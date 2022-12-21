Fireweed Closes Previously Announced Offering for Total Proceeds of $35 Million

Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the closing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") first announced November 29, 2022.

Highlights

  • $35.1 million total raised, a substantial increase over the initial $27 million offering
  • The Lundin Family and Associates subscribed for a total of 27 million shares
  • Other key shareholders subscribed including Larry Childress for 3.3 million shares and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") for 3.4 million shares

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated "We welcome the Lundin Family as a major cornerstone shareholder and are excited to show them and all our other shareholders what we can do on a well-funded program. We also thank key shareholders such as Larry Childress and Teck for continuing to back us. Fireweed is now financed for our biggest ever program in 2023 and have our most catalyst-rich year ahead of us."

The Offering

The Offering consisted of three parts for gross proceeds of $35,139,720 as follows:

  1. 31,713,027 shares ("Shares") of the Company at a price of CAD$0.74 per Share;
  2. 4,672,818 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.88 per share ("Flow-Through Shares");
  3. 6,300,000 flow-through common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$1.20 per share through a charitable donation arrangement ("Premium Flow-Through Shares").

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development of the Company's projects in northern Canada, and for general working capital purposes. The gross proceeds from the issuance of all Flow-Through and Premium Flow-Through Shares will be used on the Company's Zinc projects to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") which will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" under the Income Tax Act (Canada). These expenses will be renounced by the Company to the purchasers of Flow-Through and Premium Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2022 in an aggregate amount no less than the proceeds raised from the issue of the Flow-Through and Premium Flow-Through Shares.

The Company will pay finders fees in compliance within the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation, to arm's length finders in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced by them, totaling $387,806 and 480,435 warrants exercisable for 12 months from the date of issuance to acquire common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per share.

Insiders of the Company acquired an aggregate of 5,119,500 Common Shares in the Offering, which participation constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. As required by MI 61-101, the Company advises that it expects to file a material change report relating to the Offering less than 21 days from completion of the Offering, as the nature of the related party transaction is relatively immaterial, and was not necessary to complete the Offering, and can generally be considered reasonable in the circumstances.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day following the date of closing.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10 th January 2018, and 23 rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary Zone West, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. The large 2022 drill program utilizing four drills is now complete and assay results are being announced as they are received and interpreted.
  • Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Mactung contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Due diligence and validation work on historic data as well as relogging and sampling of historic drill core has been completed and will support a new mineral resource estimate.
  • Gayna River Zinc-Lead-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. The 2022 field program of airborne LiDAR topographic surveying and ground geophysics is now complete and data is being interpreted toward defining drill targets.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. The Company is current in its reporting, and undergoes an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by George Gorzynski, P.Eng., Director and a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities in the United States. The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to closing of to the Offering, the potential investors, the use of proceeds and the potential of the Company's projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operati ons, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests, and one-time events. There is no assurance that (i) the Company will be able to complete the Offering on the terms set out above, or at all, or (ii) that the proceeds of the Offering will be expended as contemplated. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward looking information, except as required by law.

Contact:
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361


Primary Logo

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that its previously announced financing has been substantially oversubscribed due to strong investor interest, and the private placement (the " Offering ") has been increased to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $35 million.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$27,523,500. The private placement includes lead orders by members of the Lundin family ("Lundins") and other key shareholders.

Highlights

First Assays from 2022 program at Boundary West discovery return best ever intersection at Macmillan Pass: 124 m of 12.3% Zinc, 1.3% Lead, and 45.9 g/t Silver Including 60 m of 19.0% Zinc, 1.6% Lead, and 64.7 g/t Silver

First Assays from 2022 program at Boundary West discovery return best ever intersection at Macmillan Pass: 124 m of 12.3% Zinc, 1.3% Lead, and 45.9 g/t Silver Including 60 m of 19.0% Zinc, 1.6% Lead, and 64.7 g/t Silver

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the first results of the 2022 drill program at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, located within the prolific Selwyn Basin zinc district of Yukon, Canada (Map 1).

Highlights

Fireweed Identifies New Targets at Gayna River, NWT, Following Completion of First Exploration Program

Fireweed Identifies New Targets at Gayna River, NWT, Following Completion of First Exploration Program

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results from the 2022 initial exploration program at the Gayna River project, Northwest Territories, Canada (Figure 1).

Highlights

Fireweed Discovers More Zinc Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, and Completes 7,000 M Drill Program

Fireweed Discovers More Zinc Mineralization at Macmillan Pass, and Completes 7,000 M Drill Program

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the completion of the 2022 drill program at their flagship Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, located within the prolific Selwyn Basin zinc district of Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

EMP METALS ANNOUNCES UPLISTING TO OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC Dec. 21, 2022 CNW EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval from the OTC Markets Group for listing of its common shares on the OTCQB under the symbol "EMPPF". It is anticipated that EMP Metals' uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin December 21, 2022 .

EMP Metals' common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "EMPS".

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

1844 Resources Completes Its First Reconnaissance Program on Native Copper Project, Gaspesie, Quebec

 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces the completion of the 2022 work program (the "Program") conducted on the Native Copper project. The Program, completed between July and September, consisted of targeted prospecting, trenching and spot sampling, along with the rehabilitation of existing roadways. This work was driven by the results of a high-resolution magnetic survey, completed by Prospectair Geosurveys, combined with the compilation of all 2D historical data. (Figure 1) This data, combined for the first time in the projects history, allowed for a very specific and methodical summer exploration program.

The compilation highlighted volcano-sedimentary units of both the Observation and the Lake Mckay zones those two Members identified as metallotects demonstrated the presence of copper mineralization in five sectors known as Vondenbleau, Power, Ruisseau Cantin, Fer-à-Cheval and Triangle d'Argent. The best historical results were obtained on the Triangle d'Argent area, with values of up 4.14% Cu and 7g/t Ag over 1.0 m and 10.3% Cu and 21.3 g/t Ag over 9.0 m, both in trenches. Numerous copper nuggets were also obtained in volcanics at Triangle d'Argent. The description of the mineralization indicates that the model for the formation relates to Native Copper Orebodies of the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Emerita Intersects 25.1 Meters Grading 0.3% Copper, 1.5% Lead, 6.0% Zinc, 0.74 G/T Gold and 82.0 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit, Awards Contract to Prepare Independent Resource Estimate

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Emerita has received assay results for 7 additional drill holes from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit. Presently, there are 14 drills on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The Company has currently completed 100 drill holes at La Romanera, with another 14 in progress. At La Infanta, 77 drill holes have been completed to date and 1 hole is in progress. A video of our 14 drill rigs operating on La Romanera deposit can be seen at the link below:

Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

Xander Resources Announces Additional Non-Brokered Private Placement and Increase in Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of November 17, 2022, wherein the Company announced that it is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") raising up to $600,000 through the issuance of up to 17,142,857 flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit, it has increased the Private Placement to up to a total of $650,000 from the previously announced $600,000. All other aspects of the Private Placement remain the same as disclosed in the November 17 th news release

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been notified by Clean Air Metals Inc. ("Clean Air") that it has entered into a CAD$15 million mineral royalty financing agreement with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag"). Clean Air has closed an initial tranche of $10 million of the CAD$15 million contained within the agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Air will utilize a portion of the funds to make the final payment of CAD$1.5 million to Panoramic Resources Inc. and will satisfy the final condition to earn a 100% interest in the Thunder Bay North Project from Benton. Benton currently holds 24.6 million shares of Clean Air and retains a 0.5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% NSR royalty on a large portion of the Thunder Bay North deposit (see Benton press release dated May 15, 2020).

Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire TJ Property and Proposes Potential Share Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into letter of intent dated December 16, 2022 (the "LOI") to acquire the "TJ Property" (the "Property") located in the Skeena mining division of British Columbia, from an arm's length vendor, ARR Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor

TJ Property

