vertical Section. Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_004.jpg

Figure 3: (San Dimas) Santa Teresa Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_005.jpg

Figure 4: (San Dimas) Perez Vein, Vertical Section. Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_006.jpg

Figure 5: (San Dimas) Rosario vein Long section. Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_007.jpg

Figure 6: (San Dimas) Rosario, Macho Bayo, Peggy and Basilisa veins cross section. Looking east.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_007full.jpg

SANTA ELENA EXPLORATION RESULTS

An infill drilling program designed to convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves at the Ermitaño mine, cut multiple high-grade intersections of gold and silver mineralization (Figure 7). In addition to intercepts of the Ermitaño vein, multiple holes intersected mineralization in secondary veins and breccia zones located in the hanging and footwall of the Ermitaño vein proper. Select drill hole assay grade and true width from the intersections include:

  • Hole EWUG-23-012: 20.95 g/t Au & 311 g/t Ag over 4.88m;
  • Hole EWUG-23-007: 18.50 g/t Au & 304 g/t Ag over 1.71m;
  • Hole EWUG-23-015: 9.38 g/t Au & 230 g/t Ag over 5.23m;

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_008.jpg

Figure 7: Ermitaño Vein Vertical Long Section. Looking North.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_008full.jpg

JERRITT CANYON EXPLORATION RESULTS

Drilling at Jerritt Canyon has returned positive results located within the SSX and Smith mine areas (Figure 8).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_009.jpg

Figure 8: Jerritt Canyon Property outlining the area of drill results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_009full.jpg

Drilling designed to expand the Javelin target identified in July 2023 cut multiple significant gold intersections located between 90m and 340m from existing Smith mine developments. The flat-lying geometry of the gold mineralization trends at a relatively low angle to the drill hole intersections which define a mineralized volume that remains open in multiple directions (Figure 9 and Figure 10).

  • Hole SMI-230011:
    • 4.34 g/t Au over 6.1m;
    • 8.76 g/t Au over 15.2m;
  • Hole SMI-230012:
    • 8.31 g/t Au over 5.2m;
  • Hole SMI-230013:
    • 4.70 g/t Au over 9.1m;
    • 5.80 g/t Au over 12.9m;
    • 7.44 g/t Au over 15.7m;
    • 4.50 g/t Au over 7.0m;

Drilling of the Purple Haze exploration target intersected new gold mineralization located up to 100m away from existing developments of the SSX mine. The geometry and controls of the gold mineralization are interpreted to trend at a relatively low angle to the drill hole intersections as shown in Figure 11 and Figure 12. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

  • Hole SSX-230010:
    • 6.13 g/t Au over 5.3m;
  • Hole SSX-230011:
    • 4.33 g/t Au over 19.8m;
    • 3.47 g/t Au over 11.2m;
    • 4.60 g/t Au over 16.8m;
  • Hole SSX-230013:
    • 8.97 g/t Au over 6.1m;

Exploration drilling designed to test prospective geologic features in the Gridiron target cut two significant gold intercepts located approximately 80 and 120m away from existing SSX mine development. The mineralization is hosted adjacent to a Jurassic dike cutting the base of the Silurian Roberts Mountain Formation. The geometry of the gold mineralization is not yet defined, and the mineralization is open in several directions (Figure 13 and Figure 14).

  • Hole SSX-235020:
    • 4.1m g/t Au over 6.1m;
    • 12.04 g/t Au over 25.9m;

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_010.jpg

Figure 9: (Jerritt Canyon) Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Javelin Area. Plan view.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_010full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_011.jpg

Figure 10: (Jerritt Canyon) Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Javelin Area. Vertical Section Looking Northwest and Projected.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_011full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_012.jpg

Figure 11: (Jerritt Canyon) Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Purple Haze Area. Plan view.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_012full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_013.jpg

Figure 12: (Jerritt Canyon) Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Purple Haze Area. Vertical Section Looking Southwest and Projected.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_013full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_014.jpg

Figure 13: (Jerritt Canyon) Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Gridiron Area. Plan view.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_014full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_015.jpg

Figure 14: (Jerritt Canyon) Drill Hole Gold Intercepts in the Gridiron Area. Vertical Section Looking Northeast and projected.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1475/197046_8902b3aa14ef3a05_015full.jpg

Table 1: Summary of Significant Silver and Gold Drill Hole Intercepts at San Dimas.

DrillholeTargetTarget TypeSignificant intercept
From (m)Length (m)True length (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)AgEq (g/t)
GPE23_001Guadalupe VeinResource addition283.300.800.787.039031466
ST23_014Santa Teresa (HW) BxResource addition398.102.201.863.95270586
ST23_014Santa Teresa (HW) String zoneResource addition407.303.252.902.07130296
ST23_014Santa Teresa VeinResource addition411.451.050.9140.4020925324
ST23_022Santa Teresa (HW)Resource addition296.651.100.783.19274529
SIN23_069Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion322.851.200.9512.955781614
SIN23_073Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion64.001.150.7013.5010072087
SIN23_073Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion318.253.352.9711.537581681
SIN23_074Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion333.250.800.734.15246578
SIN23_076Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion48.251.551.519.867791568
SIN23_077Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion45.402.752.033.97299617
SIN23_078Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion300.900.750.721.71101238
SIN23_079Sinaloa N - Elia VeinResource conversion313.251.250.882.80145368
PE23_215Perez VeinResource addition267.202.001.471.86197345
PE23_219Perez (HW) VeinResource addition214.450.800.702.41336529
PE23_220Perez VeinResource addition211.251.300.963.33634900
PE23_221Perez VeinResource addition224.250.900.722.76545766
PE23_222Perez VeinResource addition260.301.901.221.35174281
PE23_224Perez VeinResource addition222.320.860.840.96115192
PE23_225Perez (HW) VeinResource conversion243.801.050.771.60243371
PE23_225Perez (HW) VeinResource conversion291.151.401.0314.1824393574
PE23_225Perez VeinResource conversion297.1020.507.783.78421723
PE23_225Perez (FW) BrecciaResource conversion319.151.000.849.16242974
PE23_225Perez (FW) VeinResource conversion321.601.300.961.33187293
PE23_229Perez VeinResource addition346.7512.054.423.69509804
PE23_231Perez VeinResource addition148.651.751.643.15589841
PE23_233Perez VeinResource conversion338.851.350.951.75303443
PE23_234APerez (HW) VeinResource conversion337.001.781.262.18210384
PE23_234APerez VeinResource conversion364.303.432.439.10189917
PE23_242Perez VeinResource conversion272.103.752.417.3612381826
ROS23_026Rosario VeinResource addition763.371.381.132.12256426
ROS23_030Rosario VeinResource addition707.601.151.062.48175374
ROS23_031Rosario VeinResource addition776.651.000.777.315981182
ROS23_032Peggy VeinResource addition612.003.803.297.698623
ROS23_033Rosario VeinResource addition723.001.451.260.85124192
ORO23_103El Oro VeinResource conversion238.501.500.9113.396061677
ORO23_104El Oro VeinResource conversion291.002.251.290.34245273
ORO23_105El Oro VeinResource conversion289.752.601.921.22239337
SJ23_165San Jose VeinResource conversion155.901.301.041.68127261
SJ23_168San Jose VeinResource conversion165.401.651.353.41347620
SNL23_044San Luis (FW) VeinResource addition121.654.303.041.87108257
SNL23_048San Luis (FW) VeinResource addition130.401.150.8510.7714372298

 

Note: All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + [gold grade (g/t)*80]
From, To and Length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles.

Gold and silver drill hole intercepts at San Dimas were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 0.7m (true width). A maximum 1m below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution and a single sample below the minimum but above 100 g/t AgEq was allowed in the hanging or footwall to achieve minimum true width in select cases. True width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drillhole and vein angle geometry.

Table 2: Summary of Significant Drill Hole Silver and Gold Intercepts at Santa Elena.

DrillholeTargetTarget typeSignificant intercept
From (m)Length (m)True length (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)AgEq (g/t)
EWUG-23-007VSSTK_HWResource conversion110.9516.358.184.51155516
EWUG-23-007Ermitaño-SplayResource conversion140.657.853.934.3388434
EWUG-23-007VSSTK_FWResource conversion173.656.601.7118.503041784
EWUG-23-007VINT1Resource conversion186.153.851.327.44107702
EWUG-23-008VSSTK_HWResource conversion116.356.203.565.17162575
EWUG-23-008VSSTK_HWResource conversion124.557.354.224.23202540
EWUG-23-008VSSTK_HWResource conversion145.603.451.732.30104288
EWUG-23-008Ermitaño-SplayResource conversion157.2512.456.234.3996448
EWUG-23-012Ermitaño-SplayResource conversion135.3020.1010.057.02189750
EWUG-23-012VSSTK_HWResource conversion157.609.754.8820.953111987
EWUG-23-012VINT1Resource conversion172.456.952.387.99187826
EWUG-23-013VSSTK_HWResource conversion134.203.552.044.20149485
EWUG-23-013VSSTK_HWResource conversion143.6010.053.443.59122409
EWUG-23-013Ermitaño-SplayResource conversion159.4511.053.783.0889335
EWUG-23-014Ermitaño-SplayResource conversion194.7011.655.834.1485416
EWUG-23-015Ermitaño-SplayResource conversion170.5510.455.239.38230980
EWUG-23-015VSSTK_FWResource conversion197.753.251.633.43192466
EWUG-23-016VINT1Resource conversion250.153.151.584.23241580
EWUG-23-017Ermitaño-SplayResource conversion105.453.001.272.6228238

 

Note: All holes are Diamond Drill; AgEq grade = silver grade (g/t) + (gold grade (g/t)*80)
From, To and Length indicated in metres, true width of the intercept is calculated per drill hole and vein angles.

Gold and silver drill hole intercepts at Santa Elena were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 190 g/t AgEq minimum grade, and a minimum length of 1m (true width). A maximum 1m below the minimum grade was allowed as internal dilution. True width of intercepts is calculated based on current understanding of drillhole and vein angle geometry.

Table 3: Summary of Significant Drill Hole Gold Intercepts at Jerritt Canyon.

DrillholeTargetDrill typeTarget typeSignificant Intercept
From (m)To (m)Apparent Length (m)Au (g/t)
SMI-235007BlackjackRCResource conversion85.391.46.112.55
SMI-235009BlackjackRCResource addition59.476.216.810.36
SMI-230001AuroraDDHResource conversion182.9191.78.83.72
SMI-230001AuroraDDHResource conversion219.8230.110.43.33
SMI-230002AuroraDDHResource addition222.8235.913.13.24
SMI-230011JavelinDDHResource addition336.2342.36.14.34
SMI-230011JavelinDDHResource addition372.8388.015.28.76
SMI-230012JavelinDDHResource addition370.3375.55.28.31
SMI-230013JavelinDDHResource addition242.9252.19.14.70
SMI-230013JavelinDDHResource addition334.7347.612.95.80
SMI-230013JavelinDDHResource addition353.0368.715.77.44
SMI-230013JavelinDDHResource addition375.5382.57.04.50
SMI-230014DreadnoughtDDHResource addition55.560.75.27.16
SMI-230026VoodooDDHResource addition146.3153.06.74.44
SMI-230026VoodooDDHResource addition180.4191.110.79.18
SMI-235000BBlackjackRCResource addition3.016.813.73.69
SMI-235000BBlackjackRCResource addition22.938.115.23.37
SSX-230010Purple HazeDDHResource addition35.240.55.36.13
SSX-230011Purple HazeDDHResource conversion136.6156.419.84.33
SSX-230011Purple HazeDDHResource conversion181.5192.811.23.47
SSX-230011Purple HazeDDHResource conversion199.0215.816.84.60
SSX-230013Purple HazeDDHResource addition123.7129.86.18.97
SSX-235020GridironRCResource addition115.8121.96.14.10
SSX-235020GridironRCResource addition161.5187.525.912.04
SSX-235020 (incl)GridironRCResource addition164.6176.812.217.35

 

Note From, To and Length indicated in metres, true thickness of the mineralized zones are unknown at this time. Results >15gpt Au are reported as "includes".

Gold drill hole intercepts at Jerritt Canyon were composited using the length weighted averages of uncapped sample assays, a 3.0 g/t Au minimum grade, and a minimum composite length of 5m. A maximum 5m below the minimum grade was allowed as internal composite dilution. True thickness of intercepts is not known at this time.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

First Majestic's drilling programs follow industry standard established QA/QC insertion protocols with standards, blanks and duplicates introduced into the San Dimas, Santa Elena and Jerritt Canyon sample-stream. After geological logging, all drill core samples are cut in half. One half of the core is submitted to the designated laboratory for analysis and the remaining half of the core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

Core samples from Jerritt Canyon drilling were submitted to First Majestic's Central Laboratory ("Central Lab") (ISO 9001-2015). Core samples from San Dimas and Santa Elena drilling were submitted to the Central Laboratory or SGS in Durango, Mexico ("SGS") (ISO/IEC 17025:2017)

At the Central Lab, gold is analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA13, ASAG-13-Au). Results above 10 g/t Au are analyzed by 20 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). Silver is analyzed by 3-Acid Digest AAS finish (AAG-13) or by 20 g Fire Assay Gravimetric Finish (ASAG-13-Ag). Results above 200 g/t Ag are analyzed by 20 g Fire Assay gravimetric finish (ASAG-14). At SGS, gold is analyzed by 30 g Fire Assay AAS finish (GE_FAA30V5). Results above 10 g/t Au are analyzed by 30 g Fire Assay gravimetric Finish (GO_FAG30V). Silver is analyzed by 2 g 3-Acid digest AAS finish (GE_AAS33E50). Results above 100 g/t Ag are analyzed by 30 g Fire Assay Gravimetric Finish (GO_FAG37V).

See the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, available at www.sedarplus.ca, for further information concerning QA/QC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Gonzalo Mercado, P. Geo., the Company's Vice President of Exploration and Technical Services and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Mercado has verified the exploration data contained in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying such information.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.

First Majestic is proud to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at its Bullion Store at some of the lowest premiums available. In Q1 2024, First Majestic will also commence bullion production from its 100%-owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC, to manufacture its very own exceptional silver bullion products catering to the growing demand for physical silver.

For further information, contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

"signed"

Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated. Statements such as the timing of the Company's year-end update of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are forward-looking statements. Statements concerning Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources or Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".

Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‐looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The Company is a "foreign private issuer" as defined in Rule 3b-4 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is eligible to rely upon the Canada-U.S. Multi-Jurisdictional Disclosure System, and is therefore permitted to prepare the technical information contained herein in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the securities laws currently in effect in the United States. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Technical disclosure contained in this news release has not been prepared in accordance with the requirements of United States securities laws and uses terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada with certain estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning the issuer's material mineral projects.

Appendix

Drill hole location, sample type, azimuth, dip and total depth.

Hole IDTargetDrill TypeCollar LocationAzimuthDipTotal Depth (ft)
Easting (ft)Northing (ft)Elevation (ft)
SMI-235007BlackjackRC396,286407,2756,893320-5380
SMI-235009BlackjackRC396,289407,2766,893310-15250
SMI-230001AuroraDDH395,876407,9106,914250151,079
SMI-230002AuroraDDH395,874407,9116,91525918914
SMI-230011JavelinDDH398,790406,3466,717207-11,337
SMI-230012JavelinDDH398,792406,3466,717198-31,348
SMI-230013JavelinDDH398,790406,3466,717214-21,495
SMI-230014DreadnoughtDDH401,276406,0386,61525-48347
SMI-230026VoodooDDH401,177405,4336,604215-23852
SMI-235000BBlackjackRC396,341407,2246,889197-41330
SSX-230010Purple HazeDDH391,790407,4867,11970101,133
SSX-230011Purple HazeDDH391,790407,4867,1196941,173
SSX-230013Purple HazeDDH391,784407,4767,114169-29533
SSX-235020GridironRC391,473408,2397,294301-8790

 

Drill collar locations are surveyed in local Jerritt Canyon mine grid (NAD27 Nevada West State Plane (feet) modified by a false northing of -2,000,000) using a total station.

Hole IDTargetDrill TypeCollar LocationAzimuthDipTotal Depth (m)
Easting (m)Northing (m)Elevation (m)
EWUG-23-007ErmitañoDDH583,7893,319,555753201-48294
EWUG-23-008ErmitañoDDH583,7893,319,555753212-41261
EWUG-23-012ErmitañoDDH583,8303,319,555753178-59261
EWUG-23-013ErmitañoDDH583,8313,319,555753156-60261
EWUG-23-014ErmitañoDDH583,8313,319,555752145-66282
EWUG-23-015ErmitañoDDH583,8303,319,555753188-65261
EWUG-23-016ErmitañoDDH583,8303,319,555753182-71282
EWUG-23-017ErmitañoDDH583,8313,319,555753162-73300

 

Drill collar locations are surveyed in WGS84, Zone 12 (meters), using a total station for holes underground and a differential global positioning system (GPS) for surface.

Hole IDTargetDrill TypeCollar LocationAzimuthDipTotal Depth (m)
Easting (m)Northing (m)Elevation (m)
GPE23_001GuadalupeCore398,3242,666,3585711535462
ST23_014Santa TeresaCore398,4552,667,23955730129413
ST23_022Santa TeresaCore398,4562,667,23955631011363
SIN23_069SinaloaCore399,8882,666,329561299-13354
SIN23_073SinaloaCore399,8882,666,328562289-5339
SIN23_074SinaloaCore399,8882,666,328562285-6336
SIN23_076SinaloaCore399,8902,666,330561342-19282
SIN23_077SinaloaCore399,8902,666,330561334-18309
SIN23_078SinaloaCore399,8892,666,329561316-18318
SIN23_079SinaloaCore399,8892,666,329561310-15351
PE23_215PerezCore399,3132,671,66885811-10309
PE23_219PerezCore399,3112,671,6688582-9246
PE23_220PerezCore399,3122,671,6678586-14234
PE23_221PerezCore399,3122,671,66885811-15285
PE23_222PerezCore399,3122,671,6678595-3294
PE23_224PerezCore399,3112,671,668858354-2231
PE23_225PerezCore399,0182,671,35284429930333
PE23_229PerezCore399,0182,671,35184328824408
PE23_231PerezCore399,3102,671,667857322-44177
PE23_233PerezCore399,0182,671,35284430533369
PE23_234APerezCore399,0182,671,35284329131429
PE23_242PerezCore399,0202,671,35484333129333
ROS23_026RosarioCore400,3442,665,8945532042801
ROS23_030RosarioCore400,3442,665,894553204-10763
ROS23_031RosarioCore400,3442,665,894553211-10790
ROS23_032RosarioCore399,8112,665,304951172-13981
ROS23_033RosarioCore400,3442,665,894553207-14765
ORO23_103El OroCore404,1872,665,50551030538420
ORO23_104El OroCore404,1862,665,50451029533300
ORO23_105El OroCore404,1862,665,50551028121318
SJ23_165San JoseCore399,5942,668,348558332-9180
SJ23_168San JoseCore399,5932,668,348558324-5201
SNL23_044San LuisCore406,1522,670,9846112459222
SNL23_048San LuisCore406,1532,670,98361130117174

 

Collar coordinates are determined using total station equipment after hole completion with WGS84, Zone 13 (meters) as the reference system.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197046

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Majestic SilverFR:CAAGSilver Investing
FR:CA,AG
The Conversation (0)

Helen Cai Joins Silvercorp Board

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (" Silvercorp " or the " Company ") (TSX: SVM ) (NYSE American: SVM ) today announced the appointment of Helen Cai to its Board as an independent director.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Receives Tanzanian FCC Approval and Provides Further Updates on OreCorp Offer

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

  • FCC Provides Unconditional Approval for Proposed Orecorp Transaction

  • Independent Expert Appointed by Orecorp Concludes That the Silvercorp Offer Is Fair and Reasonable To Orecorp Shareholders, In The Absence Of A Superior Proposal

  • Each Orecorp Director Has Accepted the Silvercorp Offer

 Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today announced the Company received a Merger Clearance Certificate (dated January 30, 2024 ) from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission (the "FCC") providing unconditional merger control approval for the proposed transaction with OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") by way of Silvercorp's off-market takeover offer (the "Silvercorp Offer"), for all of the OreCorp shares not already owned by Silvercorp for consideration comprising 0.0967 common shares of Silvercorp and A$0.19 cash per OreCorp share (the "Transaction"). The FCC approval represents the sole Tanzanian regulatory requirement needed to complete the Transaction. This approval means that the potential breach of the "no regulatory action" condition in paragraph (c) of Appendix 2 of Silvercorp's Replacement Bidder's Statement dated January 16, 2024 ceases to exist.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Activities Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) reports on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”), focused on the ongoing production ramp-up of both the underground mine and the processing plant to achieve steady-state production at its 60%- owned Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Metals CEO Brandon Macdonald

Fireweed Metals CEO Eyes New "World-class" Critical Metals District in Yukon

Collaboration with provincial, territorial and federal governments is key to de-risking mining projects and ultimately drawing investors in to advance these projects, according to Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ,OTCQB:FWEDF,FWB:M0G) CEO Brandon Macdonald.

Macdonald was discussing his company’s strategy to build a new world-class critical metals district in Yukon, Canada, where Fireweed is developing its Macpass and Mactung projects, which cover more than 978 square kilometers.

“We see these two projects next to each other as a unique opportunity in terms of shared infrastructure, even potential operational synergies and capital synergies. So as we advance these projects and de-risk them, it puts us in a place to have two globally significant mines — one for zinc and one for tungsten — right next to each other,” the chief executive said.

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Silver Drill Results at The TLP Mine

Trading Symbol        TSX:  SVM
NYSE American:  SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the TLP mine within the Ying Mining District, China (Figure 1).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Silvercorp Satisfies Another Condition in Connection with OreCorp Offer

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) today announced that it has received authorization of its supplemental listing application from the NYSE American (the "NYSE-A Authorization") in connection with Silvercorp's off-market takeover offer (the "Silvercorp Offer") for all of the shares of OreCorp Limited ("OreCorp") not already owned by Silvercorp for consideration comprising 0.0967 common shares of Silvercorp and A$0.19 cash per OreCorp share (the "Transaction"), as described in the Company's news release of December 26, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

Purepoint Uranium Starts Hook Lake Drill Program

Freegold Continues to Intercept Higher Grade Mineralization in Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Appoints Kim Baird to Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Starts Hook Lake Drill Program

Gold Investing

Freegold Continues to Intercept Higher Grade Mineralization in Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Ltd (ASX: BPH) – Trading Halt

technology investing

Heritage Clearances Received for Priority Drill Targets at Abbotts North

×