EV Resources Limited Produces First Antimony Ingots from Los Lirios Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (FRA:R1EA) (OTCMKTS:EVRSF) announced a major technical milestone with the successful production of the first antimony ingots from mineralisation sourced at its flagship Los Lirios Antimony Project in Oaxaca, Mexico.
Highlights

- Successful Ingot Production: First metallic antimony ingots produced from material sourced from Pit 1 (Lirios 1) and East Pit (Lirios 2).

- Proof of Concept: Validates the suitability of Los Lirios material for end-product production via simple, low-cost smelting.

- North American Supply Strategy: Simplified production route advances EVR's strategy to address the significant antimony deficit in the US market.

- Metallurgical Testing: Comprehensive purity analysis is underway to confirm suitability for strategic and defence applications.

- Drilling Update: Phase 1 diamond drilling is progressing as planned at the Lirios 1 zone, targeting depth extensions of structures and CRD style formations seen in open pit walls.

- Analytical Optimisation: Specialised XRF methodology tests currently being undertaken to refine whole-rock antimony content accuracy for rock chip sampling.

The production of these ingots represents a critical de-risking milestone for the Los Lirios project, moving the Company closer to its goal of becoming a near-term primary North American antimony producer.

EV Resources CEO, Mike Brown, commented: "Producing our first antimony ingots is another transformative moment for EV Resources towards our pathway to a north American antimony producer. This isn't just a lab result; it is tangible proof that Los Lirios can deliver a finished metal product using straightforward metallurgical processes. By validating material from both Lirios 1 and Lirios 2, we have confirmed the potential simplified pathway for two different styles of material observed across the project area. As global antimony supply remains under significant pressure, proving a fast-track, mine-to-metal pathway in Mexico positions us as a key future supplier to the North American market."

Proof of Concept Advanced

EVR utilised stockpiles of material from the Lirios 1 and Lirios 2 East open pits to conduct preliminary direct-to-smelter testing. These tests were undertaken at an independent third-party metallurgical facility in Guadalajara, experimenting with varying flux compositions and melting temperatures to test the conversion of raw mineralisation into metal. Several ingot products were successfully produced from this process (see Figures 1 and 2).

Additionally, the Company will now conduct more detailed metallurgical testing on both the feedstock and the final ingot products to enable further refinement of this potential process route.

Once verified these will be updated by the Company.

By successfully converting raw mineralisation from two distinct zones - Lirios 1 (Pit 1) and Lirios 2 (East Pit) - directly into metal, EVR has demonstrated that a clear, vertically integrated pathway to market could be feasible for Los Lirios material represented in this testing.

Although in its preliminary testing stages, the process confirms that the high-grade stibnite and oxide mineralisation historically mined at Los Lirios is amenable to simple smelting techniques.

This "small-scale to large-scale" strategy allows the Company to leverage immediate high-grade surface material to provide proof of concept while concurrently advancing drilling to potentially define a JORC-compliant resource.

Exploration Update

The Company's maiden diamond drilling program at the Los Lirios project is currently focused on the Lirios 1 zone, specifically the Lirios Fault Zone (LFZ). Drilling aims to identify high-grade feeder structures beneath the historical artisanal workings. Drilling is planned to test approximately 900m of strike of the Lirios Fault beneath and proximal to historical workings. The LFZ is at least 6km in strike length and interpretated by the Company to be a fluid conduit for antimony bearing hydrothermal fluids. Initial core observations support the presence of a significant hydrothermal system.

Analytical Testing Update

To ensure maximum precision when reporting grades from material with high stibnite content, ALS Global is conducting comparative testing using X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) methodology.

Given the mineral stibnite, Sb3S2, consists of approximately 71.7% antimony and 28.3% sulphur by weight, this work will confirm if XRF can provide a more accurate and repeatable "whole rock" antimony content for Los Lirios material, complementing traditional wet chemistry and ICP-MS analysis.

The assay method trial is expected to take approximately two-three weeks to complete. Once the methodology has been verified by the Company, results from the 130 samples submitted to ALS will be released to the market.

Next Steps

- Metallurgical Results: Release of purity and composition assays from the produced ingots.

- Rock Chip Assays: Reporting of results following the completion of assay methodology testing for high stibnite content samples.

- Drill Assays: First results from the Lirios 1 diamond drilling campaign are expected in 4-8 weeks.
- Pilot Planning: Data from the ingot production will be used to further develop potential processing characterisation of Lirios mineralisation.

- Tecomatlan Plant: Advance of refurbishment activities.

- US Government Agencies: Engage advisor and advance strategic discussions as relevant.

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3YP3P00K

US Antimony Projects (Nevada): We hold a 100% interest in the Dollar and Milton Canyon antimony projects, key assets in our strategy to build a secure, domestic critical minerals supply chain for the United States.



Source:
Ev Resources Ltd



Contact:
Mike Brown
Managing Director and CEO
Tel: +61 466 856 061
E: info@evresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

evercoreevrnyse-evrfintech-investing
EVR
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is... Keep Reading...
Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise it has moved to secure additional beneficiated ore supply to complement development of its Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave, California. This initiative forms part of the... Keep Reading...
EV Resources

EV Resources Executes Strategic MOU with Wogen and XCLR to Fund and Advance Los Lirios Antimony Project

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has executed a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Wogen Resources Ltd (“Wogen”) and Xcelsior Capital Advisors Ltd (“XCLR”). Under the MOU:Funding: Wogen and XCLR will engage on a proposed US$2–3... Keep Reading...
EV Resources

EVR completes acquisition of the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (EVR: 70%), Mexico

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) has completed its binding agreement to acquire 70% of an operating Joint Venture over the Los Lirios Antimony Mine (El Lirio de los Valles mining concessions) in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico by establishing a wholly owned Mexican subsidiary,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Capital Raising

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026

Related News

battery-metals-investing

Capital Raising

battery-metals-investing

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

gold-investing

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

gold-investing

Why Québec’s La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces are Gaining Attention from Gold Explorers

lithium-investing

Howard Klein Doubles Down on Strategic Lithium Reserve as Project Vault Takes Shape

lithium-investing

Sigma Lithium Makes New Lithium Fines Sale, Unlocks US$96 Million Credit Facility

base-metals-investing

Prismo Metals to Host Webinar on February 26th, 2026