Locksley Resources Limited Advances Antimony Supply Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise it has moved to secure additional beneficiated ore supply to complement development of its Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave, California. This initiative forms part of the Company's broader mine to market strategy targeting supply for the U.S. defense and energy markets, while also strengthening the commercial pathway for its DeepSolv(TM) processing technology being developed with Rice University.

Highlights

- Locksley seeks to strengthen the commercial pathways for DeepSolv(TM) processing method, by entered into a Non-Binding Heads of Agreement with EV Resources Limited (EVR) to purchase EVR's Antimony material via an Ore Sales Agreement

- Availability of 3rd party material is a key element for the development of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Expands and diversifies ore feedstock available for the processing development and downstream validation being conducted by Rice University on the DeepSolv(TM) product

- Enables Locksley to integrate both domestic ore from Mojave and additional North American supply into U.S. refining, accelerating the availability of critical materials

- Access to multiple ore supplies is complementary to the development of the Desert Antimony Mine at Mojave and advances Locksley's strategy of providing domestic security of USA antimony supply necessary for defence security

- Will provide priority access to antimony samples from EV Resources' Los Lirios operations for Rice University DeepSolv(TM) testwork, promoting a diversified and resilient North American supply chain

- Contingent on Locksley and EVR successfully negotiating a binding Antimony Ore Sales Agreement and subject to EVR shareholder approval, Locksley will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million in EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR)

Strategic Rationale: DeepSolv(TM) Processing Pathway

The securing of EVR beneficiated ore will underpin Locksley's ability to accelerate deployment of DeepSolv(TM), a proprietary solvometallurgical process developed with Rice University, by ensuring additional steady and diverse feedstock supply. This strengthens the Company's position to:

- Provide immediate beneficiated ore supply to complement Mojave ore and bridge U.S. requirements until domestic mining commences

- Validate the DeepSolv(TM) process across multiple ore types, ensuring resilience and efficiency in downstream refining

- Secure 3rd party material as a key element for establishing the scale of DeepSolv(TM) and access to the USD $1bn+ domestic US Antimony market

- Advance production of defense-grade and energy-grade antimony products for U.S. applications

- Demonstrate to U.S. Government stakeholders the practical delivery of non-Chinese feedstock through advanced U.S.-based processing

- Position Locksley as a leading partner in reshaping North American supply chains for critical minerals

Strategic Locksley Investment and Ore Sales Agreement

LKY and EVR have entered into a non-binding Heads of Agreement. Contingent upon LKY and EVR entering into a binding Ore Sales Agreement, and subject to EVR shareholder approval,

LKY will make a strategic investment of A$0.75 million. This agreement provides a framework for EVR to supply antimony concentrate from its Los Lirios operations to Locksley, with the following key points:

- Purpose: The Agreement sets out the non-binding commercial framework under which EVR and LKY will cooperate to establish a strategic relationship for material testwork and develop production and value creation.

- Testing and Validation: EVR will send representative samples of ore to Locksley's refining facility to test and confirm ore properties and processing viability.

- Pathway to Binding Agreement: The parties will seek to enter into a binding Ore Sales Agreement which will set out the commercial framework for a long-term supply partnership, with an initial focus on offtake to support downstream processing studies.

- Mutual Strategic Benefit: The cooperation secures a potential long-term customer for EVR's concentrate while reinforcing Locksley's access to a secure supply of antimony for its proprietary refining technology.

Pat Burke, Chairman of Locksley Resources, commented:

"This agreement potentially strengthens our mine-to-market strategy by complementing our Mojave development with additional concentrate supply from EVR. By securing nearshore feedstock alongside our fast-tracked mining plans in California, Locksley will be well positioned to accelerate the U.S. return to domestic antimony processing. With Rice University's support and the deployment of our DeepSolv(TM) technology, our pathway demonstrates that Locksley is assembling the resources, partnerships, and technology to ensure secure, scalable, and independent antimony supply for the United States."



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.



Source:
Locksley Resources Limited



Contact:
Locksley Resources Limited
T: +61 8 9481 0389
E: info@locksleyresources.com.au

LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Frankfurt Listing & Strategic US Expansion

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Investor Presentation

Locksley Resources Limited Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) present the Investor Presentation featuring the company's USA focused critical minerals project and processing model.

USA Focused

California based project next to producing REE Mine that, upon discovery, could increase American supply of Antimony & REE's Located within a federally prioritised critical mineral zone under USA strategic initiatives

Critical Mineral Project

Antimony & REE Project with potential to fast track with Government support Targets align with U.S. Defense Production Act (DPA), Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy (DoE) Funding

Downstream Processing

USA aligned critical minerals supply business, with direct links to downstream manufacturing, federal research, and national security Project design supports a vertically integrated domestic supply chain

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KDDUY4C5



Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Locksley Resources Limited Strengthens Leadership to Accelerate Growth Strategy

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Pat Burke as Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Burke brings proven experience and success in advancing rare earth element (REE) projects and has significant corporate governance expertise, ASX listed leadership experience and a strong track record in the resources sector.

In his role as Executive Chairman of Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI), MC ~$370m, he oversaw the transformative acquisition and advancement of the Caldeira ionic clay REE project in Brazil, one of the world's largest high grade ionic clay rare earth deposits. Mr Burke was actively involved in all aspects of the project's initial progression, including negotiations with government agencies, local partners and funders.

He is a qualified lawyer, with over 20 years legal and corporate advisory experience. Mr Burke's legal expertise is in corporate, commercial and securities law. His corporate advisory experience includes identification of acquisition targets, deal structuring and financing and project development.

He has held Board roles across numerous ASX companies, as well as AIM and NASDAQ-listed companies, including Mandrake Resources and Vulcan Energy Resources.

Locksley is entering a significant growth phase as it advances its Mine to Market Strategy. In conjunction with Mr Burke's appointment, Mr Nathan Lude will transition from Chairman to the newly created role of Head of Strategy, Capital Markets & Commercialisation. This reflects the Company's focus on advancing its U.S. minerals projects, processing pathways and downstream critical minerals and technology initiatives. In this role Mr Lude will dedicate his time to:

Downstream Technology & Commercialisation

- Coordinating Locksley's collaboration with Rice University to fast-track antimony extraction, processing and energy storage innovation

- Securing commercial licensing opportunities, pilot site identification, and deployments

- Driving the establishment and contributions of Locksley's U.S. subsidiary and Advisory Board

Strategic Partnerships & Government Engagement

- Building strategic partnerships and alliances with U.S. defense, energy, and targeted technology sectors

- Coordinating engagement through GreenMet, including submissions to U.S. federal and state government programs and funding opportunities such as the DOE, DoD, and EXIM Bank

Capital Markets & Investor Growth

- Overseeing marketing, investor relations, and public relations

- Coordinating with ASX funds and investors, while expanding the U.S. investor base via OTCQB

- Assessing growth pathways to OTCQX, NASDAQ, SPAC structures, and Frankfurt listing

Mr Lude commented:

"Locksley has rapidly advanced its growth strategy in recent months, advancing both upstream project development and new downstream opportunities. This change allows me to focus on our Mine to Market initiatives in the U.S., where our projects and partnerships can meaningfully strengthen America's critical minerals supply chain. With Pat leading the Board, drawing on his experience and success in identifying and advancing the Meteoric REE opportunity and his deep industry knowledge on critical minerals, I can dedicate my time to building the business foundations for Locksley's next phase of investor growth."

Mr Burke commented:

"Locksley's integrated approach from resource development through to downstream processing and advanced applications is well aligned with the current U.S. focus on secure, strategic critical minerals supply chains. I look forward to working with the Board and management to advance the Company's portfolio and deliver value for shareholders."



Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Download the PDF here.

HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced HAS: Hastings to Divest WA Gold Assets to Metal Bank Ltd

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Secures MSHA Property ID for Fremont Gold Mine; Advances Reactivation of Historic California Gold Operation

Lode Gold Secures MSHA Property ID for Fremont Gold Mine; Advances Reactivation of Historic California Gold Operation

Lode Gold Resources Inc (TSXV: LOD,OTC:LODFF) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("LOD.V" and "Lode Gold") and its wholly owned subsidiary Fremont Gold LLC ("Freemont"), have successfully completed the transfer of the Mine Safety and Health Administration ("MSHA") property MSHA individual identification number ("MIIN") for its wholly owned Pine Tree Josephine Mine.

This is a critical step toward reviving one of California's most historically significant gold operations. Fremont is now in active discussions with prospective partners and investors to align the right technical, operational, and financial resources to bring the Pine Tree Josephine Mine ("Freemont Mine") back into production in a safe, sustainable, and profitable manner.

High-Grade Gold Intersected on Globex's Kewagama Gold Royalty Claims

High-Grade Gold Intersected on Globex's Kewagama Gold Royalty Claims

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an additional update as regards drilling by Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTCQB) on Globex's Kewagama Gold Mine Royalty claims. Globex holds a two percent (2%) Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the eastern portion of what Radisson calls East O'Brien, including all the Kewagama Gold Mine royalty claims eastward to the adjoining 100% Globex owned Central CadillacWood Gold Mines property including the Ironwood gold deposit.

