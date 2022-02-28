Eric Sprott announces that, today, 6,428,580 common share purchase warrants of Orefinders Resources Inc., expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 7.4% of the outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 20,000,016 Shares and 10,000,008 ...

ORX:CA