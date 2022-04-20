GamingInvesting News

Over 20 years’ executive experience in technology and entertainment industries globally Former CEO of East Side Games Group, Canada’s leading free-to-play mobile game company Leveraging expertise and success scaling and accelerating operational development to execute on Pioneer’s growth strategy Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. is excited to announce that it has appointed Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer ...
Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has appointed Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately.

Previous to Pioneer, Darcy was CEO of East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc."), one of Pioneer's portfolio companies. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading the company through transformational growth including taking the company from a private issuer to reporting on the TSX.V and then subsequently graduating to the TSX in 2021. Darcy also led the company through over $150 million in M&A transactions, including the acquisition of East Side Games in 2021. Under Darcy's leadership, the company grew from a pre-revenue, start-up to over $93 million in revenue from 2019 to 2021, resulting from a combination of organic and accretive acquisition growth.

Darcy brings a wealth of expertise to this role and has over 20 years of senior executive experience building successful companies and brands spanning, Asia, Europe, and North America. He has a proven track record in C-suite and senior leadership roles, at IMG Canada (now Endeavor LLC), Logic Technologies Inc, JT International S.A. and MASEV Communications Inc, that was acquired by IMG Canada. His experience spans corporate, agency, and entrepreneurial environments across free-to-play mobile games, blockchain, digital marketing, media, sports and entertainment industries.

Mike Edwards, Chairman of the Board of Pioneer, commented, " We are thrilled to welcome Darcy as CEO of Pioneer. It's the perfect inflection point for the Company, and Darcy's global executive experience and transformative operational expertise will be crucial for the execution and delivery on our growth strategy." He continued , "Coming from East Side Gaming Group, Darcy brings extensive knowledge of the global gaming market, especially go to market strategy for free-to-play games which will translate strongly to Pioneer's strategy of developing play-to-earn games."

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer, commented , "I want to thank Mike and the Board for the confidence in me to lead Pioneer as CEO through its next phase of growth. I am excited to take my experience at East Side Games and the free-to-play games market and translate that into a successful growth strategy for Pioneer. The Web3, NFT industry is at its infancy, and we have an opportunity to position Pioneer as an early leader in the space."

About Pioneer Media Holdings Inc.

Pioneer is a technology incubator creating a full Web3 ecosystem focusing on NFT, NFT Gaming, DAO and tokenized communities. Pioneer's experienced management team leverages its global network and expertise to provide investors with direct access to a portfolio of innovative, early-stage to mid-level growth companies in the space.

Additional information about Pioneer is available at www.p10neer.com or www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF PIONEER MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

" Darcy Taylor "

CEO & Director
ir@p10neer.com

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Brian Stockbridge /Steve McGlennan    +44 7876 888 011

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.


East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/12/c8963.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar nominated for Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game
East Side Games nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Developer
Game Kit technology framework nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Game Engine

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, is happy to announce that it has been nominated for multiple awards for individual games, technology frameworks and development studios.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record full year revenue of $93.2M growing by 37% vs full year 2020
Record Q4 revenue of $28.6M increased by 49% vs same period last year
Record Q4 player audience
Annual adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M
The Office: Somehow We Manage achieves Top 10 Most Downloaded Games Ranking in the US on iOS*
All figures are as reported under IFRS
*Source: Data Ai

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an as reported basis under IFRS unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=430F1BE3-50A0-491B-9382-04525977278D

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (833) 772-0399

International Dial-In Number:

+1 (236) 738-2279

Conference ID:

4787454

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT March 11, 2022 until April 10, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference ID 4787454.

ABOUT East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games Group

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c0899.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

SNN Network's MicroCap Review Magazine for Q1 2022 Now Online

Venerable Business Publication Focusing Exclusively on MicroCap Companies Resumes Publication in Digital Format

SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that its venerable MicroCap Review Magazine has resumed publication in digital format and has just released the Q1 2022 issue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Global Esports Federation announces South American Esports Championships in Asunción, Paraguay

GEFestival set for the South American Youth Games in Rosario, Argentina

The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BBTV Signs Agreement to Provide Content Management Solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea

Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game that consistently ranks as one of the most popular eSports games globally

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ( Frankfurt : 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, today announced it has signed an agreement to provide Content Management solutions to League of Legends Champions Korea, the primary competition for League of Legends eSports in South Korea .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Yomi Games Raises $2M to Build Out Casual Play-and-Earn Ecosystem

Yomi Games has raised a $2 million seed round to fund its vision of developing social, casual, and play-and-earn blockchain games. The developer recently launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Oni Squad, and an accompanying mini-game, Oni Mansion. The Oni Squad collection consists of 6,666 hand-drawn generative Onis (ghosts) that were also playable assets in Oni Mansion.

In-game screenshot of a completed Oni mansion that was minted as an NFT

Oni Squad's NFT collection launched as a free mint in late January, and reached 300 ETH (> $1m USD at the time) in trading volume on its first day. It was among the top traded collections on OpenSea at the time, particularly notable given it cost early adopters $0 to acquire the assets.

The Oni Mansion game, a casual game where players collaborate to customize and build their own NFT mansion, also featured a free NFT mint on Ethereum. Players participated in daily missions to share, visit, and leave messages at each other's mansions. As they completed missions, they earned tokens to buy new traits to upgrade their mansion. In this way, the overall rarity scheme constantly evolved as players updated their mansions and unlocked new traits.

The game also innovated by enabling several external Ethereum-based NFT collections to play the game as well. Oni Mansion was one of the first games to feature interactive interoperability across NFT projects on multiple different blockchains (Ethereum & Polygon), without requiring assets to be bridged between them.

Yomi Games aims to be the "Zynga of Crypto" by focusing on casual and social gameplay catering to players new to blockchain and crypto gaming. Future games will be mobile-first, widely accessible, and emphasize easy onboarding for players new to crypto.

Pavan Katepalli, Yomi Games CEO, said in a statement that this emphasis on player inclusivity is what differentiates Yomi from its competitors. "We believe player-owned economies, enabled by blockchain technology, are the future of gaming. We want all of our games to be as accessible as possible to the broadest audience and onboard people new to digital collectibles and gaming NFTs. Current crypto games and NFT projects are gated by high purchase barriers to entry, but we believe eventually the most successful games will meld free-to-play and play-and-earn mechanics."

"What got me excited about Yomi was that they were of the first games that leveraged the inherent composability of NFTs to bring other NFT collections in-game, creating a third place whereby these communities can interact via a collaborative and social gameplay experience. The team also brings the perfect mix of web2 and web3 operating experience to onramp the next millions of players into this new paradigm via games." Jerry Lu , Principal at Maveron

Participants in the round include Hypersphere Ventures, Infinity Ventures Crypto (IVC), Sfermion, Cultur3 Capital (early Axie Infinity investors), Maveron, Momentum 6, and Taureon. Yomi Games' angel investors include Kevin Lin (co-founder, Twitch), Dan Dinh (co-founder, TSM FTX), Thomas Vu (Riot Games), Alex Chung (founder, Giphy), Dan Sommer (founder, Trilogy Education), Mike Ouye (Cloud 9), Don Ho (Quantstamp), Hubert Thieblot (Twitch), Jeff Kuan (Terraform Labs), and others.

About Yomi Games
Yomi Games is a blockchain gaming studio developing social Play-and-Earn video games targeted at casual audiences. Its products include Oni Squad, a set of NFTs representing cute ghosts enabling gameplay in Oni Mansion, as well as future games. The Company plans to publish multiple crypto mobile game titles, across a variety of casual genres, that appeal broadly to mainstream audiences and act as a gateway to gamers new to crypto and NFTs.

Yomi Games company logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yomi-games-raises-2m-to-build-out-casual-play-and-earn-ecosystem-301526937.html

SOURCE Yomi Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Stardust and Dr Disrespect's Midnight Society Make History with Nearly 400,000 NFTs Minted in under 17 Hours

By minting nearly 400k Series Zero Patch NFTs on Polygon at unprecedented scale and speed, Stardust ecosystem sets blistering pace of ~25k NFTs per hour

Stardust a seamless solution for game developers integrating NFTs into their immersive games, and Midnight Society the new game studio launched by Twitch streaming legend Dr Disrespect, today announced that they minted nearly 400,000 of their Claw Series 0 Patch NFTs in under 17 hours, a record-setting achievement made possible by Stardust's industry-leading technology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Esports Technologies Announces Agreement with Free-to-Play Games Provider Incentive Games

Will Provide a Suite of Esports-Focused Customer Acquisition and Retention Games

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET, "Esports Technologies"), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today a software license and service agreement between subsidiary Esports Marketing Technologies Ltd. and Incentive Games . Incentive has established itself as a top developer of premium free-to-play games for casino, sports betting, and fantasy sports operators. Through this agreement, Incentive will build customized free-to-play games for Esports Technologies brands.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Splinterlands Achieves 2.32M Daily Rentals Successfully - A Major Milestone for the Pioneer of NFT Rental Markets

Splinterlands, the most played blockchain game in the market right now, achieved 2.32 million daily rentals on April 15, 2022 . Card rentals have been one of the most sought-after features of the play-to-earn gaming platform as it allows players to use their preferred cards without spending too much and it permits owners to earn extra income from lending their digital cards to other players.

Splinterlands pioneered the launching of rental markets for NFTs in July 2021 . This feature opens tons of opportunities for players to play and earn without buying their own cards. Many cards can be rented for 1, 100th of cent, making games more accessible to players. Aside from card rentals, other features on the platform include titles, packs, totems, skins, and land. The company recently announced plans to launch validator nodes with a goal of $1 billion burn and rewards.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

