‘Exciting Opportunity’ in the Massive Energy Storage Market, Says Blockmate Ventures CEO
“We are very excited about the platform we’ve created in the cleantech space between Sunified and BESS. BESS will take the lead, and Sunified will form part of our BESS strategy in battery energy storage systems,” says Blockmate Ventures CEO Justin Rosenberg.
Blockmate Ventures’ (TSXV:MATE,OTCQB:MATEF,FSE:8MH1) recently announced acquisition of BESS Power Innovation will boost Blockmate’s foray into the clean energy space and its strategy to leverage the increasingly expanding energy storage market, according to CEO Justin Rosenberg.
BESS is an energy storage developer as well as the exclusive distributor of Blivex Energy Technology's (SZSE:300116) lithium-ion batteries in the Americas.
The BESS acquisition complements the previously announced partnership with Sunified Group, Rosenberg explained.
“Sunified approached Blockmate to help them launch their solar token, leveraging off their patented sensors on solar cells, which is really a Trojan horse in the solar farm industry,” Rosenberg said. "And as a result of that, it was an exciting opportunity when we were also approached by BESS Power Innovation to partner with them, and there’s synergy both ways."
According to Rosenberg, Blockmate will add the Sunified cell to the BESS product portfolio, and BESS' network will be used to distribute the Sunified product and help launch the solar token. Lastly, Sunified is in talks with solar farms, to which BESS can sell energy storage solutions.
“We’re excited about the synergies of the two business units of Blockmate. So our focus is to roll this opportunity out. We’ve just signed the deal, but we are furiously working on our launch of BESS.”
Watch the full interview with Blockmate Ventures CEO Justin Rosenberg above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Blockmate Ventures (TSXV:MATE,FSE:8MH1). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Blockmate Ventures in order to help investors learn more about the company. Blockmate Ventures is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Blockmate Ventures and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
