Edison Lithium Files Technical Report for Sodium Brine Properties in Saskatchewan

Edison Lithium Files Technical Report for Sodium Brine Properties in Saskatchewan

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") compliant Technical Report entitled "Alkali Mineral Dispositions, Saskatchewan" dated and effective September 17, 2024 (the "Report") under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Report was independently prepared by Lynn I. Kelley, P. Geo., and is also available on the Company's website at www.edisonlithium.com.

The Company, looking towards a clean-energy future, views sodium-ion batteries as having a place on the future energy landscape, and believes the sodium sulfate found in the alkali lakes of the Great Plains of southern Saskatchewan, as a highly-concentrated and readily-available source of sodium, may be a feasible source for production of some of the various sodium compounds required for battery production.

Nathan Rotstein, Chief Executive Officer of Edison, commented, "Sodium-ion batteries present a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to traditional lithium-ion technology, primarily due to the abundance and lower cost of sodium. With Saskatchewan's rich resources, we are committed to developing this critical resource in the province, positioning Edison as a key player in the advancement of sodium-ion battery technology to not only enhance battery safety and performance, especially in colder climates where the sodium-ion battery has a significant performance edge over the lithium-ion battery, but also contribute to Canada's clean energy initiatives."

The Report is with respect to alkali dispositions, as held by Edison Saskatchewan Resources Corp. ("Edison Saskatchewan"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, on four alkali lakes - Whiteshore Lake, Ceylon Salt Lake, Freefight Lake, and Cabri Lake, in Saskatchewan, Canada (see Figure 1 and Table 1). The alkali disposition at Whiteshore Lake was acquired by Edison Saskatchewan earlier this year (see news release dated April 15, 2024) and the dispositions at Ceylon Salt Lake, Cabri Lake North, Cabri Lake South, and Freefight Lake were acquired by Edison Saskatchewan in 2023 (see news release dated August 25, 2023).

The acquisition of the sodium brine claims described herein was driven by interest in Sodium-Ion battery formulations. For information on Sodium-Ion batteries, visit www.sodiumbatteryhub.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3852/224185_0fbd4f8824a48b2e_002.jpg

Figure 1- Location map showing four closed basin lakes in southern Saskatchewan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3852/224185_0fbd4f8824a48b2e_002full.jpg

  Disposition  Parcel  Origin DateArea  
(acres)  
  A-4613  Cabri North  2023-06-08 1,200.3611  
  A-4614  Cabri South  2023-06-08 1,200.786  
  A-4615  Ceylon  2023-06-08 1,279.8505  
  A-4616  Freefight  2023-06-08883.873  
  A-4593  Whiteshore W  2012-01-311,487.57  

 

Table 1 - Alkali dispositions held 100% by Edison Saskatchewan Resources Corp.

For further information regarding the sodium brine claims, please visit the Company's sodium-ion properties webpage at https://edisonlithium.com/sodium-ion-properties/.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisonlithium.com
Website: www.edisonlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to exploration of the alkali dispositions, the exploration potential thereof, and the advancement of sodium-ion battery technology are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Edison, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated exploration factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Edison does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224185

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Edison Lithium Announces Termination of LOI for Sale of Majority Stake in Argentinian Lithium Properties

Edison Lithium Announces Termination of LOI for Sale of Majority Stake in Argentinian Lithium Properties

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces the termination of its previously announced letter of intent with Meteor Energy, LLC, for the sale of 100% of the Company's interest in its Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"). ReVe controls the rights to prospective lithium brine claims in the province of Catamarca, Argentina. The Company is now in discussions with several other parties interested in acquiring the Company's Argentinian lithium properties, but has not reached any further sale agreements as at the date of this news release.

The Company also announces that due to challenging market and financing conditions it is postponing the completion of its previously announced spin-out by way of plan of arrangement involving the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. (the "Spin-Out") until further notice. The Spin-Out received court and shareholder approval earlier this year and remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Edison Lithium Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Additional Sodium Brine Claim in Saskatchewan

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison", "Edison Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") dated the 8th day of April, 2024, pursuant to which the Company shall acquire from Globex the rights to alkali disposition A-4593 (see Figure 1) located in Whiteshore Lake in the Province of Saskatchewan (the "Alkali Disposition").

Edison's recent acquisitions of sodium brine claims is driven by interest in Sodium-Ion battery formulations. For information on Sodium-Ion batteries, visit www.sodiumbatteryhub.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Receives Court Approval for Edison Cobalt Spin-Out

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 1, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued its final order approving the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving its wholly-owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. ("Edison Cobalt"). For details regarding the Arrangement, see the news releases of the Company dated March 28, 2023, July 13, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 7, 2023, February 1, 2024 and February 27, 2024.

The Company will announce the share distribution record date and the exact number of Edison Cobalt shares issuable at a later date. The Arrangement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and general special meeting of securityholders (the "Meeting") held on February 26, 2024.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions placed before them by management as set out in the Company's management information circular dated January 12, 2024, and the related addendum dated January 31, 2024, including: (i) fixing the number of directors at five and electing Nathan Rotstein, James (Jay) Richardson, Luisa Moreno, Gordon Jang, and Roger Dahn as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; (iii) the continuation of the Company's 2022 stock option plan; (iv) the ratification of the grant of 915,000 stock options granted to directors and officers of the Company on September 7, 2023; (v) the statutory plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") among the Company, the Company's securityholders and Edison Cobalt Corp. ("SpinCo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (which, in addition to the shareholders of the Company, was approved by the warrantholders and optionholders of the Company); (vi) the disposition of all or substantially all of the Company's undertaking; (vii) the adoption of SpinCo's stock option plan; and (vii) the proposed private placement financing of SpinCo.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the proposed warrant amendments initially announced on September 6, 2023. The Company had previously announced the cancellation of the proposed warrant amendments on January 2, 2024, but after further consideration and additional consultation with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), the Company will proceed to amend the exercise terms of an aggregate 3,926,125 common share purchase warrants out of a possible 4,048,000 warrants issued pursuant to private placements that closed on February 26, 2021, May 7, 2021 and May 28, 2021, subject to TSX-V final approval.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Other Corporate Updates

Saga Metals Corp. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Other Corporate Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Saga Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Saga") a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its initial public offering (the " Offering ") consisting of 2,320,750 hard dollar units of the Company (the " HD Units ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 167,166 standard flow-through units of the Company (the " Standard FT Units ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 1,250,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,758,500, pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 16, 2024 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year are John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited Further Expands the Known Mineralized Zones at Rajapalot: Palokas Step-Out Drills 7 Metres @ 9.1 g/t gold & 706 ppm Cobalt

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new drill results from 8 drillholes at the Palokas zone of mineralization which were drilled as part of the Company's 38-hole 2024 winter drilling campaign on the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Table 1 and Figure 1 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TIME Magazine Names Albemarle One of the World's Best Companies

TIME Magazine Names Albemarle One of the World's Best Companies

Award recognizes company's high employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that TIME magazine has named it one of the World's Best Companies in 2024 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
