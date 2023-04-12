Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce two concurrent non-brokered private placements (collectively, the "Offerings") to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000
Fabled Copper Announces Non Brokered Private Placements for Gross Proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000
The demand for copper is expected to grow a whopping 600 percent by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. However, the estimated 5.4 million tons in expected demand will not be met without new production. This anticipated supply gap has pushed copper prices to all-time highs including copper price estimates as high as C$5.25 per pound for the end of 2021, according to CIBC.
The exploding demand for copper stems from the fact that it is the most widely used metal in renewable energy and is considered a cornerstone for all electricity-related technologies, according to IEA. Its unique electrical conductivity places it above other metals such as aluminum, nickel and zinc. The recent all-time high prices of copper coupled with further price growth make copper investments a highly attractive opportunity for investors.
Fabled Copper (CSE:FABL) is well-funded, the recently announced 6 million dollar financing was oversubscribed and resulted in the financing closing at 6.9 million. Fabled Copper Corp is an early-stage exploration company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring copper in highly prospective regions in Canada and through the use of its cutting-edge technology. The company is led by a strong management team with over 20 decades of combined experience and proven track records in mining, exploration and financing.
Fabled Copper is the result of increasing shareholder value from its parent company Fabled Siler Gold by becoming a public company to explore its copper assets.
The company is now under a new and highly experienced management team, including current management members of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) and GFG Resources Inc. (CVE:GFG) and a co-founding member from Niogold Resource Corporation (CVE:NOX) which is now known as Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK).
Fabled Copper owns multiple claim blocks in northern British Columbia, including Davis-Keays, Churchill Copper, Fort Reliance, David-Keays North (Okey), Bronson, Windermere and Toro-Churchill. All of the company’s claims are located near the town of Fort Nelson in a world-class and mining-friendly jurisdiction with significant historical copper production on the copper belt.
The company’s project includes impressive copper reserve estimates and grades with limited historical exploration. Copper reserves are estimated to be as high as 1,424,007 tonnes with grades as high as 10.2 percent across all of the company’s BC properties.
The company’s claims in British Columbia are located near several producing mines and deposits. Located near the decommissioned Bell Mine that was previously owned by Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), the Bell mine has historically produced 667 million pounds of copper, 0.4 million ounces of gold and 2.2 million ounces of silver.
Fabled Copper has a strong foundation for growth with the use of its cutting-edge technology and modern exploration tools for expanding the known mineralization zones. The company believes there is significant blue sky potential based on positive diabase mapping results. The company is confident that the size of the historical resource will increase with systematic exploration. The company also has strong support from First Nations communities which is crucial to the development of any mining program.
Fabled Copper recently closed an oversubscribed financing round of C$6.9 million, despite a goal of only C$6 million. The company plans to use its strong cash position to fund operations on its projects, including helicopter support, field crews, sample assays, drone surveys, compilation work and working capital and general corporate purposes.
Fabled Copper has already completed extensive exploration work, including GIS compilation, satellite imagery interpretation and localized field observations on the Toro property. The company has also integrated historical mapping from 1970 with high-resolution satellite imagery on the Bronson property which led to a new diabase interpretation. Fabled Copper has also completed a sample catchment basin analysis, regional targeting and regional airborne geophysics to define the target mapping area.
Fabled Copper is in the process of conducting further field and exploration work on the British Columbia properties and drilling work on the Mexico property. The company has deployed a field crew of 10 people, including geologists and geophysicists in British Columbia who are sampling, mapping and conducting drone work on both pre-existing and potential new copper occurrences and deposits. A property scale airborne gravity survey is also being considered for targeting purposes.
The company plans to begin a drilling program on the BC properties in the summer of 2022 based on the sample results from the 2021 exploration program regarding drill collar locations. Moving forward, the company plans to release footage and assay results from exploration to drilling as they are obtained.
Company Highlights
- Fabled Copper is an early-stage exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring copper in highly prospective regions in Canada and Mexico through the use of its cutting-edge technology.
- Fabled Copper owns multiple claims in northern British Columbia, including Davis-Keays, Churchill Copper, Fort Reliance, David-Keays North (Okey), Bronson, Windermere and Toro-Churchill. The properties are located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with significant historical copper production near several producing mines, including the Bell Mine which has produced 667 million pounds of copper.
- Copper reserves are estimated to be as high as 1,424,007 tonnes with grades as high as 10.2 percent across all of the company’s British Columbia properties.
- The company is currently in the process of completing exploration and plans to begin a drilling program on the British Columbia properties in the summer of 2022.
- The company is led by a strong management team with over 200 years of combined experience and proven track records in mining and exploration.
Key Projects
The Muskwa Project
The Muskwa property is composed of three separate claim block which are Neil, Toro and Bronson.
Neil Vein
The Neil vein has been traced over a strike length of 1185 metres and a vertical extent of at least 579 metres. The vein has only been examined part way down the mountain and appears to continue another 1000 metres to the valley floor. The vein follows a northeast trending shear which is approximately 1100 metres long, 30 metres wide and 1500 metres vertical.
Toro-Churchill
The Toro-Churchill district property consists of the Toro, John, Ho and Churchill veins. The Toro vein contains copper grades of 2.95 percent. The Toro vein width was measured at 2.4 metres, a minimum length of 1,830 metres and a minimum vertical extent range of 500 to 1,000 metres. The Churchill vein contains copper grades of 1.5 percent and could be an extension of the Toro vein which is 3,000 metres north. The Churchill vein width was measured at 3.91 metres and a minimum length of 3,000 metres. There are also four unexplored veins in the Toro area.
Toro Churchill sample
From 1967 to 1969, previous owners conducted underground drilling and development which led to a proven and probable mineral reserve of over 1 million tonnes and copper grades of 3.92 percent including a 20 percent dilution factor. From 1970 to 1975, development led to the production of 14,673 tonnes of recovered copper. The copper was extracted from 498,132 tonnes of milled ore which established a copper grade of 2.95 percent. It was estimated that only 42 percent of the original reserve estimate was mined when the mine closed.
The property has copper grades of 8.8 percent, gold grades ranging from 0.34 to 0.68 percent and silver grades ranging from 3.4 to 6.8 percent based on rock sampling. However, a historical sample on the property found copper at 18.9 percent and cobalt at 0.295 percent with historical grab samples indicating copper as high as 42 percent.
Bronson
The main vein on the Bronson district property is Bronson. The copper grades found on the property were 9.2 percent based on 18 samples from eight veins. The Bronson vein width was measured at 1.43 metres and a minimum length of 1,400 metres. There are also eight other unexplored veins.
The property was previously assessed in 1991 in which potential copper grades were estimated to be 2 to 3 percent of 13,600,000 tonnes of copper. The previous assessment included potential gold grades up to 5.83 gpt and potential silver grades up to 116.6 gpt.
David-Keays
The main veins on the David-Keays district property include Eagle and Harris. The Eagle vein includes historical reserves of 1,424,007 million tonnes of copper at 3.42 percent grades above the 6400 level. The Eagle vein width measured at 2 metres in width, a minimum length of 1200 metres and a minimum vertical extent of 427 metres. The Eagle vein is also characterized as quartz-carbonate with chalcopyrite mineralization. The Harris vein has copper grade ranges from 3.77 percent to 7.73 percent. The Harris vein width measured between 1.25 to 2.25 metres and a minimum length of 150 metres. There are also 18 unexplored veins on the David-Keays property.
The historical indicated reserve on the David-Keays property is 3.7 million tonnes at a 2.5 percent cut-off grade of copper. The estimated reserve on the property is 1.4 million tons with grades of 2.5 percent copper. Historical sampling on the property in 1992 found copper as high as 24.32 percent in the Eagle vein.
Churchill Copper
The main vein on the Churchill Copper district property is Magnum measured at 2.4 metres in width, a minimum length of 853 metres and a minimum vertical extent of 365 metres. Mined ore on the property is 498,000 tonnes with copper grades of 3 percent. Historical reserves of copper are 1,068,674 tonnes with grades of 3.92 percent.
The property was mined from 1970 to 1973.
Fort Reliance
The main vein on the Fort Reliance district property is the Reliance vein. Historical reserves include 214,000 tonnes at grades of 5.5 percent. The Reliance vein width was measured at 2 metres.
Drilling conducted in 1973 on eight holes on the property revealed 3.4 percent of copper over 1.5 metres.
David-Keays North (Okey)
The main vein on the David-Keays North (Okey) district property is Neil. The vein width was measured at 3 metres, a minimum length of 1,186 metres and a minimum vertical extent of 380 metres.
The breccia found on the property was observed in 1971 with copper grades of 4.8 percent. Historical work involving trenching over 40 metres revealed IOGC Breccia with copper grades of 8 percent. In 1990, it was estimated the potential economic grade was 1,235,000 tonnes.
Fabled Copper traced the Neil vein over a strike length of 1185 metres and a vertical extent of at least 579 metres. Assays from a deep trench that cross-cuts the Neil breccia showed a copper grade range from 3.4 to 10.2 percent. Exploration conducted by the company, including a high-level MAG survey on the property which found structural blocks and a deep-seated magnetic body with shallower linear bodies and dykes.
Management Team
Peter Hawley - CEO, Director
Peter Hawley is the co-founder of Fabled Copper which is now Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Hawley is also the founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation (renamed Americas Gold and Silver Corporation). Hawley is also the founder of Scorpio Gold which is a Nevada open pit gold producer. Hawley is also a co-founder of Niogold Resource (renamed Osisko Mining). He has over 35 years of mining industry experience that spans grassroots exploration through to development and production.
David Smalley - Director
David Smalley is a corporate finance and securities lawyer who has practiced for 28 years. He has been a director and officer of public companies for over 19 years. Smalley was one of the founders of Canaco Resources.
Luc Pelchat - Director
Luc Pelchat is the founder and president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in North Mexico. Following 24 years with a Canadian multinational company operating in the construction industry, Pelchat formed a number of his own companies and has realized multiple projects in the construction industry in Mexico.
Louis Martin - Director
Louis Martin has been a major contributor to the co-discovery of several gold and base metal deposits during his more than 35-year-long career working for major, mid-tier and junior mining companies. His experience includes exploration and development roles throughout Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. Martin has been fortunate to be part of the exploration teams that were awarded the Discovery of the Year by the AEMQ (Quebec Mineral Exploration Association) for the West Ansil Deposit (2005) and the Louvicourt Deposit (1989). He brings a wealth of technical experience that spans from generating and managing projects, to advanced project studies and mine development.
Pat Donovan - Director
Pat Donovan is a retired geologist with over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development. Donovan is a former director of the Prospectors and Development Association of Canada. He was the Vice President of Corporate Development with Detour Gold Corp.
From 1991 to 1996, he was responsible for all Québec exploration activities at Placer Dome Canada. From 1999 to 2006, Donovan managed advanced exploration projects, including Tulawaka and Buzwagi, in Tanzania with Barrick Gold Corporation. From 2006 to 2008, Donovan managed and delivered positive feasibility studies for both the Chinese and Canadian requirements at Hunter Dickinson Inc. He worked on the Xietongmen copper-gold project in Tibet, China for Continental Minerals Corporation. Donovan also previously worked for Consolidated Trillion Resources Ltd. during which he managed all exploration programs in Zimbabwe. He is also a graduate of St. Francis Xavier University with a major in Geology.
Brian R. Booth - Advisor to the Board
Brian R. Booth brings more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration throughout Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia. Brian was previously CEO and board member of Pembrook Copper Corp., where he developed the copper resource at Pecoy in Peru. He also served as the CEO, president and director of Lake Shore Gold Corp., where he completed an acquisition of the Bell Creek mine and mill and led the team that discovered the Timmins West, Thunder Creek and Bell Creek deep deposits. Booth began his career as a geologist on the Casa Berardi gold discoveries in Quebec. He opened Inco's exploration office in Val d'Or, Quebec and is credited with the discovery of the Douay West gold deposit in 1990 and was subsequently appointed to the board of Societe D'Exploration Miniere Vior Inc. In 1994, as Inco's Manager Exploration in Eastern North America, he conducted the preliminary assessment of the Voisey's Bay Ni-Cu-Co discovery. Booth later managed Inco's exploration office in Jakarta and was involved, through a JV with Highlands Gold, in the discovery of the Beutong copper-porphyry in Sumatra. He holds a B.Sc. in Geology from McGill University and is also a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. Booth is also a director of SSR Mining Inc. and GFG Resources Inc.
Fabled Copper Reports Multi +10% Copper Values Including 29.30% Copper on West Side of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence
Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below
Figure 1 - General Property Location
The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.
Figure 2 - Location Map
The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence is located on the Neil Property roughly 1.5 km east of the 6400 Eagle Vein adit where the 2022 underground LIDAR survey was completed. The Eagle creek flows northward into the Yedhe Creek and it is located in the same valley that contains the eastern end of the 6400 adit & Eagle Vein exposure that are located on the west cliff face of the valley. During the summer of 2022 the Eagle Creek (See Release dated February 7, 2023), east extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence (See Release dated March 1, 2023), the western extension, north extension, southern extension and the backside of the Eagle vein were visited on separate occasions.
This release pertains to the western side of the Eagle Creek Copper occurrence site visit, see Figure 3 below.
Figure 3 -West Side of Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence Location
Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The western side of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 3-person field team consisting of two geologists and a geo technician on July 7th 2022 during the summer field season. Over the course of the traverse a vertical altitude of 158 meters was examined and sampled. A total of 12 float samples were collected, of the 12 samples collected, 11 assayed greater than 0.5% copper, 7 greater than 10% copper and 4 greater than 20% copper. See Table 1, Photo 1 below.
Photo 1 - West side of Eagle Creek
Float sample D-723669 taken at the 1,702-meter elevation consisted of massive sulphides weathered black / brown and brassy yellow and a broken fresh surface with minor white and peacock blue spec's. The sample contained with 95% chalcopyrite and 2% bornite and 3% quartz. This sample returned an impressive 19.55% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 2, below.
Photo 2 - Sample D-723669 - 19.55 % copper.
At the 1,696 meter altitude float sample D-723672 was taken and consisted of white / beige colored quartz with moderate malachite and trace azurite copper alteration, up to 6% chalcopyrite occurs as patches and this sample returned 5.50% copper. See Table 1 below
Float sample D-723674 taken at the 1,704 meter altitude consisted of semi massive sulphides and quartz veining was brassy yellow with white patches and thin seams on a fresh surface. This sample contained 80% chalcopyrite and a trace of bornite and assayed an impressive 18.75% copper. See Table 1 below.
At an elevation of 1,801 meters, 97 meters vertically above the sample described above, float sample D-723675 consisted of massive sulphides and minor quartz veining and brassy yellow on fresh surface with white patches and seams and contained 95% chalcopyrite and trace of bornite. This high grade sample assayed 20.10% copper. See Table 1, Photo 3 below.
Photo 3 - Sample D-723675 - 20.10 % copper.
Down slope at an elevation of 1,704 meters float sample D-723676 was taken. It consisted of massive sulphides, brassy yellow on a fresh surface with white patches and minor sediment fragments and consisted of 92% chalcopyrite and 3% bornite which returned a very high copper assay value of22.00%.
At an elevation of 1,776 meters the next float sample was taken, D-723678 which consists of massive sulphides, brassy yellow on a fresh surface with peacock blue specs and moderate malachite staining. This sample contained 90% chalcopyrite and 7-8% bornite and returned a staggering 29.30% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 4 below
Photo 4 - Sample D-723678 - 29.30 % copper.
Float sample D-723679 taken at an elevation of 1,710 meters was composed of quartz and iron carbonate and abundant malachite copper alteration with a trace of azurite. Sulphides were composed of 40% chalcopyrite and 2% bornite which returned 22.10% copper. See Table 1 below.
Two meters below of the sample described above float sample D-723681 and was composed of quartz with black siltstone fragments with abundant malachite copper alteration and contained 10-12% chalcopyrite as fracture filling, blebs and disseminations. This sample returned 15.10% copper. See Table 1 below.
Table 1- West Side of Eagle Creek Occurrence Sample Results
Sample No.
Elevation
(m)
Copper
%
Sample Type
D-723668
1,654
1.23
Float
D-723669
1,702
19.55
Float
D-723670
1,644
0.29
Float
D-723671
1,683
0.52
Float
D-723672
1,696
5.50
Float
D-723674
1,704
18.75
Float
D-723675
1,801
20.10
Float
D-723676
1,704
22.00
Float
D-723678
1,776
29.30
Float
D-723679
1,710
22.10
Float
D-723681
1,708
15.10
Float
D-723682
1,802
1.79
Float
- 1% copper = 22.2 pounds
As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth.
An additional releases on the 2022 exploration of the Eagle Vein area of the Muskwa Project will be forth coming in the following weeks.
QA QC Procedure
Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.
Over Limit Methods
For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:
Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.
Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.
Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.
About Fabled Copper Corp.
Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia. In addition, Fabled has the newly acquired Volt 1, 2 and OHM lithium properties in the Abitibi area of Quebec.
Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org
For further information please contact:
The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital
on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.
Fabled Copper Announces Consolidation
Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that further to its press release dated December 19, 2022, that the Company will consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share (each a "Post Consolidated Common Share") for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (each a "Pre Consolidated Common Share") held (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company more attractive to potential new investors
At a special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on January 10, 2023, the shareholders of the Company authorized the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), at their discretion, to conduct a consolidation of the outstanding securities of the Company on an up to ten (10) for one (1) basis.
The Board has now determined to proceed with the Consolidation on a ten to one (10:1) basis (the "Conversion Ratio"). The Board have set April 14, 2023 as the record date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Post Consolidated Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") is expected to commence on or about April 13, 2023, subject to final approval by the CSE. The new CUSIP number will be 30321D209 and the new ISIN number will be CA30321D2095. The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation.
As of today's date the Company has 173,651,734 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of the Consolidation the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company will be approximately 17,365,173. No fractional Post Consolidated Common Shares will be issued under the Consolidation as fractional Post Consolidated Common Shares will be rounded either up or down to the nearest whole number. Each fractional Post Consolidated Common Share remaining after conversion that is less than half of a Post Consolidated Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional Post Consolidated Common Share that is at least half of a Post Consolidated Common Share will be rounded to one whole Post Consolidated Common Share.
Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their Post Consolidated Common Shares will be mailed to registered shareholders by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc.. Pre Consolidated Common Shares held in uncertificated form by non-registered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted at the Conversion Ratio through each shareholder's brokerage account. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.
The exercise price and number of Post Consolidated Common Shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of any outstanding convertible securities, including incentive stock options and warrants, will also be adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation Ratio.
There are currently 131,945,033 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company issued and outstanding. The number of Warrants will not change pursuant to the Consolidation. However, in accordance with the governing warrant indenture (as it will be amended following the effective date of the Consolidation), following the Consolidation the exercise of ten Warrants will be required to purchase one Post Consolidated Common Share, and the exercise price will be $1.00 per Post Consolidated Common Share.
Each warrant certificate formerly representing pre-Consolidation Warrants will continue to represent Post Consolidated Warrants to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Warrantholder's will not receive a new certificate or be required to take any action. Holders who hold uncertificated Warrants (that is, Warrants held in book-entry form and not represented by a warrant certificate or direct registration statement), either as registered holders or beneficial owners, will have their existing book-entry account(s) electronically adjusted by the Company's warrant agent or, for beneficial warrantholders, by their brokerage firms or other nominees. Such holders do not need to take any additional actions. Non-registered warrantholders should consult their broker for further information.
Fractional Post Consolidated Common Shares shall not be issued with respect to any exercise of Warrants. To the extent that the holder Warrants would otherwise have been entitled to receive on the exercise or partial exercise thereof a fraction of a Post Consolidated Common Share, that holder may exercise that right in respect of the fraction only in combination with another Warrant or Warrants that in the aggregate entitle the holder to purchase a whole number of Post Consolidated Common Shares.
About Fabled Copper
Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia.
The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division of British Columbia. The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. To this end it has added two lithium claims (the VOLT 2 Property) in Miquelon, Quebec to its land package and is seeking to add both the OHM Property and the VOLT 1 Property, each lithium properties, located in the Val D'Or and Miquelon areas of Quebec respectively. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.
Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org
For further information please contact:
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
Fabled Copper Announces Correction to News Release Dated March 22, 2023
Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) advises that the location of the VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property, referred to in its news release dated March 22, 2023 (the "News Release") was incorrect
The VOLT 1 Property and VOLT 2 Property are not located in the James Bay Lithium District and are not less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project.
Instead, both properties are located due east of the village of Miquelon, Quebec and are surrounded by Mosaic Minerals Corp.'s "Lithium SM Project." See Figure 1 below.
Figure 1 - Property Location VOLT 1, 2
All other details disclosed in the News Release remain as originally stated.
About Fabled Copper Corp.
Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division of British Columbia.
The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. To this end it has added two lithium claims (the VOLT 2 Property) in Miquelon, Quebec to its land package and is seeking to add both the OHM Property and the VOLT 1 Property, each lithium properties, located in the Val D'Or and Miquelon areas of Quebec respectively. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.
Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org
For further information please contact:
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
Fabled Copper Enters into Agreements to Acquire Three Blocks of Lithium Claims in Quebec
Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) is pleased to announce that it has entered into two separate letters of intent, and one purchase agreement, all dated March 21, 2023 (the "Agreements") to acquire three separate lithium claim blocks located in Quebec
OHM Property
Fabled entered into a letter of intent (the "OHM LOI"), dated March 21, 2023, to acquire the "OHM Property" (the "OHM Property") from arm's length vendors (the "OHM Vendors").
The OHM Property consists of 51 contiguous cells comprising of 2,856 hectares located approximately 70 kms south of Val D'Or. The OHM Property can be easily accessed from the main highway, route 117 and forestry roads 43 and 44.
A minimum of at least 10 pegmatite outcrops have been documented by the vendors. No documented work has been done in the search for lithium within the pegmatite swarms. See Figure 1 below.
Figure 1 - OHM Property
Terms of the OHM LOI
Under the terms of the OHM LOI, Fabled may be granted an option (the "OHM Option") to acquire the OHM Property (the "OHMAcquisition"). In order to exercise the OHM Option and acquire the OHM Property Fabled will, pursuant to the definitive agreement (the "OHM Definitive Agreement") if entered into, require pay to the OHM Vendors:
- cash as follows:
Cash Payment Timing
Payment Amount
On the date of execution of the OHM Definitive Agreement (the "OHM Closing Date")
$50,000
By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$75,000
By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$100,000
By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$125,000
By the 48 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$150,000
- common shares of the Company as follows:
Share Issuance Timing
Number of Shares
On the OHM Closing Date
200,000
By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
250,000
By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
350,000
By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
400,000
Fabled must also incur cumulative exploration expenses on the OHM Property by the following dates:
Expense Requirement Date
Amount
By the 12 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$50,000
By the 24 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$150,000
By the 36 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$350,000
By the 48 month anniversary of the OHM Closing Date
$650,000
Fabled will also grant the OHM Vendors a 3% NSR royalty over the OHM Property. Fabled may purchase 2% of the NSR Royalty at any time for $2,000,000.
VOLT 1 and 2 Properties
Fabled entered into letter of intent (the "VOLT 1 LOI") on March 21, 2023 to acquire the VOLT 1 Property (the "VOLT 1 Property") from arm's length vendors (the "VOLT 1 Vendors").
Fabled also entered into a purchase agreement with arm's length vendors on March 21, 2023 to acquire two separate contiguous lithium claims (the "VOLT 2 Property") for a total one-time payment of $1,000. The VOLT 2 Property is approximately 2 km due west of the VOLT 1 Property.
The VOLT 1 Property is comprised of 9 contiguous cells with a total size of 504 hectares. The VOLT 2 Property is comprised of 2 contiguous cells with a total size of 112 hectares. Both properties are located in the James Bay Lithium District and less than 4 kilometers to the west of Patriot Battery Metals (PMET.V) Corvette lithium project. See Figure 2 below.
Figure 2 - Property Location VOLT 1, 2
Numerous lithium anomalies directly associated with pegmatites currently suggest a favorable horizon to be explored and tested.
Figure 3 - VOLT 1, 2 Geology
The development of several logging roads over the past few years allows for on site access.
Terms of the VOLT 1 LOI
Under the terms of the VOLT 1 LOI, Fabled may be granted an option (the "VOLT 1 Option") to acquire the VOLT 1 Property (the "VOLT 1Acquisition"). In order to exercise the VOLT 1 Option and acquire the VOLT 1 Property Fabled will, pursuant to the definitive agreement (the "V1 Definitive Agreement") if entered into, require pay to the VOLT 1 Vendors:
- cash as follows:
Cash Payment Timing
Payment Amount
On the date of execution of the V1 Definitive Agreement (the "V1 Closing Date")
$30,000
By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$35,000
By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$40,000
By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$45,000
By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$50,000
- common shares of the Company as follows:
Share Issuance Timing
Number of Shares
On the V1 Closing Date
200,000
By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
250,000
By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
250,000
By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
300,000
By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
400,000
Fabled must also incur cumulative exploration expenses on the VOLT 1 Property by the following dates:
Expense Requirement Date
Amount
By the 12 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$40,000
By the 24 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$90,000
By the 36 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$160,000
By the 48 month anniversary of the V1 Closing Date
$260,000
Fabled will also grant the VOLT 1 Vendors a 3% NSR royalty over the VOLT 1 Property. Fabled may purchase 2% of the NSR royalty at any time for $2,000,000.
Entry into the OHM Definitive Agreement and the V1 Definitive Agreement is each conditional upon the Company securing additional financing and all required regulatory approvals.
Until the above conditions are met there is no assurance that either the OHM Acquisition or VOLT 1 Acquisition will be completed as contemplated above or at all.
About Fabled Copper Corp.
Fabled is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing drill ready copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's current property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.
The Company is seeking to broaden and diversify its portfolio. The Company has acquired the VOLT 2 lithium Property, located in James Bay, Quebec. It is also seeking to acquire the OHM Property, located in Val D'Or, Quebec and the VOLT 1 Property located in the James Bay, Quebec. The Company is also seeking to add an additional high grade gold and silver property, the TJ Ridge Property in British Columbia for which it has entered into a letter of intent.
Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org
For further information please contact:
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition, development plans and business plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the failure of the shareholders of the Company to approve the Consolidation Proposal, impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; inability to obtain drilling permits; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
Fabled Copper Reports Values as High as 15.55% Copper on East Extension of the Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence
Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below
Figure 1 - General Property Location
The Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property all located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.
Figure 2 - Location Map
The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence is located on the Neil Property roughly 1.5 km east of the 6400 Eagle Vein adit where the 2022 underground LIDAR survey was completed. The Eagle creek flows northward into the Yedhe Creek and it is located in the same valley that contains the eastern end of the 6400 adit & Eagle Vein exposure that are located on the west cliff face of the valley. During the summer of 2022 the Eagle Creek (See Release dated February 7, 2023), east extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence, the western extension, north extension, southern extension and the backside of the Eagle vein were visited on sperate occasions.
This release pertains to the eastern extension of the Eagle Creek Copper occurrence site visit, see Figure 3 below.
Figure 3 - Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence Location
Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The eastern extension of the Eagle Creek copper occurrence was visited by a 2-person field team consisting of a geologist and geo technician on two occasions during the summer field season. A total of 10 samples were collected, all float samples. Of the 10 samples collected, 3 assayed greater than 0.5% copper. See Table 1 below.
Over the course of two site visits a vertical altitude of 335 meters was examined and 10 float samples were collected, three of which assayed greater that 0.50% copper. See Photo 1 below.
Photo 1 - East Eagle Creek Exposed Veining over 335 meters vertically, note folding
Float sample D-723607 taken at the 1,557-meter elevation consisted of semi massive sulphides with quartz, minor carbonate, abundant azurite and malachite copper alteration with 60% chalcopyrite and 35% quartz. This sample returned an impressive 15.55% copper. See Table 1 and Photo 1, below.
Photo 1 - Sample D-723607 - 15.55 % copper.
At the 1,307 meter altitude float sample D-723612 which consisted of vuggy quartz veining with minor patches of minor carbonate and iron carbonate contained abundant malachite copper alteration with 8% chalcopyrite as patched and disseminations and returned 6.14% copper. See Table 1, Photo 2 below
Photo 2 - Sample D-723612 - 15.55 % copper.
Table 1- East Extension of Eagle Creek Occurrence Sample Results
Sample No.
Elevation
(m)
Copper
%
Sample Type
D-723607
1,579
15.55
Float
D-723608
1,558
0.03
Float
D-723609
1,524
0.41
Float
D-723611
1,407
0.04
Float
D-723612
1,307
6.14
Float
D-723613
1,478
1.09
Float
D-723614
1,665
0.45
Float
D-723692
1,599
0.24
Float
D-723693
1,641
0.03
Float
D-723695
1,607
0.01
Float
- 1% copper = 22.2 pounds
As per protocol, all sample locations were taken with GPS along with GPS enabled field cameras of photos of the sampled units. The photos, sample locations and all assay data pertaining to the assay taken, (36 elements were assayed) were tagged in a geo tag format for plotting in .kml / .kmz GIS systems such as Google Earth. See Photo 3 below
Photo 3 - Geotagging sample / photo location
An additional releases on the 2022 exploration program of the Muskwa area will be forth coming in the following weeks.
QA QC Procedure
Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.
Over Limit Methods
For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:
Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.
Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.
Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.
About Fabled Copper Corp.
Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project is located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.
Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org
For further information please contact:
The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital
on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.
Inomin Provides Corporate Update
Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.
Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project
Inomin intends to complete additional drilling in the Spur, North Lobe, and Ring zones on the Beaver block to build on the Company's initial discoveries of high-grade magnesium, sulphide nickel, and chromium and cobalt - all critical minerals. Initial drill testing is also anticipated in the South zone, a 2 x 1 kilometre (km) magnetic target, as well as at the adjoining Lynx property, that features an 8-km wide ring-like magnetic anomaly comprised of several strong magnetic anomalies.
Inomin is also reviewing carbon capture and storage (CCS) studies for Beaver-Lynx following initial positive test results (see June 27, 2022 news release). It is anticipated that future CCS work will be conducted in collaboration with Arca, a leading carbon mineralization company.
La Gitana Gold-Silver Project
Relations with the community where the Company's La Gitana project is located are being strengthened. Among the objectives of the Company's dialogue is to explore the many ways the project can benefit the community. As demonstrated by operating gold-silver mines in the region, including Gold Resource's Arista and Mirador mines, responsible mining can create strong social-economic benefits for residents and be an important catalyst for societal growth.
La Gitana is an advanced, gold-silver exploration project where exploration including diamond drilling by past joint project owners - Chesapeake Gold and Goldcorp (latter company acquired by Newmont Corp) - delineated a substantial near-surface, low-sulphidation, epithermal gold-silver deposit.
Inomin looks forward to reaching an agreement with the community and continuing to advance the project for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Agreement with Castlewood Capital Corp.
The Company has entered into a corporate advisory agreement with Castlewood Capital Corp. ("Castlewood") dated April 1, 2023. Castlewood will provide Inomin corporate and investment banking advisory services including identifying project acquisition opportunities.
The agreement with Castlewood is for a six-month term and provides a monthly fee and additional compensation for certain transactions introduced by Castlewood. The Company has also granted Castlewood, effective April 11, 2023, incentive stock options to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Company at $0.07 per share expiring April 11, 2025.
Jason Libenson, president of Castlewood says, "We're impressed by Inomin's projects as they are clearly significant discoveries with substantial growth potential. Further drilling success will enable the Company to realize the potential of its assets and create significant shareholder value."
About Inomin Mines
Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.
On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:
Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO
For more information please contact:
John Gomez
Tel. 604.566.8703
info@inominmines.com
Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:
- A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
- Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
- Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
- Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .
The drilling component of the 2022 exploration program comprised 18 holes totalling 2,975 metres (m), of which 10 holes totalling 1,265 m were drilled on the Arch Target at the Nickel Shäw Project. The drilling at Arch was successful in extending massive to disseminated Ni-Cu sulphide mineralization at depth and along strike from holes drilled in 2021. See Figure 1 for a general plan map of the areas. Eight (8) holes were drilled on the Wellgreen deposit ( 1,710 m ) to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data. The 1,710 metres of drilling at Wellgreen was carried out to support the completion of a Prefeasibility Study (PFS) which is expected to be completed by July 2023 .
" We have demonstrated the continuity of sulphide mineralization at the Arch Target including its significant Nickel, Copper, Precious Metals and Sulphur grades. This target occurs at shallow depths and is currently being assessed to determine if a maiden inferred resource can be outlined here ." said Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO of Nickel Creek Platinum. " The PFS will not include the Arch Target when produced in Q3 this year but we are excited by the opportunity for additional higher-grade mineralization at our Nickel Shäw property. "
Table 1: Arch Drilling Summary
Note: All intervals listed are down-hole core lengths, not true widths; interval grades are length weighted. A cut-off grade of 1.0% Ni was applied for the massive sulphide and 0.25% Ni for the disseminated sulphide.
The Arch ultramafic sill has been the subject of several historical exploration campaigns and has had various surveys, including ground electromagnetics (EM) and magnetics, helicopter EM and magnetics (Dighem), soil geochemistry, trenching and limited diamond drilling (three holes totalling 136m ). Drilling in 2021 at the Arch Target intersected significant massive to semi-massive sulphide in six holes. Grades up to 3.85% Ni, 1.37% Cu and 3.97 g/t TPM over 3.45m were returned. Disseminated sulphide along with net-textured, blebby and interstitial sulphide variably occurs above the high-grade zones with combined massive sulphide and disseminated intervals grading up to 1.41% Ni, 0.55% Cu and 2.49 g/t TPM over 11.95m .
During the 2022 drill program, a massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu and 2.35 g/t TPM over 3.84 m was intersected in ASD22-016, drilled down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021. This is part of a larger interval grading 1.37% Ni, 0.89% Cu and 0.89 g/t TPM over 8.73m . Significant disseminated and semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in seven (7) holes. These intersections also contain significant sulphur (S) levels, a key determining factor in Ni recovery at the Wellgreen deposit (see Table 1 for details). These intersections occur at shallow depths (7- 170m ) over a strike length of approximately 450m . Work is in progress to determine if sulphide mineralization at Arch can be classified as a maiden inferred resource.
Sulphide mineralization at Arch occurs at the base of an outcropping ultramafic sill ("Arch Sill") that is centred four kilometres west-northwest of the Wellgreen deposit. The sill is approximately 100 m thick and the base (northeast contact) dips subparallel to the slope at 55-75 degrees to the south-southwest. Massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization is related to a thin (
One (1) 2022 Arch hole was surveyed by borehole electromagnetics (EM) along with 14 surface EM lines totalling approximately 4,200 m . Geophysical results show untested conductivity down-dip and to the northeast of the 2021/22 drilling. Field-checking of near-surface conductors to the northeast is required. Diamond drilling was performed by Superior Diamond Drilling and the EM survey was completed by SJ Geophysics.
As part of the 2022 drill program, existing drill trails were upgraded to allow truck access to all drill sites.
Analytical quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") included submission of blanks and standards. Various standards were submitted that are appropriate for both low-grade and high-grade Ni-Cu-PM mineralization. Results from the standards and blanks were reviewed and in the opinion of the Qualified Person, the analytical results pass QAQC review for base metals and PMs in the low-grade type (disseminated sulphide) mineralization as well as the base metals in the high-grade (semi-massive to massive sulphide) mineralization. Analytical QAQC for precious metals in the higher-grade mineralization is still pending. Sample preparation was completed at the ALS facility in Whitehorse , Yukon and analysis was completed at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia . Samples were analyzed by 4-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ALS method MEICP-61) with platinum, palladium and gold analysis by fire assay with ICP-AES finish (ALS method PGM-ICP23).
See Table 2 for Arch drill hole location information.
Table 2: Arch Target Drill hole location information in metres
Note: Co-ordinates UTM Zone 7 NAD83.
Drilling at the Wellgreen deposit was completed to facilitate hydrogeology studies, geotechnical studies and resource conversion. This work is part of the ongoing PFS that is expected to be completed by July 2023 . Borehole geophysics (EM) were completed on three (3) 2022 holes at the Wellgreen deposit. This information is being reviewed in the context of the geological model to determine if high-grade targets are present below the current contemplated pit.
Scientific and Technical Information
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared under the supervision Cameron Bell , P. Geo., an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with an attractive mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which supports year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska . The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to plans for further exploration to help define the extent of the mineralized zone, plans to advance Arch, plans to advance the Wellgreen deposit towards a PFS, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.
For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-extends-high-grade-nickel-copper-pge-mineralization-at-arch-target--drills-2-57-ni-1-61-cu-and-2-35-gt-tpm-over-3-84-m-301794846.html
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.
Fabled Copper Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.
As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 17,365,173 common shares.
The name and symbol will not change.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on April 12, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.
_________________________________
Fabled Copper Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.
En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 17 365 173 actions ordinaires.
Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.
Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 12 avril 2023. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.
|Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|Le 13 avril/April 2023
|Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|Le 14 avril/April 2023
|Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|Le 14 avril/April 2023
|Symbol/Symbole :
|FABL
|NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|30321D 20 9
|NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|CA 30321D 20 9 5
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|30321D100/CA30321D1006
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.
Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR
Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further that it has now filed the pre-feasibility study at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project") which was the subject of its news release of February 23, 2023 (the "PFS"). The PFS, titled "Vizcachitas Project Pre-Feasibility Study Valparaíso Region, Chile NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated March 30, 2023 with an effective date of February 20, 2020 was prepared for Los Andes by Tetra Tech, and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Highlights of the PFS include:
- Proven and Probable Reserves of 1.22 billion tonnes at 0.36% copper, 136 parts per million ('ppm') molybdenum, 1.1 grammes per tonne ('g/t') silver, which equates to a copper equivalent ('CuEq') grade of 0.40%.
- Proven Reserves of 302 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.41% copper, 135 ppm molybdenum, 1.2 g/t silver;
- Probable Reserves of 918Mt at 0.34% copper, 136 ppm molybdenum, 1.1 g/t silver.
- A 16% increase in Measured and Indicated Resources from the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment dated June 13, 2019 to 14.8 billion pounds ('lbs') CuEq.
- Measured Resources of 2.605b lbs copper, 84 million lbs molybdenum and 11 million ounces ('Moz') silver;
- Indicated Resources of 10.416 billion lbs of copper, 442 million lbs of molybdenum, and 43Moz of silver;
- and increase of Inferred Resources by 130% to 15.4 billion lbs CuEq (13.747 billion lbs copper, 495 million lbs molybdenum, 55Moz oz silver).
- Initial Life of Mine ('LOM') of 26 years producing 8.763 billion lbs copper, 273.3 million lbs molybdenum and 32.7Moz silver, based on a new plant design with a mill throughput of 136,000 tonnes per day.
- Annual average copper production of 183,017 t (LOM average of 152,883t).
- A US$2.776 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) using an 8% discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2% at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.441 billion, a construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.
- Use of desalinated water, eliminating the need to draw on continental water; using dry stacked filtered tailings reduces water consumption by approximately 50% and eliminates the need for a tailing dam, minimizing seismic and environmental risks.
- Use of high pressure grinding roll (HPGR) technology, reducing power consumption by approximately 25% from the previous design. Scope 1 CO2 emissions are projected to be 1.02 h CO2e/t CuEq, and Scope 2 emissions are projected to be 0.
The PFS assumed copper, molybdenum and silver prices of US$3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/troy ounce silver, resulting in the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves presented below. Copper contributes 88% to the projected net revenue from the Project, followed by molybdenum with 10% and the balance being silver credits in copper concentrate.
Mineral Reserves
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/916/161967_4a6449ac440dfb6a_002full.jpg.
Notes:
1. Mineral Reserves were classified using CIM Definition Standards (2014), and CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019).
2. Mineral Reserves have an effective date of December 2, 2022.
3. Mineral Reserves are included within the Mineral Resources.
4. The Qualified Person for the estimate is Mr. Severino Modena, BSc, Mining Engineer, MAusIMM, Member of the Chilean Mining Commission, and Tetra Tech Sudamérica General Manager.
5. The Mineral Reserves have a metallurgical cut-off based on the process plant design of 0.18% Cu for direct mill feed.
6. Due to rounding, numbers may not add precisely to the totals.
7. The Mineral Reserves estimate uses a marginal phase analysis through a cut-off grade optimization software (COMET).
8. The Mineral Reserves are contained within operational phases defined using a COMET optimized mining schedule, which includes a stockpiling strategy. Key inputs for this process are:
- Metal prices of US$3.5/lb copper and US$12/lb molybdenum.
- Mining Cost of US$1.59/t at a reference elevation of 1,990 masl, plus costs adjustments of US$0.014/t per bench above reference and US$0.032/t per bench below reference.
- Process cost of US$5.7/t milled (inclusive of general and administrative costs of US$0.30/t milled).
- Overall pit slopes angles varying from 44° to 52°.
9. Process recoveries are based on lithology for both copper and molybdenum, except for one sector with a fixed copper recovery.
10. Cu grades are reported as percentages, Mo and Ag grades are reported as parts per million (ppm).
11. The strip ratio (waste:ore) is 2.33. There are 2,855 Mt of waste in the ultimate pit.
12. The Mineral Reserve statement considers the mill feed at the primary crusher as a reference point.
Mineral Resources
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/916/161967_4a6449ac440dfb6a_003full.jpg.
Notes:
- Mineral Resources were classified using CIM Definition Standards (2014), and CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (2019).
- The Mineral Resources effective date is February 7, 2023.
- Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves.
- Copper equivalent grade has been calculated using the following formula: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) 0.000288 x Mo (ppm) + 0.00711 x Ag (g/t), using the metal prices: US$3.68/lb Cu, US$12.9/lb Mo and US$21.79/oz Ag, with metallurgical recoveries of 91.1% for copper, 74.8% for molybdenum and 75% for silver based on the PFS metallurgical testwork.
- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
- The quantities and grades of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature, and further exploration may not result in their upgrading to Indicated or Measured status.
- Mineral Resources were prepared by María Loreto Romo and Severino Modena both full-time employees of Tetra Tech Sudamérica, and Ricardo Muñoz, a consultant part of the Tetra Tech Sudamérica team, all are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
- Due to rounding, numbers may not add precisely to the totals.
- All Mineral Resources are assessed for reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE).
Antony Amberg CGeol FGS, the Company's Chief Geologist and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
About Los Andes Copper Ltd.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile. The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile's most prolific copper belt, into production. Vizcachitas is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not controlled by the majors and the Company believes it will be Chile's next major copper mine.
The Project is a copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located 150 kilometers north of Santiago, in an area of very good infrastructure. An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile within the next 45 days.
Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.
For more information please contact:
Santiago Montt, Interim CEO
santiago.montt@losandescopper.com
Tel: +56 2 2954-0450
Elizabeth Johnson, Investor Relations
Elizabeth.johnson@losandescopper.com
E-Mail: info@losandescopper.com or visit our website at: www.losandescopper.com.
Follow us on twitter @LosAndesCopper
Follow us on LinkedIn Los Andes Copper Ltd.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the information and statements contained herein that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Securities Act (British Columbia), Securities Act (Ontario) and the Securities Act (Alberta) ("Forward-Looking Information"). Forward-Looking Information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend"; statements that an event or result is "due" on or "may", "will", "should", "could", or might" occur or be achieved; and, other similar expressions. More specifically, Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information. Such Forward-Looking Information includes, without limitation, the prospects, details related to and timing of the Vizcachitas Project. Such Forward-Looking Information is based upon the Company's assumptions regarding global and Chilean economic, political and market conditions and the price of metals and energy and the Company's production. Among the factors that have a direct bearing on the Company's future results of operations and financial conditions are changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, a change in government policies, competition, currency fluctuations and restrictions and technological changes, among other things. Should one or more of any of the aforementioned risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from any conclusions, forecasts or projections described in the Forward-Looking Information. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Cautionary Note for U.S. investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Reserves
National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.
All references to "$" in this news release are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Alternative performance measures in this news release such as "cash flow" are furnished to provide additional information. These non-GAAP performance measures are included in this news release because these statistics are used as key performance measures that management uses to monitor and assess performance of the Project, and to plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of mining operations. These performance measures do not have a standard meaning within International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with IFRS.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN
TSXV: PGZ OTCQB: PGZFF
- Potential for high copper recoveries and concentrate grades using conventional flotation
- Potential for coarse primary grind size to reduce energy requirements
- Minimal deleterious elements
- Potential for positive silver credits
- Tin metallurgy test work commenced
- Drilling ongoing and discussions advancing to access ground along-strike from La Romana
Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce successful results for preliminary metallurgical test work from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery in the Escacena Project, Spain. The metallurgical test work reported today was completed by Wardell Armstrong International ( United Kingdom ), under the coordination and management of SCYPI ( Spain ).
"The high copper recoveries and concentrate grades achieved at this early stage are highly encouraging. It is not just the recoveries and concentrate grade that makes these results very good, it's the combination along with low deleterious metals and coarse primary grind size, particularly when compared to what we know of the other deposits in the area, and potential for lower final energy consumption. We are looking forward to the results from the ongoing tin metallurgy test program and variability tests on the copper and tin mineralization from different parts of La Romana, including areas of higher grade mineralization," said Tim Moody , Pan Global's President & CEO.
The metallurgical testing program was conducted using representative core from the 2022 La Romana drilling campaign to establish copper recoveries and concentrate grades. Whilst the metallurgical test work is ongoing, the results achieved for the first phase of testing demonstrate the potential for a conventional flotation process flowsheet capable of recovering copper into a saleable concentrate.
In its report, SCYPI commented: "As compared to the average of the Pyrite Belt deposits, La Romana mineral has shown lower energy requirements for crushing and grinding and better flotation process performance for copper (both concentrate grade and recoveries) using conventional circuits and chemical agents, anticipating moderate operating costs related to the process." In addition: "Pending receipt of the detailed analysis of the concentrates, the low grade of deleterious elements (As, Sb, Bi, Hg, Cl and F) together with additional credits from Ag, will contribute to a higher NSR value."
Tests indicate a potential Bond Ball Mill Work Index of 15.6 kWh/t, Bond Rod Mill Work Index of 13.5 kWh/t, Abrasion Index of 0.088 and Bond Crusher Work Index of 24.25 kWh/t. The size distribution of the chalcopyrite for the representative sample used for these tests shows a grind size P80 in the range of 150μm and liberation analysis indicates 65% of the mineral is well liberated below 106μm. These encouraging results indicate the potential for lower energy requirements which will have a positive impact on future operating costs.
The metallurgical test program was conducted on representative samples involved a series of copper (Cu) rougher and cleaner tests commencing with a head grade of 0.39% Cu, culminating in two locked cycle flotation tests (LCT) designed to assess and replicate, on a bench scale, potential full-scale flotation flow sheet options. LCT1 achieved a 86.4% Cu recovery and copper concentrate grading 28.5%, and LCT2 achieved a higher Cu recovery of 89.5% and a copper concentrate grade of 23.8%.
The test results to date indicate that a simple conventional flotation process flowsheet will be suitable for the La Romana copper mineralization. Follow-on work will include settling/dewatering tests and environmental characterization tests. A tin metallurgy program has also commenced to determine processing and recovery options using representative samples from drill core in the areas of La Romana that reported higher grades of tin. A variability test work program is also planned on samples from various parts of the deposit with varying copper and tin grades, including the higher grade parts of the deposit.
Pan Global believes the results from the metallurgical test work further reinforce the positive attributes of the Escacena Project. Together with the ongoing test work, these results will form the basis for advancing the La Romana discovery towards a resource and future Preliminary Economic Assessment.
Three drill rigs have been operating in 2023 at the Escacena Project. The final hole is in progress on a planned 10-hole infill plus step out drill program at the La Romana discovery. Results for the first three drill holes at the Romana Deep target are expected to be reported shortly and drilling at the Zarcita target is ongoing with additional results are anticipated over the coming weeks.
Pan Global is also pleased to report that discussions are advancing with local land owners on access to potential near surface extensions of the La Romana mineralization along strike to the west and to the east, which remain untested.
The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The project is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to restart in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The Company is committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.
James Royall , Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-announces-positive-metallurgical-test-results-exceeding-86-copper-recovery-for-the-la-romana-copper-mineralization-spain-301794163.html
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that, in connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") announced on March 24, 2023 Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") has notified the Company that it will exercise its participation right in full.
Rio Tinto will subscribe for 878,809 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million (the "Rio Tinto Subscription"), allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. As a result, the Company confirms that Mitsubishi Materials will subscribe for 8,091,390 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million .
The Rio Tinto Subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 . The Mitsubishi Materials investment is expected to be completed on or about April 14, 2023 . Both remain subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC.
"We are pleased with the continued interest Rio Tinto has shown and look forward to working with Mitsubishi and Rio Tinto to advance the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.
The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.
For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com
On behalf of the board,
"Paul West-Sells"
Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing dates for the Rio Tinto Subscription and the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.
Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.
Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-exercise-of-participation-right-in-full-by-rio-tinto-301794134.html
