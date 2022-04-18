First Majestic Silver Corp. announces that total production in the first quarter of 2022 from the Company's four producing operations, the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, reached 7.2 million silver equivalent ounces consisting of 2.6 million ounces of silver and 58,892 ounces of gold. The Company's financial results for the ...

FR:CA,AG