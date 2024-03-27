Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY)

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology


Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY) is pivoting towards sodium-ion battery technology while maintaining interests in lithium assets in Argentina. The company is divesting its cobalt projects in Canada via a spin-off into a new publicly listed company, Edison Cobalt. After the spin-off, Edison Lithium will comprise two divisions: Edison Saskatchewan and Edison Lithium.

Edison Saskatchewan will focus on advancing the company’s ambition to become a significant participant in the sodium-ion battery technology supply chain. The company acquired four alkali dispositions from Globex Mining Enterprises in August 2023 that encompass 4,564 acres located in Ceylon Lake, Freefight Lake, and the north and south areas of Cabri Lake, in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Edison Lithium projects location map

The Edison Lithium division comprises nearly 28,766 hectares of lithium brine claims located in Catamarca, Argentina. Edison Lithium retains eight mining claims, mostly located in the Pipanaco Solar basin in Catamarca.

Company Highlights

  • Edison Lithium is a Canadian junior mining company that is pivoting towards sodium-ion battery technology. The company is restructuring its business by divesting lithium and cobalt assets while acquiring concessions for alkali that hosts sodium sulphate.
  • The company acquired lithium assets in Argentina in 2021, comprising 148,000 hectares of lithium brine claims, but has sold 80 percent of these claims for three times their purchase price in December 2023. It continues to hold 20 percent, or 28,766 hectares, of lithium brine claims. The transaction corresponds with the company's strategic shift towards sodium-ion technology.
  • The company has received approval to spin off its cobalt project located in Ontario, Canada, into a new company, Edison Cobalt, which will be listed on the TSXV.
  • After the realignment, the company will comprise two divisions – Edison Lithium, focused on the remaining lithium claims in Argentina; and Edison Saskatchewan, focused on alkali dispositions in Saskatchewan, Canada.
  • The alkali dispositions were acquired in August 2023 from Globex Mining Enterprises. This move underscores the company's strategic positioning in the burgeoning sodium-ion battery market, which is increasingly seen as a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

This Edison Lithium profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Edison Lithium (TSXV:EDDY) to receive an Investor Presentation

tsxv stockstsxv:eddylithium stocksotcqb:eddyffse:vv0lithium investingcobalt investingLithium Investing
EDDY:CC
Edison Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Edison Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Edison Lithium

Edison Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 1, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued its final order approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. ("Edison Cobalt"). For details regarding the Arrangement, see the news releases of the Company dated March 28, 2023, July 13, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 7, 2023, February 1, 2024 and February 27, 2024.

The Company will announce the share distribution record date and the exact number of Edison Cobalt shares issuable at a later date. The Arrangement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and general special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") held on February 26, 2024.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions placed before them by management as set out in the Company's management information circular dated January 12, 2024, and the related addendum dated January 31, 2024, including: (i) fixing the number of directors at five and electing Nathan Rotstein, James (Jay) Richardson, Luisa Moreno, Gordon Jang, and Roger Dahn as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; (iii) the continuation of the Company's 2022 stock option plan; (iv) the ratification of the grant of 915,000 stock options granted to directors and officers of the Company on September 7, 2023; (v) the statutory plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") among the Company, the Company's securityholders and Edison Cobalt Corp. ("SpinCo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (which, in addition to the shareholders of the Company, was approved by the warrantholders and optionholders of the Company); (vi) the disposition of all or substantially all of the Company's undertaking; (vii) the adoption of SpinCo's stock option plan; and (vii) the proposed private placement financing of SpinCo.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the proposed warrant amendments initially announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had previously announced the cancellation of the proposed warrant amendments on January 2, 2024, but after further consideration and additional consultation with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company will proceed to amend the exercise terms of an aggregate 3,926,125 common share purchase warrants out of a possible 4,048,000 warrants issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021 and May 28, 2021, subject to TSX-V final approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated March 28, 2023, July 13, 2023, November 28, 2023 and December 7, 2023, that it has mailed, using notice-and-access procedures, an addendum (the "Addendum") to the management information circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials for the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders, warrantholders and optionholders (together, the "Securityholders") to be held in connection with the proposed transaction pursuant to which the Company will spin out common shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. ("SpinCo"), to its shareholders by way of statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Not Proceeding with Warrant Terms Amendment

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces today that, despite initial intentions, it will not be proceeding with the previously proposed warrant amendments announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had planned to amend the exercise terms of 4,048,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021, and May 28, 2021 (the "Private Placements").

Subsequent to the closing of the Private Placements, the Company completed a consolidation of its issued and outstanding securities on August 1, 2023, on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation securities for one (1) post-consolidation security (the "Consolidation"). Accordingly, the effect of the Consolidation on the price of the Warrants was an eight-fold increase. As such, the Warrants consist of: (a) 1,212,500 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $0.96 expiring on February 26, 2025; (b) 2,484,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 7, 2025; (c) 250,750 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.92 expiring on May 7, 2025; and (d) 100,000 common share purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.44 expiring on May 28, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Extension To Share Purchase Plan

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") provides the following update regarding its $3.0 million Share Purchase Plan (SPP), as announced on 13 March 2024 (ASX release: LU7 Launches Share Purchase Plan).

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Shareholders Resoundingly Support SPP

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of the Share Purchase Plan (“SPP”) announced on 31 January and 9 February 2024. The SPP was extended a week and closed at 5.00pm (AWST) on Friday 22 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a further consolidating increase to its JORC (2012) reported Mineral Resource estimate for the Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) located in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The revised Mineral Resource estimate was completed by a team of leading independent geological consultants, WSP Chile (WSP).

Keep reading...Show less
Trevor Walker, lithium-ion battery.

Frontier Lithium: Lithium's Long-term Outlook Strong as EV "Evolution" Continues

Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), Trevor Walker, president and CEO of Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL,OTCQX:LITOF) shared details on the company's recent deal with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058).

With a definitive agreement to establish a joint venture partnership in hand, Frontier will be working on progressing Phase 1 and Phase 2 definitive feasibility studies for its PAK lithium project in Northern Ontario.

Phase 1 will focus on a mine and mill, while Phase 2 will look at a downstream refinery.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Digitisation of Historical Datasets Reveal Multiple High- Grade Uranium & Copper Targets at Radium Point

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce early results from the digitisation and GIS integration of historic, but high quality analogue datasets for the northern half of the Radium Point Project (“the North”). The North, as the name implies, refers to the northern half of the approximately 2,9002 km Uranium (U), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Copper (Cu) licence area held by the Company. Results have exceeded expectations and highlight multiple large & high-grade U-Cu-Au & Ag targets, all of which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Edison Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Edison Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

Osisko Metals Grants Stock Options

Silver North Outlines 2024 Tim Silver Property Drilling Program

AwalÃ© Resources unveils another high-grade gold discovery in CÃ´te d'Ivoire

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Identifies Multiple Prospective IP Chargeability Anomalies on Two Large Multi-Element Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit, Yukon, Canada

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES METALLURGICAL PROGRAM AND ASSOCIATED DRILL RESULTS

iron investing

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

$1.5 Million in Firm Commitments Received for Capital Raisings

Gold Investing

Successful Completion of A$12 Million Share Placement

Nickel Investing

Horden Lake Drilling Completed

Copper Investing

TNC Operational Update - Cloncurry Copper Project’s Mining Restart

×