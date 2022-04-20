GamingInvesting News

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, and Netflix announce that East Side Game's Dragon Up mobile game will be available to play exclusively on Netflix in May.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Dragon Up will be a premium version of the narrative-driven title that was developed on ESGG's proven Game Kit technology and will have no ads, no in-app purchases and will be included with a Netflix subscription. The game allows you to tap your way through the Dragon Kingdom in this colorful and fun animated idle adventure game.

"Netflix has revolutionized the way we consume television and movies, and we're excited to be a part of their early entry into the mobile game space," said Jason Bailey , Chief Executive Officer of ESGG. " Dragon Up couldn't have found a better home. We're excited for Netflix members everywhere to enjoy the game and we're looking forward to bringing exclusive content in future updates!"

The Dragons need your help to revive their magic. An evil wizard has tried to banish them from the kingdom, but one egg remains! Embark on an exciting adventure with your pet dragon Billy as you hatch eggs to save his dragon friends.

Collect ALL the dragons and rake in gold coins idle game style. Gather enough money to discover beautiful dragon nests and unlock rare dragons, epic dragons and new habitats to expand your kingdom! Dragons love gold, once you collect enough coins, feed them to your trusty pet dragon Billy and watch him turn them into amazing treasures.

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and The Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, LEAF Mobile Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

Pioneer Appoints Darcy Taylor as New Chief Executive Officer

  • Over 20 years' executive experience in technology and entertainment industries globally
  • Former CEO of East Side Games Group, Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game company
  • Leveraging expertise and success scaling and accelerating operational development to execute on Pioneer's growth strategy

Pioneer Media Holdings Inc. (NEO: JPEG, AQSE: PNER) (" Pioneer " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has appointed Darcy Taylor as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately.

Previous to Pioneer, Darcy was CEO of East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc."), one of Pioneer's portfolio companies. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading the company through transformational growth including taking the company from a private issuer to reporting on the TSX.V and then subsequently graduating to the TSX in 2021. Darcy also led the company through over $150 million in M&A transactions, including the acquisition of East Side Games in 2021. Under Darcy's leadership, the company grew from a pre-revenue, start-up to over $93 million in revenue from 2019 to 2021, resulting from a combination of organic and accretive acquisition growth.

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group Announces CEO Succession and Management Transition Plan

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the implementation of its planned succession process, as Darcy Taylor is succeeded by the current Chief Revenue Officer, Board Chair, and East Side Games co-founder, Jason Bailey as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13th .

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Mr. Taylor has been nominated for election at the Company's upcoming annual shareholders meeting to the Board of Directors in replacement of Jonathan Bixby , who will not be standing for re-election. Mr. Taylor will continue to work closely with Mr. Bailey and the rest of the ESGG Executive Team to support the transition.

Mike Edwards , ESGG's Lead Director, said: "As ESGG's vision holder, greatest champion, and largest shareholder, Jason was the clear and unanimous choice of the Board and Executive Team to serve as ESGG's CEO. He has a proven ability to think strategically, communicate the vision and grow our business effectively. East Side Games is stronger than ever — with $100M in revenue for our first full year as a TSX listed company, the strongest fourth quarter revenue in our history, and a deep game pipeline for 2022 — the timing is right to implement this succession plan. We look forward to working with Jason and the rest of the Executive Team, and we are confident they will capably guide ESGG through our next chapter of growth and success."

Mr. Edwards continued: "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Darcy for his incredible leadership over the past 3 years. Darcy and the ESGG Executive Team have built the Company into one of the leading, most respected and creative publicly listed mobile game group companies. Darcy's commitment to creating value has driven ESGG's strategy, culture and success and, if elected, will continue to serve as a board member to support ESGG's executive team. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his knowledge, experience and counsel."

Mr. Bailey said: "This is an incredibly exciting time for ESGG. We are an emerging leader in the mobile games industry. We have grown the core team to over 200 people with well over 200 more working exclusively on our games through our many partner studios. We are working with many of the world's biggest brands, on some of the most beloved television and movie properties in the world. As CEO, I am committed to enable creators to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that players engage with every day."

Mr. Bailey continued: "I would like to also thank Jonathan Bixby for his service who will be stepping down from the board at the upcoming AGSM. I'd also like to deeply and sincerely thank Darcy Taylor for all he has done to get ESGG to where it is today. Without his mentorship, guidance and unrelenting support, I would not be as ready as I am today to take the helm of this company."

East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar nominated for Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game
East Side Games nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Developer
Game Kit technology framework nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Game Engine

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, is happy to announce that it has been nominated for multiple awards for individual games, technology frameworks and development studios.

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

East Side Games Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Record full year revenue of $93.2M growing by 37% vs full year 2020
Record Q4 revenue of $28.6M increased by 49% vs same period last year
Record Q4 player audience
Annual adjusted EBITDA of $7.4M
The Office: Somehow We Manage achieves Top 10 Most Downloaded Games Ranking in the US on iOS*
All figures are as reported under IFRS
*Source: Data Ai

 East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an as reported basis under IFRS unless otherwise indicated.

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

East Side Games Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group)

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=430F1BE3-50A0-491B-9382-04525977278D

Toll Free Dial-In Number:

+1 (833) 772-0399

International Dial-In Number:

+1 (236) 738-2279

Conference ID:

4787454

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT March 11, 2022 until April 10, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 and entering the conference ID 4787454.

Salad.com Announces $17 Million Series A Funding Round to Pioneer Affordable Decentralized Cloud Computing Services

The funds will bolster Salad's efforts to facilitate Web3 innovation and service exponential data demand through peer-to-peer #computesharing

Salad a compute-sharing network where gamers and everyday people exchange idle compute resources for rewards, today announced a $17 million Series A funding round to scale its cloud infrastructure and develop a new enterprise vertical for Web3 innovators. The round was led by Left Lane Capital and Origin Ventures with participation from Kickstart Seed Fund Royal Street Ventures and Carthona Capital .

White Sands, New Metaverse, Raises $8 Million After Selling Out Second Mint on April 11

Master-Planned Virtual World Built on NFT Worlds and Ethereum Blockchain Sells Out 250 Luxury Villas After March 15 Sale of 3,000 NFT Land Plots

White Sands today announced it has raised $8 million for its new master-planned island metaverse through two mints, the most recent on April 11 . After a 1,500 ETH sellout of initial NFT land plots on March 15 White Sands buyers purchased the entire available inventory of 250 villas in the virtual community in the subsequent mint. The team has already made multiple significant investments to build out its virtual world.

"Utano?Princesama Shining Live" Announces Collaboration with Sanrio Characters and Celebrates 6 Million Worldwide Downloads

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano ☆ Princesama Shining Live announced a special collaboration featuring the Sanrio Characters. In addition, the game has reached a combined 6 Million downloads worldwide and kicked off a series of exclusive events starting Monday, April 18 2022. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220420shining_live_6mdl_sanrio.html ) for more details.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that the smartphone rhythm game Utano☆Princesama Shining Live announced a special collaboration featuring the Sanrio Characters. In addition, the game has reached a combined 6 Million downloads worldwide and kicked off a series of exclusive events starting Monday, April 18, 2022.

Sanrio Characters x Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Collaboration Announced

A special collaboration between Sanrio Characters and Utano☆Princesama Shining Live has been announced .

Starting from Tuesday, April 26 various in-game campaigns will be held in celebration of the Sanrio Character Collaboration.

In addition to the in-game campaigns, there will also be an event at Sanrio Puroland.

Further details for the collaboration will be announced after the regular maintenance on Tuesday, April 26 .

Be sure to check out this dream collaboration featuring the adorable Sanrio Characters and the idols from Shining Live .


Copyright

©SAOTOME GAKUEN ©KLabGames

© '22 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPR. NO. S622017

6 Million Worldwide Downloads Campaign

Event Period: Monday, April 18 to Tuesday, April 26 (UTC+9)

There will be a 11-Shot Photo Shoot and paid Step-Up Photo Shoot where players can choose from the 11 idols and perform the Photo Shoot a maximum of ten times. Don't miss this special chance to get "Setsugetsuka" UR Photos.

There will be new missions for players to challenge every day. By clearing these daily missions they can receive up to 3000 Photo Shoot Points.

In addition to in-game campaigns, there will be three special sets on sale for a limited time.

Now is a great time to check out Shining Live .

Utano☆Princesama Shining Live Overview

Supported OSes: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 11.0+

* Not available on some devices.

Genre: Rhythm game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download the Game

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utanoprincesama-shining-live-announces-collaboration-with-sanrio-characters-and-celebrates-6-million-worldwide-downloads-301528841.html

AUDIO UP TEAMS UP WITH GAMING METAVERSE PIONEER STAR ATLAS TO CREATE SCI-ADVENTURE PODCAST

- Audio Up is joining the metaverse. The award-winning audio entertainment brand has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with next-gen gaming metaverse Star Atlas. Later this year, Audio Up will unlock an original, scripted, sci-fi adventure podcast that will bring the Star Atlas metaverse and galactic marketplace to an audio storytelling format.

Star Atlas Logo

The eight-episode series, entitled Moon Station Six , is set inside an experimental prison in the far reaches of the Star Atlas universe and features both character and lore from the game as the basis for the series' narrative. Described as HBO's Oz meets 2001: A Space Odyssey , the series follows an android bounty hunter wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit. Created by Audio Up Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek , Moon Station Six will feature an original soundtrack along with NFT drops unlocking special features within the story, original music, and art.

"We're excited to partner with the great storytellers over at Audio Up to enhance and give voice to the lore of the Star Atlas Universe," said Michael Wagner , Co-Founder of Star Atlas and CEO of ATMTA, Inc. "We have an ambitious plan for our metaverse, and we look forward to working closely with one of the best podcast production studios to begin telling our rich and compelling story through this medium."

Star Atlas is a next-gen metaverse that looks to take the best of blockchain technology and real-time graphics technology to build a gaming experience built to last millennia. As a grand strategy game centered around space exploration, Star Atlas will feature territorial conquest, political domination, a robust in-game economy with player-owned assets and the ability to earn real-world financial rewards – and plenty more. Since last year, the company has brought many unique NFT products to market, including playable ships, that have allowed Star Atlas to generate over $175 million in revenue. There are several major game releases scheduled for 2022, including a web-based mini-game and a full production release known as the Volant Studio Showroom, which will be presented using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite – providing cinematic quality video game visuals.

"Building inside the Star Atlas metaverse is truly a unique opportunity for the world of audio storytelling and Audio Up," said Audio Up founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt . "Collectively, we've already crafted groundbreaking musical activations; their most recent NFT offerings utilized our ability to write and produce music with top tier talent and our next phase will be adding a layer of fiction and world building. Contemplating the world of metaverse storytelling and immersive audio is a challenge that we are excited to dive into."

Since its April 2020 launch, Audio Up has worked to seamlessly blend the IP of the future with podcasts, audio books, and songs in a strategy that has the fast-rising company on a trajectory to completely transform the podcast & audio media space in 2022. Attracting top tier talent across all aspects of the entertainment business from platinum hit makers like 24kGoldn and Machine Gun Kelly, to top television personalities Anthony Anderson , Jason Alexander , and Academy Award winning producer Michael Sugar , Audio Up has become a go to destination for A-List talent to create daring and visionary new work. In less than two years, the company has become one of the fastest growing movers across all media, and the golden age of audio has allowed them to move nimbly and successfully during one of the most challenging times in recent memory due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, CEO Jared Gutstadt and his veteran team were able to persevere and thrive under the intense pressure to build a business that is now thriving. Over the course of the last two years, Audio Up has impressively secured an array of partnerships and strategic alliances with satellite radio giant Sirius XM Satellite Radio, music, film, and television management giant Range Media Partners, MGM Studios, Primary Wave, and Warner Records among many others.

Pablo Quiroga , Co-Founder of Star Atlas and Chief Revenue Officer of ATMTA, Inc., concluded, "After working with Jared and his team on this unique podcast experience over the last few months, I feel we've discovered a future where web3 content creation will become multimedia experience and an integral part of the industry. Our vision of Star Atlas has always been one where users experience content in a variety of ways, from our upcoming 3D Ship Showroom to our web-based browser experience. We lead the industry in this category, and this is just the beginning with Audio Up."

ABOUT AUDIO UP
Audio Up is a podcast content production studio, housing a world of infinite, audio-based properties. Headed by Audio Up CEO and Adweek's 2020 Podcast Innovator of the Year and Podcast Producer of the Year recipient, Jared Gutstadt (formerly of the Jingle Punks), Audio Up is building an ecosystem of premium entertainment content within the music and audio space. Their fictional scripted podcasts include a Marvel-like universe of musicals, where the records themselves become the story foundation.  With these groundbreaking properties, Audio Up's goal is to create a new and innovative form of IP, and bring audio blockbusters to life. Current scripted properties include the 2021 Webby nominee Make It Up As We Go with Scarlett Burke , Miranda Lambert , Lindsay Ell , and other huge country entertainment; recent Webby honoree for Best Limited Entertainment Series Podcast Halloween in Hell with Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, and iann dior; and Strawberry Spring , the first ever adaptation of the classic short story by Stephen King , which was the number one trending podcast globally upon release, starring Garrett Hedlund and Milo Ventimiglia . Other current podcast properties include the riveting top 20 crime podcast Where The Bodies Are Buried , Michael Cohen's new chart-topping podcast Mea Culpa , and recent Webby honoree in Podcasts: Interview/Talk Show , Going to Bed with Garcelle with Garcelle Beauvais.

ABOUT STAR ATLAS
Star Atlas is a next-gen gaming metaverse emerging from the confluence of state of the art blockchain , real-time graphics, multiplayer video game, and decentralized financial technologies. Real-time graphics technology using Unreal Engine 5's Nanite allows for cinematic quality video game visuals. Blockchain technology using the Solana protocol establishes a largely serverless and secured gameplay experience. Non-fungible tokens obtained and traded within Star Atlas creates an economy that replicates the tangibility of real world assets and ownership.

To learn more, visit StarAtlas.com , join a faction at Play.StarAtlas.com and send your spaceships to the stars.

For all media inquiries about Audio Up & Star Atlas, please contact:

42 West (for Audio Up)
Greg Cortez
Greg.Cortez@42West.Net

M Group Strategic Communications (for Star Atlas)
Kevin McGrath
staratlas@mgroupsc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audio-up-teams-up-with-gaming-metaverse-pioneer-star-atlas-to-create-sci-adventure-podcast-301528835.html

SOURCE Star Atlas

First Hydrogen Appoints Chief Engineer

First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pendrey as Chief Engineer - Vehicle Program for its Automotive division. His appointment to the company's UK-based technical team signifies further growth and commitment to delivering the brand's first hydrogen-fuelled, zero-emissions utility vehicles. With 35 years of experience in cutting-edge product development for the automotive sector, Stephen has previously worked on projects for Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Trucks and Volvo.

His most recent role, Automotive Programmes Director at Belcan Global Engineering (Belcan), saw him establish and grow the Belcan Automotive Division in the UK. Stephen has worked on a number of innovative electric vehicle projects, developing products including high-performance sports cars, light-duty trucks, buses and military vehicles. Prior to Belcan, Steve was European Programmes Director at Tata Technologies, part of the Tata Group of companies. Here, Steve was responsible for all major deliverable-based programmes worldwide, including the Polestar 600bhp PHEV based in Sweden, an 8x8 military vehicle-based in the U.A.E, and the management and coordination of key accounts of Aston Martin and McLaren Automotive. In his role at First Hydrogen, Stephen is responsible for managing the program engineering and development activities as well as supporting the company to meet its ambitions to mass manufacture fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Global Esports Federation announces South American Esports Championships in Asunción, Paraguay

GEFestival set for the South American Youth Games in Rosario, Argentina

The Global Esports Federation is set to stage the first-ever South American Esports Championships in parallel with the 2022 South American Games, in Asunción, Paraguay on October 2-3, 2022 .

