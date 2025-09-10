EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is comprised of 8 unpatented mining claims totalling 160 acres.

The acquisition underscores EVR’s strategy to secure critical mineral assets in North America, strengthening its position as a future supplier of antimony, a designated critical mineral in the United States essential for energy storage, and defence applications.

Acquisition Terms

  • EVR acquires 100% ownership of the Dollar Project from Strategic Minerals Inc, a Nevada-based mining investment group.
  • Consideration comprises US$50,000 refund of staking and administration fees and a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) retained by the vendor.

Project Highlights

  • High-Grade Potential: Historical assays returned up to 40.63% Sb, with USGS modern sampling confirming values up to 10,000 ppm Sb (1.0%), alongside silver, lead, and copper credits.
  • Historic Workings: Development includes three adits (>400 ft total) and a 30 ft inclined shaft, providing direct access for future exploration.
  • Favourable Geology: Located on the eastern slope of the Toiyabe Range at the contact of Tertiary volcanics and Paleozoic sediments – a structural setting highly prospective for antimony mineralisation.
  • Proven District: Only 9 km south of Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Antimony Project, highlighting a developing antimony camp in close proximity to US defence installations and Nevada’s military testing ranges.
  • Strategic Location: Road accessible, close to Nevada State Route 376, and within one of the world’s most mining-friendly jurisdictions.

EVR Non-Executive Chairman, Shane Menere, commented:

“The acquisition of the Dollar Antimony Project provides EVR with a 100% owned, high- grade, strategically located asset in the heart of Nevada’s Great Basin. With assays up to 40% Sb and a geological setting comparable to other world-class antimony deposits, Dollar represents an exceptional opportunity for EVR to position itself as a key player in the development of critical mineral supply chains in the United States. Its proximity to Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project underscores the emerging potential of the district as a new antimony hub.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from EV Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

