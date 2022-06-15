Gold Investing News

Gold Investing

VIDEO — EB Tucker: Gold, Royalties, Cash — Get Ready for Gigantic Generational Shift

Gold Investing
gold bars with US money
corlaffra / Shutterstock

"You want to get yourself in order — get your house in order, stabilize your portfolio. Ask yourself, What do I own?'" said EB Tucker.

EB Tucker: Gold, Royalties, Cash — Get Ready for Gigantic Generational Shiftyoutu.be

With inflation heavily in focus and recession fears looming, how can investors protect their wealth?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, EB Tucker said that many people pay too much attention to day-to-day market movements, which can cause them to panic. In his opinion, it's better to unplug and take a step back.

"Number one, I recommend everyone take a lot of vacation this summer — shut the TV off, no more Facebook. Go somewhere outside, do something you like to do," said Tucker, who wrote the book "Why Gold? Why Now?"

"The second thing is, how do you make money? What you do is you find something that you can pay a nickel for that's going to be worth a dollar later," he continued. "Once you buy it, you don't worry about it."

Tucker has a number of assets in mind that he thinks fit that bill.

"If you own gold, if you own royalty stocks, if you own Nova Royalty's (TSXV:NOVR,OTCQB:NOVRF)copper portfolio for the energy transition, if you own Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) with gold royalty stocks, if you have cash ... and if you don't have any debt. I'm going to tell you something right now — you're going to be a hard person to get rid of," he said.

Watch the interview above for more from Tucker on those topics and more.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Nova Royalty is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

gold outlookGold Investing

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19623.77+75.26
TSXV656.17+6.10
DOW30713.61+348.78
S&P 5003796.73+61.25
NASD11123.32+294.98
ASX6686.00-246.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1835.40+24.74
Silver21.71+0.61
Copper4.19+0.01
Palladium1861.00+38.00
Platinum944.00+19.00
Oil116.02-2.91
Heating Oil4.36+0.09
Natural Gas7.54+0.36

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×