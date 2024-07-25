Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks of 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives FDA IND Approval for Phase 2b Imaging Trial in Brain Metastases

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC June 25, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0), Hereinafter  ("Element 79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects, is excited to provide the following updates about the social and business engagement in Chachas as well as highlight additional revenue-generating business underway.

Local Charter Ratified

Element79 Gold has received confirmation that the Chachas community has reached an agreement to complete the ratification of its charter this past weekend. This agreement was reached at an auxiliary community meeting held in the neighboring community of Orcopampa. As described previously , this was the key step for Chachas to be able to then complete further contracts and tenders . D ue to timing restrictions, no further tenders or contracts were completed or awarded during the auxiliary meeting.

Element79 Gold's community relations team is working on an additional on-site campaign this month with specific deliverables due, including confirmation from Chachas as to specific timing for agreements with the Company to be reviewed and completed.  Element79 Gold will continue its monthly efforts with Chachas leadership to steward its Lucero project advancement as a win-win priority, and looks forward to a long and prosperous business relationship with the stakeholders of Chachas and in the community .

Push Toward 2024 Revenue Generation

Falling in line with the Company's comments and projected first phase of revenue generation, discussed in news releases and interviews over the past few months, there is an immediate channel of potential revenue generation underway through consolidating and reselling ore from the local Artisanal Small-scale Miners ("ASMs") that are currently mining at and around the Lucero mine.

Further, Lomas Doradas, the local ASM association in Chachas completed its election process this past Monday .  T he new President is Mr. José Luis Asuero Llamoca.  It is Mr. Llamoca's role to work hand in hand between the Company and the ASMs.  Through its local community liaisons and development office that it opened in Chachas in February, the Company has been building with Lomas Doradas and reviewing offtake contracts to purchase and bring their mined product ( Brosa , raw unprocessed ore) to market.  It has also been reviewing multiple potential regional offtake partners and will report on its quarterly sales volumes in the future.

Regional M&A review continues

As reported previously, the Element79 Gold team continues to review a number of regional acquisition and Purchase and Sale agreements to expand the Company's resource values, increase footholds , trusted teammate capacity, and potential income yields for future growth. The Company and its counsel are actively reviewing contracts and anticipates confirmation of a completed LOI before the end of August 2024.

About Element79 Gold Corp

Element79 Gold is a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects.

Element79 Gold's focus is on developing its past-producing, high-grade gold and silver mine, the Lucero project located in Arequipa, Peru, with the intent to restart production in 2024.

The Company also holds a portfolio of five properties along the Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, with the Clover and West Whistler projects believed to have significant potential for near-term resource development. Three properties in the Battle Mountain Portfolio are under contract for sale to Valdo Minerals Ltd., with an anticipated closing date in 2024.

The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dale Property, 90 unpatented mining claims located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, and has recently announced that it has transferred this project to its wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp, and is advancing through the Plan of Arrangement spin-out process.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.element79.gold

Contact Information For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +1.403.850.8050

E-mail: investors@element79.gold

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made considering management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business strategy; future planning processes; exploration activities; the timing and result of exploration activities; capital projects and exploration activities and the possible results thereof; acquisition opportunities; and the impact of acquisitions, if any, on the Company. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", 4 of 4 "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Actual results may vary from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labor relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the Company's other public disclosure documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.  Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold CorpELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold Corp
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold Corp


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Oversubscribed First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Oversubscribed First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 12, 2024 - Further to the Corporation's previous Financing announcement released on July 3, 2024, Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first tranche of its placement for $288,815 of funding through its Non-Brokered Private placement.  This tranche of closing will see the Company issue a total of 1,255,717 Units for this tranche.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes the Successful IPO of Sun Silver Ltd.

Element79 Gold Corp Welcomes the Successful IPO of Sun Silver Ltd.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of $0.16 units (" NFT Units ") and $0.18 flow-through units (" FT Units ") announced May 29, 2024 and June 14, 2024 respectively, (see news releases for details). The final tranche consists of 2,912,500 NFT Units for gross proceeds of $466,000 plus an additional 7,717,441 FT Units for gross proceeds of $1,389,139.38 .

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

In total, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $5,218,847.24 , comprised of $2,860,520 in NFT Units plus an additional $2,358,327.24 in FT Units.

CEO Mike Iverson commented, "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us during this financing round. Your trust and confidence in Prospect Ridge Resources is deeply appreciated. We look forward to delivering on our promises and working diligently to create value for all our shareholders. Your belief in our vision fuels our commitment to achieving significant results during our upcoming drill program."

In connection with the final tranche, the Company paid aggregate finder fees of $100,801.38 in cash, 73,062 finder warrants having the same terms as the NFT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.25 ) and 495,063 finder warrants having the same terms as the FT Unit warrants (exercisable at $0.30 ). All securities issued in the final tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 25, 2024 . The final tranche and associated finder fees are subject to final Exchange acceptance.

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 312,500 NFT Units ($50,000) and 27,777 FT Units ($4,999.86) , representing approximately 10.7% and 0.36%, respectively, of the NFT Units and FT Units issued in the final tranche. The common shares so acquired by insiders represent approximately 0.41% of the issued and outstanding common shares upon closing, and together with the common shares issuable on exercise of the warrants so acquired by insiders would constitute an aggregate number of common shares representing approximately 0.61% of the then issued and outstanding shares as of closing.

The participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and (b), and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the transaction exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization as calculated in accordance with MI 61-101, and/or on the basis that no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on a stock exchange as specified in MI 61-101.

Use of Proceeds of the Offering

The gross proceeds of the NFT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Knauss Creek Property and Holy Grail Property (the " Properties "), corporate development and general working capital, while the gross proceeds of the FT Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Properties and other Canadian Exploration Expenses that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ), and "BC flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in the Income Tax Act ( British Columbia ).

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as " intends " or " anticipates" , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results " may", " could ", " should ", " would " or " occur " . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects and the Company's use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-announces-final-closing-of-its-oversubscribed-private-placement-302206337.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/25/c3787.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada") is excited to announce the public markets debut of Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ("Silver Crown" or "SCRI"), a revenue-generating silver-only royalty company headquartered in Toronto. The company is now trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol SCRI .

Silver Crown unlocks previously unrecognized value by offering existing mining companies an up-front payment in exchange for the rights to revenues generated from the byproduct silver they mine. Silver Crown currently receives royalties from two mines, with another projected to begin producing revenues for Silver Crown in 2025, pending successful closing of the definitive agreement.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Horizon Minerals Limited Group Mineral Resources Statement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an updated Mineral Resource Statement for the Company's gold projects located near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1*). In addition, following the merger with Greenstone Resources, the Company has also added the Burbanks, Phillips Find and 50% owned Mt Thirsty projects to the Company's resources.

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX-GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Mineral Resources currently stand at:

o 1.8Moz gold
o 20.2Moz silver, 104kt zinc
o 283kt nickel, 40.5kt cobalt and 296.2kt manganese (50% owned)

- Mineral Resources are underpinned by the large cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets

- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) include a maiden MRE for Pinner, an update for Monument and a revision for Boorara which is currently under an Ore Reserve Study (ORS) from AMC Consultants

- Changes to the gold MREs include:

o Addition of 297,650oz from Burbanks open pit
o Addition of 167,920oz from Burbanks underground
o Addition of 13,000oz from Pinner
o Addition of 3,000oz from Monument, and
o Reduction of 20,240oz from Boorara

- Large Mineral Resource base and ongoing studies pave the way for a development profile aiming at sustained gold production and continuous cashflows

Commenting on the Group MRE upgrade, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to have the Burbanks and Phillips Find assets under single ownership with Horizon's complementary and extensive project base. Together this provides 1.8 million ounce gold portfolio, which is a great platform to implement our near term strategy of cashflow from operations and further growth into the medium and long term".

The gold MREs include an updated Monument MRE and a maiden MRE for Pinner, both part of the larger Cannon project area, and a review of the cornerstone Boorara project. A summary of the revised MREs are as follows:

- Monument 740,000t grading 1.18g/t Au for 28,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Pinner 330,000t grading 1.21g/t Au for 12,844oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

- Boorara 10.53Mt grading at 1.27g/t Au for 428,000oz at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade

Cannon, Monument and Pinner Project Overview

The Cannon deposit (Figure 1*) is located 30 km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia on granted mining leases M25/333 and M25/357. The Cannon mine and surrounding area is dominated by mafic to ultramafic rocks of the Bulong Complex overlain by a sequence of felsic volcanics, volcaniclastics and sediments. Lithologies present include komatiitic mafics and ultramafics, peridotites, basalts and gabbros. Sedimentary rocks include shales and cherts with rare, banded iron formation. The geological structure is complex and dominated by the Cannon shear which is recognised as a key ingredient for local gold and possibly nickel sulphide mineralisation.

The gold mineralisation at the adjacent Pinner deposit is similar to Cannon and consists small pods of semi-continuous mineralisation with three dominant directions that highlight the structural complexity observed at Pinner. The dominant lodes trend SW/NE, N/S, and E/W with cross cutting faults influencing the geometry.

Gold mineralisation within the Monument deposit consists of two main zones oriented NNW and NW, dipping steeply to the west. There is some indication of faulting through the centre of the mineralised area.

Boorara Overview

The Boorara Gold Project is located 15 km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder (Figure 1*) adjacent to the Super Pit, and 1 km southwest of the Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project site where established offices are connected to mains power and existing water supplies.

The deposit is hosted in a quartz dolerite comprising a sheeted quartz vein array system with bounding shear zones and late-stage cross faults. Mineralisation occurs as northwest dipping sheeted and stockwork quartz-carbonate vein arrays within the quartz dolerite host rocks, and steeply dipping zones along sheared geological contacts trending to the north-northwest.

*To view tables and figures with updated mineral estimates, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/181JSBZ2



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

Rio Silver Completes Agreement with Local Community at Jorimina Project, Peru

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce it has finalized a surface access agreement ("the Agreement") with the local Community for a period of one year at the Company's Jorimina Project, an advanced goldsilver project near the city of Ayachucho in south central Peru.

A recently completed Environmental Impact Study and community workshops aided by the President and Council of the local community, represent the final steps of the drill permitting application process and allow for the initiation of activities at this highly prospective, bulk tonnage gold and silver target located at the Company's wholly owned, Jorimina, Gold / Silver Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations (IR) services to Galloper Gold for an initial term of 12 months

Adrian Sydenham, President of MarketSmart, stated: "We are excited to assist Galloper Gold as this newly-listed company pursues an attractive opportunity in Newfoundland surrounding an historic gold deposit. Galloper Gold is well-funded and has a modest valuation as it approaches 2024 exploration at its flagship Glover Island Project. As the company achieves each milestone set before it, MarketSmart looks forward to keeping shareholders informed while broadening the investor audience for BOOM."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Element79 Gold Corp
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Base Metals Investing

The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

rare earth investing

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Lithium Investing

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Placement to Support Next Phases of Grandis Project

Uranium Investing

4th Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

×