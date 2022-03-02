East Side Games Group Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day. Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors ...

EAGR:CA