Blockmate Ventures to launch solar token with Sunified Group

Blockmate Ventures to launch solar token with Sunified Group

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) ("Blockmate" or the "Company") and Sunified Group B.V. KVK# 82922713 ("Sunified") are pleased to announce that they have agreed to work together to launch the world's first solar energy oracle token. This global service will leverage Sunified's patented UNITY sensor hardware and trust anchoring to digitize electrons directly on solar panels.

Sunified is creating & partnering to build solar projects across Europe and Australia as part of a unique strategy that develops Smart Solar Parks that are easier to build, closer to where energy is needed, and benefit from short construction times, moving forward DeFi and Web3 infrastructure for project capital formation and Tokenizing Real-World Assets.

Participation in these solar projects via Sunified's token economy will begin in Q4 2023. Our community & developer programs will bring an exciting opportunity to engage in the early development of our cross-chain tokenized energy leveraging ML & AI of the future.

Sunified has set out to create a global marketplace enabling solar photovoltaic (PV) production data and API access to every solar panel, creating additional revenue streams from the data and digital off takes. Energy Tokenization is a significant driver for capital formation in developing solar & renewable assets, democratrizing the ownership and access to solar.

Sunified CEO Leon Gerard Vandenberg says, "Sunified is pleased to partner with Blockmate, as the leading blockchain platform listed on several tech friendly exchanges such as the TSX Venture Exchange. We have known the Blockmate team for many years and deeply value their blockchain markets expertise."

Sunified's Web3 oracle protocol will use DeepTech, Ml & AI to crypto anchor, enrich and store the solar and PV production data sets into a blockchain ledger for immutability. In addition, the platform data will also benefit financially from its ability to perform real-time granular stamping of green energy carbon credits via EnergyTag.org rather than RECs or LGCs (that can take up to 3 months to originate, verify and list).

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate, said "We are honoured that Sunified have chosen Blockmate to partner with to list their token. Their technology is the missing link to democratise and therefore unleash what's currently constraining solar energy. It is also our trojan horse to provide an end-to-end solution, ie Solar-as-a-Service, to solar farm developers, incorporating decentralised finance (DeFi) where possible and traditional finance where not."

Mr Vandenberg added, "The solar industry suffers from opaque aggregate data, failing to deliver the green promise. Our UNITY Sensor delivers the objective truth measuring live data anchored in both physics & math per panel. The global transition to renewable energy has only just begun, and it is estimated to be a $120 Trillion opportunity. Sunified is well-positioned to underpin a trusted, real-time, renewable energy platform, starting with smart solar parks."

About Sunified
Sunified's ( www.sunified.com ) patented miniature UNITY deep-tech sensor hardware digitizes solar PV, making every solar panel a smart panel.

Sunified's AI stack engages the solar panel market by delivering data services and utility that the industry needs for the next decade for an AI-driven future:

  • Powerful and predictive ML analytics & AI insights to drive solar PV yields
  • Offer a real-time rating offers transparency in operations for financiers and insurers addressing chronic solar asset underperformance.
  • Digital MRV for originating & settling carbon credits in real-time instead of months
  • Stacking brand new data revenue streams for asset owners
  • Bringing next-level DoD-grade cybersecurity to protect assets & smart grids from industry hackers

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

Blockmate's current platforms include FX payments (Midpoint), "Radically simple Web3 mining" (Hivello) and green projects (Sunified, Blockchain World).

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Join the Hivello waitlist for a free passive income app and learn more about being a Blockmate investor at: www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO
Blockmate Ventures Inc
justin@blockmate.com
(+1-888-218-6863)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


×