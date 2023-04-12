FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Resource News Investing News

Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce two concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the "Offerings") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000

Fabled CopperCSE:FABLBase Metals Investing
FABL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Fabled Copper Corp

Fabled Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation

Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that further to its press release dated December 19, 2022, that the Company will consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share (each a "Post Consolidated Common Share") for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (each a "Pre Consolidated Common Share") held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company more attractive to potential new investors

At a special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on January 10, 2023, the shareholders of the Company authorized the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at their discretion, to conduct a consolidation of the outstanding securities of the Company on an up to ten (10) for one (1) basis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) advises that the location of the VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property, referred to in its news release dated March 22, 2023 (the "News Release") was incorrect

The VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property are not located in the James Bay Lithium District and are not less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate letters of intent, and one purchase agreement, all dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreements") to acquire three separate lithium claim blocks located in Quebec

OHM Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:

  • A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
  • Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
  • Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
  • Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 17,365,173 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further that it has now filed the pre-feasibility study at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project") which was the subject of its news release of February 23, 2023 (the "PFS"). The PFS, titled "Vizcachitas Project Pre-Feasibility Study Valparaíso Region, Chile NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated March 30, 2023 with an effective date of February 20, 2020 was prepared for Los Andes by Tetra Tech, and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Highlights of the PFS include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Potential for high copper recoveries and concentrate grades using conventional flotation
  • Potential for coarse primary grind size to reduce energy requirements
  • Minimal deleterious elements
  • Potential for positive silver credits
  • Tin metallurgy test work commenced
  • Drilling ongoing and discussions advancing to access ground along-strike from La Romana

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce successful results for preliminary metallurgical test work from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery in the Escacena Project, Spain. The metallurgical test work reported today was completed by Wardell Armstrong International ( United Kingdom ), under the coordination and management of SCYPI ( Spain ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that, in connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") announced on March 24, 2023 Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") has notified the Company that it will exercise its participation right in full.

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto will subscribe for 878,809 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million (the "Rio Tinto Subscription"), allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. As a result, the Company confirms that Mitsubishi Materials will subscribe for 8,091,390 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million .

The Rio Tinto Subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 . The Mitsubishi Materials investment is expected to be completed on or about April 14, 2023 . Both remain subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC.

"We are pleased with the continued interest Rio Tinto has shown and look forward to working with Mitsubishi and Rio Tinto to advance the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing dates for the Rio Tinto Subscription and the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-exercise-of-participation-right-in-full-by-rio-tinto-301794134.html

SOURCE Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c6139.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

Nanalysis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

Energy Investing

Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates Payment to Condor

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Receives Product Validation from a Battery Materials Company

Graphite Investing

Fourth High Grade Graphite Discovery At Springdale Graphite Project – ‘Mason Bay’

×