Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Download the PDF here.

International Graphite
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite

Building a secure, high-value graphite supply from Australia to the world Keep Reading...
Land purchased for Collie plant development

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Land purchased for Collie plant developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Collie land acquisition & approvals move ahead

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Collie land acquisition & approvals move aheadDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Institutional Investment

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Institutional InvestmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
International Graphite
Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Transformational AI-Led JV with Lithosquare SAS

