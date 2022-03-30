Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm. Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. . Class Period: March 2, 2021 – February 2, 2022 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022 If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Meta lawsuit, you can submit your ...

FB