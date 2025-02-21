Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleantech Lithium

Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer


Further to the announcements made on 10 February 2025 (RNS Number: 5769W) and 17 February 2025 (RNS Number: 2615X), CleanTech Lithium PLC announces that it is extending the deadlines for both the Broker Option and Retail Offer, partly due to an administrative delay registering the ISIN for the warrant instrument. No other changes to the timetable have been made.

Revised Expected Timetable

Broker Option and Retail Offer close

5:00pm on 7 March 2025

Results of the Broker Option and Retail Offer announced

10 March 2025

Admission and dealings in Broker Option Shares and Retail Offer Shares commence

20 March 2025

The extension provides additional time for investors and shareholders to participate as the Company progresses its strategy to develop sustainable lithium projects in Chile, supporting the global energy transition. Bids and applications already made remain valid and binding, with no further action required from those who have already submitted a bid in the Broker Option Bookbuild or an application for the Retail Offer.

As stated in the RNS circulated on 10 February 2025, the Company announced an accelerated bookbuild to raise gross proceeds of £2.4 million by way of a placing of 15,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 16 pence per new Ordinary Share.

The Company also granted a Broker Option to Fox-Davies Capital Limited, pursuant to which up to an additional £2.0 million can be raised at the Issue Price. In view of the potential interest of retail shareholders in participating in the Fundraising, the Company also announced a retail offer via BookBuild (the "Retail Offer") of new ordinary shares (the "Retail Offer Shares") at a price of 16 pence per Retail Offer Share together with one Warrant for every Retail Offer Share. The Retail Offer is only being made available to existing shareholders of the Company on the same financial terms as shares are available under the Broker Option.

The amount raised under the Broker Option and the Retail Offer will not in aggregate exceed £2 million.

Words and expressions defined in the Company's announcements of 10 and 17 February 2025 shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +562-32239222


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com


Click here for the full release

This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

