Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

Base MetalsInvesting News

Fancamp Announces Joint Venture with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Announces Joint Venture with Platinex Inc. to Develop Ontario Gold Assets

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp " or the " Corporation ") (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture arrangement with Platinex Inc. (" Platinex ") ( CSE: PTX ) to facilitate advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties held by the parties located in Ontario (see attached map). As part of the contemplated transaction (the " Transaction "), Platinex and the Corporation will:

  1. transfer Fancamp's Heenan Mallard and Dorothy properties and Platinex's Shining Tree property to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex. Subsequent to the Transaction, Goldco will be held 25% by Fancamp and 75% by Platinex. Fancamp will have an option to increase its shareholding to 50% on the basis described below;
  2. enter into a shareholders' agreement in relation to the governance of Goldco's operation; and
  3. enter into a subscription agreement, whereby the Corporation will purchase 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Rajesh Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fancamp Exploration Ltd.

"Fancamp is pleased to join hands with Platinex by combining their respective properties in the SW Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Canada's largest gold producing region. This Transaction is a continuation of Fancamp's strategic process of creating value from its vast portfolio of mineral properties by either optioning out, entering joint venture or monetizing its assets. This joint venture provides an opportunity for scale and a potential for building a future mine in a highly prospective gold district. With Fancamp's strong balance sheet, the Corporation can continue to benefit from its financial flexibility to participate in such an accretive transaction which utilizes the strengths and synergy of the two companies."

Transaction Summary

The Transaction includes the following material components:

Property Transfers to Goldco

  • Platinex will transfer its district scale Shining Tree gold mineral properties located in the Shining Tree District of Ontario, consisting of 1,138 mining claims and one mining lease (the " Shining Tree Properties ") to Goldco in consideration for shares representing 75% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco. The Shining Tree Properties are situated between the Cote Gold development project of IAMGOLD and Sumitomo, and the Juby Project of Aris Mining, along the prospective Rideout Deformation Zone.
  • Fancamp will transfer its Heenan Mallard gold property located in the Swayze Greenstone Gold Belt adjacent to Côté Gold Deposit in Northern Ontario, consisting of 296 mining claims (the " Swayze Properties ") and the Dorothy Gold project adjacent to Dynasty Gold's Thundercloud Project in Northern Ontario, consisting of 70 mining claims (the " Dorothy Property "), to Goldco in consideration for shares representing 25% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco. The Swayze Properties are situated east of the Cote Gold project, along a splay of the Rideout Deformation Zone.
  • Fancamp will be granted a 1.0% net smelter return royalty (the " NSR Royalty ") in respect of the Swayze Properties and the Dorothy Property, subject to a decrease to 0.5% NSR Royalty should Fancamp elect to exercise the Option to acquire 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco, in accordance with the provisions of a royalty agreement to be entered into between the parties.

Shareholders' Agreement

  • Platinex and Fancamp will enter into a shareholders' agreement with respect to their respective interests in the share capital of Goldco (the " Shareholders' Agreement ").
  • Platinex will serve as the initial operator in respect of the mining activities to be conducted by Goldco.
  • Fancamp shall contribute $130,000 to Goldco in respect of the right and option to earn into the Shining Tree Gold Project in the Abitibi region of Ontario (the " Fancamp Financing) to be used to advance the Initial Exploration Program.
  • Platinex shall contribute a minimum of $940,000 to Goldco in respect of Goldco's operation.
  • Goldco will engage in an initial exploration program of approximately $ 1.1 million (the " Initial Exploration Program ").
  • Within 60 days from completion of the Initial Exploration Program, Platinex as Operator shall submit an exploration program (the " Phase II Exploration Program ") to be approved by the Technical Committee and the Board of Directors of Goldco.
  • Fancamp will have the option (the " Option ") to increase its interest in the share capital of Goldco to hold 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco, which may be exercised over a two-year period commencing on the date of approval of a Phase II Exploration Program, by making a cash payment to Goldco of $1,500,000 to be used for and to continue the exploration activities of Goldco. Upon reaching a shareholding of 50% in Goldco, Fancamp will assume the role of the Operator of Goldco.

Investment in Platinex

  • Platinex and Fancamp will enter into a subscription agreement whereby Fancamp will purchase a certain number of shares representing approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex on a non-diluted basis (the " Platinex Financing ").
  • Each Unit shall consist of one common share of Platinex and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), entitling Fancamp to acquire one additional common share of Platinex at an exercise price of $0.055 for a period of 60 months from issuance.
  • Fancamp shall have the right to nominate one director to the Board of Directors of Platinex, subject to Fancamp continuing to hold not less than 7.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex, on a non-diluted basis.
  • Fancamp will be granted anti-dilution rights to participate in future Platinex equity financings to purchase up to its proportionate share of such shares for terms as favorable to Fancamp as the price and terms provided to other subscribers in such financings.
  • Fancamp will be restricted from acquiring more than 9.5% of the outstanding shares of Platinex on an undiluted basis (not including the exercise of Warrants).

Fancamp and Platinex are Non-Arm's Length Parties (as defined in Policy 1.1 of the TSX Venture Exchange) of one another by virtue of Greg Ferron being an independent director of Fancamp and the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Platinex.

Figure 1: Platinex – Fancamp Joint Venture Property Locations

Figure 1: Platinex – Fancamp Joint Venture Property Locations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9339770-0c71-41a9-af8d-81f1c6c508c9

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of progressing priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims encompassing over 158,000 hectares across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation continues to identify near term cash-flow generating opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Corporation, in addition to an investment in a zinc mine planned to be restarted in Nova Scotia. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Further information of the Corporation can be found at: www.fancamp.ca

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the closing of the Transaction, the receipt of regulatory approval, completion of the Platinex Financings, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements are statements of fact that are not historical facts or are events or conditions that may occur or be achieved.

Although Fancamp believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions informing such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results of such statements.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Fancamp disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For Further Information

Rajesh Sharma, President & Chief Executive Officer
+1 (604) 434 8829
info@fancamp.ca 		Debra Chapman, Chief Financial Officer
+1 (604) 434 8829
info@fancamp.ca
Tara Asfour, Director of Investor Relations
+1 (604) 434 8829
tasfour@fancamp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

PlatinexCSE:PTXBase Metals Investing
PTX:CNX
Platinex (CSE:PTX)

Platinex


Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement dated February 6, 2023 with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in Ontario in the Timmins mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see attached map). The Transaction includes several components, pursuant to which (i) Platinex and Fancamp will transfer certain mining properties which they currently hold to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), currently a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex; (ii) enter into a shareholders' agreement respecting the operations of Goldco; (iii) Platinex will conduct a non-brokered private placement of flow- through units; and (iv) Platinex will conduct a private placement of non-flow-through units, of which Fancamp will subscribe for 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex, all as more particularly described below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Appoints Dr. Fred Breaks to Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project Advisory Board and Increases Project Size

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional information about its recently acquired Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project") including the appointment of members of an advisory committee to assist the Company with the development of the Project. With additional staking in December 2022, Platinex's Muskrat Dam Property now totals 12,934 hectares (129 km 2 ) which includes the 7,025 hectare (70 km 2 ) Axe Lake property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites and will be the focus of initial exploration activity at the Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced option agreement through which it has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project") ( see press release dated December 14, 2022, for further details ).

The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario, approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises 671 unpatented mining claims over six (6) property blocks, which together cover approximately 12,925 hectares (129.25 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts. The Project includes the Axe Lake Property, which shows the potential to host lithium-bearing pegmatites. A major high-strain zone, the northwest-trending "Axe Lake deformation zone" (ALDZ), as termed here, is interpreted to pass through the property. This major structural zone potentially provided pathways for granitic melts and evolving pegmatites, potentially lithium-and other rare metals-bearing, to be emplaced into volcano-sedimentary rocks on the property. Additional information regarding the Project, work program, and the technical advisors assisting the Company with the Project will be provided early in the new year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent to option a 100% ownership interest in the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project (the "Muskrat Dam Project" or the "Project"). The Muskrat Dam Project is located in Northwestern Ontario approximately 125 km northeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium project and 125 km northwest of Newmont's Musselwhite gold mine. The Project comprises six (6) property blocks, which together cover 10,950 hectares (109.5 km 2 ) in the highly prospective Muskrat Dam Lake (MDGB) and Rottenfish (RGB) greenstone belts (see Figures 1 and 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Provides Update on Exploration Activities at Its Shining Tree Gold Project

Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (Frankfurt: 9PX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Shining Tree Gold Project ("Shining Tree" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Ontario, a world-renowned gold district.

The Company has adopted a two-pronged approach whereby it is working both to identify new gold targets in several highly prospective and underexplored areas of the 225 km 2 land package, including ground along the Ridout-Tyrrell Deformation Zone (RTDZ), through cost-effective grassroots prospecting methods, and to further develop drill targets at the centre of the property, including the Herrick deposit and the Ronda Mine area, through more advanced exploration. Several areas targeted as part of the current exploration program are on the grounds that Platinex acquired through recent property acquisitions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. Encounters 19.77% Magnesium, 0.178% Nickel Along with Cobalt and Chromium over 93.3 Meters, with Mineralization Consistent from the Bedrock Surface for the 42nd Consecutive Drill Hole

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-07 drilled to a depth of 93.3 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the 42nd hole drilled on the project to date and ended in mineralization. The assay results are presented in Table 1 below:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development to Commence Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Under Symbol "ACDXF"

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") is pleased to announce that effective February 2, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "ACDXF". The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for growth and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Daniel Schieber, CEO of American Copper, comments, "America needs copper, a lot of copper in order to achieve its clean energy goals. It is only fitting for our US focused copper company to be open to the American investing public. So we welcome all our future ACDXF shareholders. For those about to invest - we salute you! Let's Rock!"

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports signing a drilling agreement for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia. The next drilling is aimed at expanding Inomin's significant 2022 discovery and working towards delineating resources at Beaver. Maiden drilling is also planned at the Lynx area to test if mineralization is similar to discoveries at Beaver. Drilling is targeted to start this spring, with further drilling anticipated in summer andor autumn.

John Gomez, President of MINE comments, "We're happy we have been able to secure the same drilling company that we worked with to make our inaugural big discoveries at Beaver. Our team is excited to build on our successful exploration programs and test multiple, large, mineral footprints. We also look forward to completing first-ever drilling at Lynx that has even larger targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce assay results from 12 additional drill holes from the 2022 - 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assay results have been received for the following 12 drill holes: LR036B, LR042B, LR049, LR051, LR053, LR058, LR064, LR065, LR066, LR077, LR082 and LR086) at La Romanera deposit reported below. These holes intersected the western and center part of the deposit between -50 and -300 m elevation. This area is characterized by massive sulfides comprising sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite within a massive pyrite gangue. A number of these holes are on the western edge of the deposit as it has been drilled to date and near the limit of the high grade sulphide mineralization, however, the extent of the deposit further to the west remains open. The massive sulphides persist along the west side of the deposit but are higher in pyrite and lower in base metals generally. It will be necessary to step out further west in future as deposits in the Iberia Pyrite Belt commonly have pyritic zones adjacent to higher grade sulphides. Gold and silver grades are locally enriched in this portion of the deposit, precious metals enrichment appears to correlate with a stockwork type mineralization such as in hole LR082 with elevated copper grades. Thickness in both the Upper and Lower Lenses locally exceed 10 meters in some intercepts. Figure 1 shows a plan map with the hole locations. Figures 2 and 3 are vertical longitudinal sections of the Upper Lens and Lower Lens, respectively, showing the position of the pierce points on the vertical projection. Table 1 provides a complete list of the drill hole data included in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce the results of an updated study on the potential economic impact of the development of its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino" or the "Project") on the Yukon and Canada recently completed by MNP LLP (the "Report").

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Report incorporates the results from the Casino Feasibility Study dated August 8, 2022 .

The Report highlights the impressive cumulative economic effect that developing Casino will have on the Yukon and Canada during the project's construction, operation, closure, and reclamation. The Casino project is estimated to contribute $44.3 billion to Canada's Gross Domestic Product ("GDP"), create 132,280 full-time equivalent positions ("FTE"), and generate $12.8 billion in wages and salaries over the entire life of the Project. Note that the use of FTEs is a method to account for partial employment or employment for different durations and 1.0 FTE is equivalent to a full-time job for one year of employment.

The Report estimates the GDP generated in Yukon by the construction of Casino at $1.7 billion . The construction phase is estimated to contribute $3.6 billion to Canada's economy while generating 25,580 FTEs resulting in $2.1 billion in wages and salaries across Canada .

During each of its 27 years of operation, the Casino Project is expected to contribute $1.3 billion to Yukon's economy. Operation of the mine is estimated to contribute $1.5 billion to Canada's GDP annually while creating 3,880 FTEs and generating $391 million in wages and salaries across Canada .

The Casino Project is also expected to generate $11.2 billion in taxes and royalties to various governments during the life of mine.

"The Casino Project is one of the most significant critical minerals projects in Canada and in addition to providing much needed minerals to assist the energy transition will provide great economic benefit to the Yukon and Canada ," said Dr. Paul West-Sells , President and CEO of Western. "Additionally, the Casino project will provide additional benefits such as training, education, and infrastructure enhancements, which will benefit the Yukon over the longer term. Importantly, we can do this while developing the Casino Project in a way that reflects Yukoners environmental and socio-cultural values."

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-golds-casino-project-to-have-significant-impact-on-yukons-economy-301737226.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c5106.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") technical report for the Fondaway Canyon project in Churchill County, Nevada. The MRE conceptualizes potential open pit and underground mining.

Mineral Resource Estimate Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Provides MCTO Status Update and Filing of its Annual Financial Statements

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Community and Social Initiatives at the Punitaqui Project in Chile

Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

International Lithium's Phase 3 Drilling Returns 2.25% Li2O Over 15.82m, and 1.21% Rb2O Over 3.98m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Comex Recommends the Approval of Hydro-Québec's Connection and Powerline Relocation Project to Power the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Drilling Results

rare earth investing

Sustainably Sourcing Magnet and Heavy Rare Earths for Western Demand

Lithium Investing

Appointment Of Head Of Corporate Development

Uranium Investing

Presentation For The 121 Mining Investment Conference Cape Town, South Africa

Lithium Investing

Investor Presentation February 2023 1-2-1 Conference Mining Indaba

Copper Investing

Building an Australian Copper Company

×