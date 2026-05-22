Euromax Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Euromax Resources Ltd.

 

VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2026 - TheNewswire Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSXV: EOX,OTC:EOXFF): ("Euromax" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all resolutions proposed, as set out in the Notice of Meeting dated April 15, 2026, were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Friday, May 22, 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting, each of the individuals nominated by management for election as a director of the Company were duly elected and the number of directors of the Company was fixed at seven (7) in accordance with the Company's Articles. The results are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Vote for

% ¹

P. Gage Jull

572,503,674

96.33%

Tim Morgan-Wynne

572,503,674

96.33%

Nicolas Treand

572,503,674

96.33%

Martyn Konig

572,513,674

96.33%

Patrick Forward

572,503,674

96.33%

James Burke

572,498,674

96.33%

Maciej Sciazko

572,498,674

96.33%

¹ out of 594,333,609 registered shares that voted for the proposed nominees

Re-Appointment of Auditors

BDO Canada LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

Approval of the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan")

The Option Plan, as fully described in the Management Information Circular sent to the shareholders with the Notice of this Annual General Meeting was approved.

The Board & Management wishes to express its thanks to all shareholders for their support.

Board Appointments

The Company further announces that the following members have been appointed to the Board Committees:

Audit Committee

P. Gage Jull (Chair), James Burke and Martyn Konig;

Compensation Committee

Martyn Konig (Chair), James Burke and Patrick Forward;

Technical Committee

Greg Morris (Chair), Patrick Forward and Tim Morgan-Wynne.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project. The Company's registered office is located at 700 West Georgia St., Suite 2200, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1K8, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking, such as those relating to the filing of a material change report in connection with the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the dates the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the financial years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are as of the date of this document and are subject to change after this date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Euromax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referenced herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

For more information, please visit www.euromaxresources.com or contact:

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Chief Executive Officer

+44 20 3918 5160

tmorganwynne@euromaxresources.com

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

euromax resourcesEOX:CCtsxv:eoxcopper investing
EOX:CC
The Conversation (0)
The flag of Chile with blue, white, red colors and a star waves against a clear blue sky.

Codelco Eyes US$2 Billion Overhaul of Northern Copper Mines

Chile’s Codelco is seeking a US$2 billion financial lifeline by structurally merging three of its largest northern copper mines, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.According to the sources, management recently pitched Codelco’s board on a four-year plan to deeply integrate the... Keep Reading...
Phil Ehr.

Copper and Critical Metals: The West's Newest Frontline

In the latest episode of the Investing News Network podcast, Phil Ehr, strategic advisor to NovaRed Mining (CSE:NRED,OTCQB:NREDF) and retired US Navy Commander discusses how geopolitical instability, AI-driven power demand and global competition with China are elevating copper into a national... Keep Reading...
Many copper bobbins and warehouse copper pipes.

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

Copper miners with productive assets have much to gain as supply and demand tighten and prices soar. The price of copper reached new all-time highs in 2026 on both the COMEX in the United States and the London Metals Exchange (LME) in the United Kingdom, maintaining copper's momentum in 2025.... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that Orbit Garant will mobilize a YS2000 Skid Mounted Drill Rig for the upcoming Wedge 10,000m drill program next week. The drill rig is being prepped in Moncton, New... Keep Reading...
Rows of fine copper bars with text that reads '5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week.'

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Mogotes Metals Gains 159 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian news impacting the resource sector.On Thursday (May 14) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new national electricity... Keep Reading...
Copper bars with weight stamps, stock market chart background.

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?

Strong demand in the face of looming supply shortages has pushed copper to new heights in recent years.With a wide range of applications in nearly every sector, copper is by far the most industrious of the base metals. In fact, for decades, the copper price has been a key indicator of global... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Clarifies Shares for Debt Settlements

Copper Quest Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Metalsource Mining Grants RSUs And Stock Options

NevGold Congratulates Perpetua Resources On US$2.9 Billion Loan for the Gold-Antimony Stibnite Project in Idaho; NevGold Rapidly Advancing its At-Surface Oxide, Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project to Near-Term U.S. Production

Related News

precious metals investing

Centurion Clarifies Shares for Debt Settlements

base metals investing

Copper Quest Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Grants RSUs And Stock Options

uranium investing

US, Iran Talk Peace But Remain Deadlocked Over Enriched Uranium

precious metals investing

NevGold Congratulates Perpetua Resources On US$2.9 Billion Loan for the Gold-Antimony Stibnite Project in Idaho; NevGold Rapidly Advancing its At-Surface Oxide, Antimony-Gold Limo Butte Project to Near-Term U.S. Production

battery metals investing

Lithium Africa Strengthens Technical Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Rachel Hampton as Vice President of Exploration

battery metals investing

Argentina Lithium Engages Investing News Network for Advertising and Investor Awareness Contract