Eastern Metals

Eastern Metals Awarded Exploration Co-Funding Grant for Arunta Project

NT Geological Survey co-funding grant to support geophysical ground survey along strike from the Home of Bullion deposit1

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been successful in its application for co-funding in Round 17 of the Northern Territory (NT) Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations Program (GDCP), part of the NT Government’s ‘Resourcing the Territory’ initiative2. This is a competitive grants program administered by the Northern Territory Geological Survey (NTGS) to address geoscientific knowledge gaps, advance exploration activity and support the discovery and development of resources in the NT.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Eastern Metals secures co-funding for up to $100,000 through the NT’s Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations Program, Round 17, under the ‘Innovative Targeting’ category.
  • Funding will support the completion of an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey at the Arunta Project to generate drill targets along the ~9km northwest extension from Home of Bullion to the Mulbangas prospect.
  • The area offers strong potential for the discovery of additional high-grade structurally controlled Volcanic Massive Sulphide-style lodes.

Eastern Metals’ Chief Executive Officer Ley Kingdom said: “We are delighted to have been successful in Round 17 of the NT Government’s exploration grants program. The program is highly competitive and highlights the NT Government’s proactive approach to the exploration for globally recognised critical minerals3 in the Aileron Province.

“The funding will help the Company to improve its geological understanding of the structurally complex Home of Bullion deposit and generate targets between Home of Bullion and the Mulbangas prospect to the northwest. We look forward to commencing the survey and I would like to extend my appreciation to the NT Geological Survey for their support.”

The proposed survey includes a combined gradient array IP (GAIP) and pole-dipole IP (PDIP), over an area of ~10km by 2km in a northwest orientation (refer to Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of proposed IP survey in the Company’s Neutral Junction group of tenements to the northwest of Home of Bullion to Mulbangas

The program consists of 50m GAIP and a 100m PDIP electrode spacings, with a line length of 2,000m and a line separation of 200m. The survey will test the applicability of GAIP and PDIP to narrow, steeply dipping targets with a broad sulphide alteration halo.

The survey design between the Home of Bullion deposit and Mulbangas prospect, within EL23186, EL28615 and EL32027, is consistent with the orientation of the Bullion Schist host rock and the structural framework of the known areas of mineralisation at Home of Bullion. It is anticipated that the survey coverage will enable correlation of the Home of Bullion’s geological features along strike, such as key host faults and folds, mineralisation lodes within the Bullion Schist, magnetic anomalies and other geophysical signatures associated with alteration patterns. This will allow a more precise testing of previously defined exploration targets (Figure 2).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Southern Silver Announces Updated PEA on Cerro Las Minitas: US$501M After-Tax NPV5%; 21% IRR; 48 Month Payback

Southern Silver Announces Updated PEA on Cerro Las Minitas: US$501M After-Tax NPV5%; 21% IRR; 48 Month Payback

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports results from its Preliminary Economic Assessment(' PEA") on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project ("CLM").

PEA Highlights (all figures in $US unless otherwise noted):

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna Completes Offering of Convertible Senior Notes

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) (NYSE: FSM) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") has closed its previously announced offering of 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$172.5 million (the "Offering"), which includes exercise of the full amount of the option to purchase an additional US$22.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.   The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 151.7220 common shares of Fortuna ("Shares") per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$6.59 per Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay bank indebtedness, to fund working capital requirements, for general corporate purposes and to fund the repayment of its existing 4.65% senior subordinated unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), to the extent that such Debentures are not converted into shares prior to the redemption date.

Keep reading...Show less

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS ADDITIONAL COPPER AND SILVER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

DRILLING PERMITS ON POTENTIAL HIGH-GRADE SILVER TARGETS

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional copper and silver prospects with up to 1,240 gt Ag and 7.79% Cu in selected samples (see Table 1, Figures 1 and 2 below and the Company's news release of May 15, 2024 ). These samples were collected in the southern portion of the property where multiple copper and silver showings suggest potential for the discovery of porphyry related copper-silver mineralization. This part of the project is immediately northeast of the Freeport McMoRan Miami copper mine and the recently discovered Ocelot porphyry project being actively explored by BHP (see Figure 3 below).

Keep reading...Show less
Fortuna Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

Fortuna Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSX: FVI) (NYSE: FSM) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") announces that it has priced its previously announced offering of convertible senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in an aggregate principal amount of US$150 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option for a period of 15 days to purchase up to an additional US$22.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be issued at par value.

The Notes will bear cash interest semi-annually at a rate of 3.75% per annum. The initial conversion rate for the Notes will be 151.7220 common shares of Fortuna ("Shares") per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$6.59 per Share. The initial conversion rate represents a premium of approximately 30% relative to today's closing sale price of the Shares and is subject to adjustment in certain events.

Keep reading...Show less

Discovery Announces Management Appointment

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Utting as Vice President, Investor Relations effective immediately.

Mr. Utting is a Chartered Financial Analyst with over 35 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications and finance, mainly in the mining and financial services sectors. His mining experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland") from June 2017 to February 2022 when Kirkland merged with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Utting was Vice President, Investor Relations for Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe") from April 2016 to June 2017 following Tahoe's acquisition of Lake Shore Gold Corp., where he had worked as Vice President, Investor Relations from March 2008 to April 2016. Most recently, Mr. Utting joined Discovery as a consultant in February 2024 and previously served as Senior Vice President, Finance (full-time consultant) for Karora Resources Inc. from January 2023 to September 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver in New Territory, Worst-case Scenario is US$26

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor, shared his thoughts on what took the silver price above US$30 per ounce and why he's not concerned to see it fall below that level.

He explained that the gold price move that started about three months ago lit a fire under silver, which tends to lag behind its yellow counterpart before outperforming. That scenario is currently playing out.

Aside from that, Krauth believes futures exchanges and exchange-traded funds are being drained of silver.

Keep reading...Show less

E25 Investigates Butcherbird Restart Options Amid Record High Manganese Ore Prices

Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

Historical Drill Core from Ivigtût Project to be Tested to Extend Resource Estimation

×