Fireweed Metals Plans Large Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Zinc Project in 2023
“The challenge and opportunity for the team is that we've got a bigger budget than we've ever had before,” said Fireweed Metals CEO Brandon Macdonald.
Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ) raised a total of C$35.1 million in funding in its recent private placement, allowing it to execute on further exploration and development of its projects in Northern Canada. CEO Brandon Macdonald considers it a “challenge and opportunity” to embark on such a large-scale program.
“Last year, 2022, (was) our biggest ever drill program. 2023 might be three times that size. The challenge and opportunity for the team is that we've got a bigger budget than we've ever had before. All the moving parts of trying to execute something that big is exciting for us. We hope it’s exciting for investors to have a scale of a program like that.”
Fireweed closed its C$35.1 million non-brokered private placement on December 21, 2022. The Lundin Family and Associates subscribed for a total of 27 million shares, while other key shareholders also subscribed, including Larry Childress for 3.3 million shares and Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) for 3.4 million shares.
The Lundins, according to Macdonald, are mine builders who have given Fireweed Metals the credibility and the capacity to build. “So I think there's little question now; if Fireweed wants to build these projects, we can.”
In January 2023, Fireweed Metals reported that it drilled 12.5 meters of 11.17 percent zinc, including 6.2 meters of 15.84 percent zinc at Boundary Main at its Macmillan Pass project located in the Yukon. A new laminated zone in hole NB22-008 returned 14.55 percent zinc, 1.5 percent lead and 28.8 grams per metric ton silver over 2.65 meters.
Macdonald said the company is also expecting more drill results from 2022, as only two out of 32 drill holes from last year have been released.
“The next 12 to 18 months will be the most catalyst-rich ever for the company, so it's an exciting time to be involved, and hopefully it’s an exciting time to be a shareholder.”
Watch the full interview with Fireweed Metals CEO Brandon Macdonald above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Fireweed Metals (TSXV:FWZ). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Fireweed Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Fireweed Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Fireweed Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1836.61
|+1.10
|Silver
|21.83
|-0.02
|Copper
|4.17
|-0.04
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|76.05
|-0.31
|Heating Oil
|2.76
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|2.00
|-0.07
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Zinc Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.