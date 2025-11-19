EXPLORING THE GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION OF HEALTH CARE WITH ELI LILLY's CEO DAVE RICKS

Newest episode of "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price out now

T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the latest episode of "The Angle," an investment-themed podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets and featuring executives from some of the world's leading companies.

In the newest episode, host Eric Veiel, Head of Global Investments and Chief Investment Officer for T. Rowe Price, sits down with Dave Ricks, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Eli Lilly and Company, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies. Eli Lilly and Company is known for being a pioneer in medical innovations and a major developer of medicines for diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease, and the weight loss drug market.

The episode captures Ricks' reflections on the evolving landscape of chronic disease management, the importance of purpose-driven leadership, and the challenges and opportunities facing health care globally.

"It was a privilege to sit down with Dave Ricks and explore his unique perspective on the future of health care. Dave's insights into innovation, leadership, and the challenges of expanding access to transformative medicines are both timely and inspiring," said Veiel. "His commitment to tackling the toughest problems in medicine and his vision for improving global health outcomes offer valuable lessons for leaders and investors alike."

This is the ninth episode of T. Rowe Price's C-suite podcast series. The first eight episodes, also available now, featured H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace; Meredith Kopit Levien, president and CEO of The New York Times Company; Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA Corporation; Darren Woods, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Harvey Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and David Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Carlyle; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; and Sarah Friar, CFO of OpenAI. "The Angle" from T. Rowe Price is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Future episodes will be announced as they are produced. For more information on the podcast please click here.

ABOUT "THE ANGLE"

"The Angle" podcast brings listeners dynamic insights on the forces shaping financial markets, featuring the T. Rowe Price global investing team and special guests. Through engaging conversations, "The Angle" aims to foster curiosity by asking better questions and delivering better insights, allowing investors to gain a deeper understanding of today's evolving market themes.

Launched in 2024, "The Angle" has explored a range of topics, including the blue economy, artificial intelligence, the 2024 U.S. election, forward-looking expectations for global markets, and key market drivers from the perspectives of some of the world's leading CEOs.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, is in its fourth season.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exploring-the-global-transformation-of-health-care-with-eli-lillys-ceo-dave-ricks-302620406.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Related News

Gold Investing

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Critical Metals Investing

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

uranium investing

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

resource investing

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Base Metals Investing

Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results

Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch