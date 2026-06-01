Ella Curren joins UBS as Financial Advisor in New York City

UBS today announced that Ella Curren has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor. Ella joins the UBS Manhattan Market, led by Market Executive Kellie Brady, and is based out of the firm's 1285 Avenue of the Americas office. She reports to Market Executive Kellie Brady and Market Director Demie Kommatas .
"We're excited to welcome Ella to UBS and to our Manhattan Market," said Kellie Brady. "She brings a strong track record advising sophisticated clients as well as a client-first approach that aligns well with our platform. Her addition further strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated advice and solutions to our clients."
Ella joins Two Rivers Private Wealth as a senior member of the team. She focuses on providing sophisticated investment and wealth management solutions for high and ultra-high net worth families, business owners, endowments, and foundations.
"Ella's extensive experience, deep understanding of clients' multifaceted financial needs, and commitment to best-in-class service make her a strong addition to the team," said Demie Kommatas. "We are pleased to welcome her to UBS and look forward to the value she will bring to our clients."
Prior to joining UBS, Ella was a Director and the Co-Head of the Private Client Group at Lazard Asset Management. While at Lazard, Ella was co-chair of the Lazard Women's Leadership Network, an employee group dedicated to the professional advancement of women.
Ella received her B.A. in History from Bowdoin College and her M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business. While at Bowdoin, she captained the field hockey team, earned All-American recognition, and helped lead the program to two national championships.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
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