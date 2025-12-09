Expero to Deliver ICE's Market Data Through Digital Experiences

This collaboration expands Expero's Connected Finance ecosystem with ICE's cross-asset data and analytics to power modern investor and advisor platforms

Expero, a leader in digital wealth technology and AI-driven user experiences, today announced an agreement with Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, to bring ICE's extensive cross-asset data and analytics into Expero's Connected Finance platform, enabling clients to integrate market data directly into trading, advisor and investor workflows using Expero's custom-built software components.

Together with Expero, ICE is expanding its extensive data distribution capabilities to include widget-based delivery for wealth management, retail investing and brokerage platforms. In addition to ICE's traditional data delivery channels, including feeds, file delivery and desktop terminals, customers can now leverage ICE data in charts, dashboards, and other interactive tools for faster and easier analysis and visualization.

Expero's growing Connected Finance ecosystem helps bring solutions to market faster by integrating internal and external data through a fully configurable platform. With ICE's breadth of data and Expero's design, ICE and Expero customers gain new front-end components to access and analyze vast amounts of data.

"ICE's market data is among the most respected in the world and integrating it into our Connected Finance platform can unlock new possibilities for their clients," said Sebastian Good, CEO and Co-Founder of Expero. "With this collaboration, we're furthering our mission to help firms modernize quickly while delivering digital experiences that help them remain competitive in an evolving market."

"At ICE, we're focused on giving our clients the tools they need to help unlock the full value of our data," said Maurisa Baumann, VP, Global Data Delivery Products at ICE. "We're pleased to work with Expero to meet growing demand for embedded widgets, enabling our clients to quickly and easily integrate our data directly into their workflows and gain new insights into the markets we cover."

For more information on Expero's Connected Finance ecosystem and to stay updated on future news, visit www.experoinc.com.

About Expero

Expero delivers unforgettable user experiences for finance. With over two decades of domain expertise, we understand the workflows used in wealth management, asset management and brokerages. Our innovative solutions — spanning hyper-personalized portfolios, intelligent digital advisors and next-gen investment platforms — leverage advanced analytics and AI to drive smarter decisions across web, mobile and desktop. Whether deploying our ready-to-use software or collaborating on custom solutions, Expero integrates seamlessly with your existing data and systems, cutting through complexity so you get user experiences that captivate, resonate and scale at a pace that keeps you ahead of the competition.

Expero Media Contact

expero@forefrontcomms.com 

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

ICE Media Contact

Damon Leavell
damon.leavell@ice.com
(212) 323-8587
media@ice.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expero-to-deliver-ices-market-data-through-digital-experiences-302633582.html

SOURCE Expero

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEFintech Investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Goldgroup (TSXV:GGA)

Goldgroup Files Updated Technical Report on Cerro Prieto Project

Goldgroup Mining Inc. ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") (TSXV:GGA)(OTCQX:GGAZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report on the Cerro Prieto gold project located in Sonora State, Mexico. The report is entitled "Cerro Prieto Project, Heap Leach Project,... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Uranium Completes Prospecting Program at the Falcon Project; Significant Radioactivity Discovered in Outcrops and Boulders

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has completed a prospecting program at its Falcon Property ("Falcon" or the "Property") located at the... Keep Reading...
Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / October 3, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the latest update on the drill program at Mosseau, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is excited to announce that it has identified 4 distinct extensive drill-ready gold-rich zones that remain wide open located... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Smackover Lithium Receives Indications of Interest for Over $1 Billion in Project Finance for the SWA Project

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Meaningful Leverage to Explorer-to-Producer Inflection Point

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Identifies Two New Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Targets at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Multi-Process Testing Results for Santa Maria Eterna High-Purity Silica Sand Project

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Announces Updated MRE for Cusi: 41 Moz AgEq M&I and 32 Moz AgEq Inferred

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Taps Air Liquide Veteran Ahead of First Revenue from Flagship Project

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE recrute un veteran d'Air Liquide avant les premiers revenus de son projet phare