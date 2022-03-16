GamingInvesting News

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar nominated for Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game East Side Games nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Developer Game Kit technology framework nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Game Engine East Side Games Group Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, is happy to announce that it has been nominated for multiple awards for individual games, technology ...

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, is happy to announce that it has been nominated for multiple awards for individual games, technology frameworks and development studios.

"Our studios are the foundation of ESGG's success, and we couldn't be happier to see them be recognized for their stellar work. This year's nominations speak to the immense talent within our organization for game development, publishing and our game technology framework," said Darcy Taylor , CEO of ESGG. "Coming off of our record setting 2021, for both revenue and audience metrics, we can't wait to see what our studios deliver in 2022 and beyond."

" RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar , the first of our 'Super Marquee' IP titles, has been nominated for both the Pocket Gamer People's Choice award and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game. Our East Side Games studio, which co-developed and published RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar , was nominated for Best Developer by Pocket Gamer for the third year in a row. Our Game Kit technology framework was also nominated by Pocket Gamer for Best Game Engine and is the technology utilized by our studios and 3 rd party developers to develop top tier games in a fraction of the traditional development time," continued Mr. Taylor.

POCKET GAMER MOBILE GAME AWARDS 2022

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are a prestigious awards established to celebrate the very best businesses and individuals who are driving the US$90 billion mobile games industry forward.

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar has been nominated for the Pocket Gamer People's Choice award which is the only award nominated by and voted for by consumers, and recognises the best new game to have received a full release during the previous year. This title was launched in partnership with World of Wonder Productions Inc. and was built on Game Kit and published by East Side Games Inc. (" ESG ").

ESG is also nominated for Best Developer which is awarded to any mobile games company with 11 or more staff that has released a game, or successfully grown an existing game, during 2021, as well as successfully expanded their business and made an impact on the industry through innovation, creativity and other initiatives. This is the third consecutive year that ESG has been nominated for the Best Developer award.

ESG's Game Kit technology framework, previously "IdleKit", has been nominated for Best Game Engine. This award is open to third-party tech companies that provide game engines that help power mobile games development. Other nominees include industry titans such as Roblox's Lua, Unity and Unreal Engine.

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2022 presentation evening, hosted at BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly in central London , will take place on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 .

2022 CANADIAN GAME AWARDS

As the third largest developer of video games in the world, this award show celebrates Canada's spot on the world stage as a leader in interactive entertainment. The Canadian Game Awards has been designed to be "by the industry and for the industry" with an interest in engaging public and fan participation.

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar has been nominated for Best Mobile Game this year which is awarded to the best mobile game developed by a Canadian company. ESGG was previously nominated in this category for Archer: Danger Phone at the 2021 awards.

The 2022 Canadian Game Awards will air Friday, April 8th at 7:30PM EST on CGA Twitch.

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record full year revenue of $93.2M growing by 37% vs full year 2020
Record Q4 revenue of $28.6M increased by 49% vs same period last year
Record Q4 player audience
Annual adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M
The Office: Somehow We Manage achieves Top 10 Most Downloaded Games Ranking in the US on iOS*
All figures are as reported under IFRS
*Source: Data Ai

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an as reported basis under IFRS unless otherwise indicated.

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=430F1BE3-50A0-491B-9382-04525977278D

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (833) 772-0399

International Dial-In Number:

+1 (236) 738-2279

Conference ID:

4787454

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT March 11, 2022 until April 10, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference ID 4787454.

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital Format

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 2022 issue

East Side Games Group Invites You to Join Us at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) today announced that Darcy Taylor will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Darcy Taylor, CEO of East Side Games Group, will discuss the Company's recent game launches and successful collaborations, including The Office: Somehow We Manage, Doctor Who, a new Star-Trek themed mobile game that is in development, as well as the acquisition of Funko Pop! from N3TWORK.

 Event:Q1 Investor Summit
 Date:March 8-9th, 2022
 Presentation:March 8th at 3:30pm ET
 Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LESPzG3vS8aRilgFjfZDMQ

 

East Side Games Group to Develop Star Trek-Themed Mobile Game in Partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, announces that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with ViacomCBS Consumer Products (" VCP ") for the worldwide release of a Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed mobile game on iOS and Android.

In addition to the storylines and characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks , the mobile game will include characters and stories from across the franchise, reimagining them for fans through the lens of Star Trek: Lower Decks . The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed game will be developed by East Side Games (" ESG "), in partnership with VCP, utilizing ESGG's proven Game Kit-Idle technology, and will be published by ESG. Australian-based video game company Mighty Kingdom Limited (" MK ") will be co-developing the game alongside ESG, providing the project with MK's franchise knowledge and development expertise. The Star Trek: Lower Decks -themed idle game is expected to launch worldwide in 2022.

The free-to-play mobile game will feature the Star Trek: Lower Decks style and humour to transport players into the Star Trek Universe and will feature characters and settings from across the entire Star Trek library. Be the first to know about the new game by signing up here .

"The Star Trek franchise has had an unmistakable influence on adults and children alike for over 50 years. Being able to bring such a storied franchise to mobile in our trademark idle-game style is an honour for us here at ESGG," said Darcy Taylor , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. "We're looking forward to sharing this new experience in the Star Trek franchise with everyone from new audiences to Star Trek super fans. This new mobile game is another top tier IP franchise that will only add to an already exciting launch slate in 2022."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS

Developed by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan ("Rick and Morty," "Solar Opposites"), STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos , in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies. The Starfleet crew residing in the "lower decks" of the U.S.S. Cerritos , includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome , Ensign Brad Boimler , voiced by Jack Quaid , Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero . The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship's bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman , voiced by Dawnn Lewis , Commander Jack Ransom , voiced by Jerry O'Connell , Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman , Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore , Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart .

The series is produced by CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin , Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth , and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan . Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse ("Big Mouth"), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Latin America and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia , New Zealand , Europe , Japan , India and more and in Canada , airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS CONSUMER PRODUCTS

ViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

ABOUT MIGHTY KINGDOM LIMITED

Mighty Kingdom delights more than 7 million players every month and designs game experiences with the world's most recognised brands such as LEGO, Disney, Mattel, Funcom, Moose Toys, Spinmaster and more, as well as developing its own original games. Our portfolio of games is crafted from our Adelaide headquarters, with a diverse team of more than 140 developers from across Australia . Led by a desire to engage and delight players, we make exceptional experiences that connect our diverse talent with millions of people around the world. We make games with heart. We Love Fun. We want to share it with the world. We want you to be part of it.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

"#Me", the New Metaverse Service by Clover Games, Begins Global Pre-registration

Illustration of #Me by Clover Games

Clover Games is a game developing venture company based in South Korea , with the goal of creating entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone. The company's first mobile RPG game—Lord of Heroes—was released in 2020 and has proceeded to win awards such as Google Play's Best Games of 2020, User's Choice Game Excellence Award and the Korean Game Awards Grand Prize. This has drawn more attention to the company's latest project, #Me.

Clover Games calls its new project a 'virtual world migration service' as it hopes to attract people to move into the world of #Me. Users will be able to customize a variety of 3D avatars created by Unreal Engine. From fantasy jobs such as Rune Knights and Levineers to lifestyle jobs such as content creators, fashion models and photographers, users have a diverse range of jobs to select from and be who they have always wanted to be .

Through the original story of #Me, it aims to help users settle better into this virtual world. The story content consists of real life issues such as phone scams, and in addition, #Me makes use of a combination of game elements like stories and quests and also real-life social elements such as social media feed and messengers to help increase users' immersion in the service.

#Me's global pre-registration will take place for three months till May 2022 . To commemorate the start of pre-registration, a free $100 voucher that can be used inside the #Me service will be given to those who pre-register. For latest news on #Me, follow their official instagram .

You can pre-register for #Me under the 'social' category in both Google Play Store and Apple Store .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/me-the-new-metaverse-service-by-clover-games-begins-global-pre-registration-301503963.html

"aoppella!?" 1 Year Anniversary Collaboration: Japanese Voice Actors x The Gospellers "Hitori" MV Premieres

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the one year anniversary of the "aoppella!?" project and a new collaboration with popular Japanese a cappella group The Gospellers on Friday, March 4, 2022 . The first cover song "Hitori" premiered on the official YouTube channel and preorders began for the "aoppella!?" first album featuring songs written by The Gospellers. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220316aoppella_1year_gospellers.html ) for more information.

The Gospellers Collaboration "Hitori" MV Premieres

In celebration of the 1st anniversary of the project, "aoppella!?" will collaborate with the famous group The Gospellers who are representatives of the Japanese a cappella world .

The hit song "Hitori" will be performed by a ten person group consisting of "aoppella!?" voice actors Ryota Osaka, Tetsuya Kakihara , Toshiyuki Toyonaga , Takuya Sato , and Daiki Hamano , and five members of The Gospellers. The music video has been released on the official YouTube channel so be sure to check it out .

J-Pop Cover "Hitori" by The Gospellers
https://youtu.be/-WYP5ezs_b8

New Original Songs

The Gospellers create new songs for both the "aoppella!?" a cappella groups Lil Happy and FYA'M' . Lil Happy's new song "RAINBOW" will be composed by Yutaka Yasuoka . This is Lil Happy's first ballad song and fans can look forward to hearing a different side of the group. The new song for FYA'M' will be "Follow Me" written by Tetsuya Murakami and composed by Tetsuya Murakami and TORUS. Fans can listen to the mature voices of FYA'M' in this song.

"aoppella!?" 1st Album "A (Ace)" Preorders Open

The release of the 1st album "A (Ace)" has been announced . The album will include 6 original songs currently released and 2 songs newly written by The Gospellers for a total of 9 songs.

1st ALBUM "A (Ace)" Official Website
https://www.aoppella.com/lp/1st-album/

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella" .

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com /
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella
Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoppella-1-year-anniversary-collaboration-japanese-voice-actors-x-the-gospellers-hitori-mv-premieres-301503949.html

ExitLag Named Official Sponsor of The Imperial Team

Sponsorship Includes Use of Brand's Connection Optimization Software for 2022 Counter-Strike Matches

ExitLag a proprietary online gaming software company, is the official sponsor of The Imperial Team. The team, created by Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo, includes Fernando 'fer' Alvarenga, Lincoln 'fnx' Lau, Vinicius 'VINI' Figueiredo, and Ricardo 'boltz' Prass. The team will compete throughout 2022 in Counter-Strike matches using ExitLag's software for more competitive gameplay.

Candor Health Education Launches Free Online Game to Provide Kids Drug and Alcohol Prevention Tools

Candor Health Education a not-for-profit which provides drug, alcohol and sex education to Illinois students in grades four to eight, has launched a free, kid-friendly online game to provide teens and pre-teens tools for making healthy choices about drugs and alcohol. Called 'Pixelton Adventures,' the game features a Minecraft-style platform, allowing users to choose their own avatar and move through a series of daily decisions, challenges, and pressures, such as navigating friendships, balancing finals week, and managing extracurricular activities. With seven different episodes, Pixelton Adventures is free to students, but is also available at no cost to parents and teachers for use in conversations about drug and alcohol prevention.

The launch of Pixelton coincides with National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week , March 21-27, 2022 . According to data released in November 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control , drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 between April 2019 - April 2020 , to 100,306 in the following 12 months. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse , 70% of people who try an illegal drug by age 13 will develop a substance abuse disorder.

Global Esports Organization Gen.G and Game Developer Nimble Neuron Launch Landmark Partnership

The partnership will launch with an Eternal Return World Kick-off experiential party at GDC 2022, followed by Creator and Collegiate Community Events through the end of the year, aimed at increasing user engagement and expanding the global market

Global esports organization Gen.G and video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of a first of its kind two-year partnership between a game developer and esports organization. This partnership is aimed at accelerating the global market expansion of Nimble Neuron's multiplayer online survival arena, Eternal Return.  The developer will tap into Gen.G's Korean and North American brand power and influencer network to reach new audiences, create content, and build out a competitive esports strategy.

DouYu Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

