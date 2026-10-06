Duracell Opens New $56 Million Global Innovation Center for Research and Development in Atlanta's Science Square

State-of-the-Art Innovation Hub Creates 120 Jobs and Anchors Duracell's Presence in Georgia
Duracell, one of the world's leading battery manufacturers, today officially opened its new Global Innovation Center for Research and Development at Science Square Labs in Atlanta. Representing an investment of $56 million, the 83,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 120 jobs and serve as the central anchor for the company's global battery technology innovation network.
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(Left to Right) Karen Iveson (Duracell), Jessica Curyto, Sydne Smith, Liben Hailu (Chief Technical Officer, Duracell), Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Roberto Mendez (Chief Executive Officer, Duracell), Ray Iveson (Duracell), Donnie Beamer (Senior Technology Advisor), Laurie Prickett
Representatives from the State of Georgia, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Tech joined Duracell at Science Square this morning for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening. The ceremony highlighted a shared vision for economic growth, local talent recruitment, and statewide technological advancement.
"Georgia has been a vital home for Duracell for decades, and expanding our footprint into Science Square was a natural next step in that partnership," said Roberto Mendez, Chief Executive Officer at Duracell. "By positioning our teams within a thriving innovation ecosystem, we are giving our world-class R+D organization the platform, technology and collaborative environment they need to power the future."
Adjacent to Georgia Tech at 101 Nerem Street NW, the new facility unites scientists, engineers, and cross-functional teams to accelerate battery innovation from concept to commercialization. Positioned on Atlanta's West Midtown, the center bridges academic talent with corporate R&D, directly linking Duracell's LaGrange manufacturing plant and Fairburn distribution center into a cohesive end-to-end state network.
"The strategic placement of our new facility allows us to tap into a rich pipeline of diverse talent coming from Georgia Tech and neighboring research institutions," said Liben Hailu, Chief Technology Officer at Duracell. "We look forward to welcoming the next generation of scientists and engineers to the Duracell team as we push the boundaries of energy technology right here in Atlanta."
Duracell's new global research and development headquarters was developed by Trammell Crow Company in partnership with Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures, an affiliate of Georgia Tech. Partners Real Estate represented Duracell in the transaction, while CBRE represented Trammell Crow Company. The complex tenant fit-out was executed by a specialized design and construction team including Perkins&Will, AHA Consulting Engineers, Walter P Moore and Brasfield & Gorrie.
"An R&D lab build-out of this scale touches nearly every system in a building and requires every one of them to be exactly right," said Brasfield & Gorrie Vice President and Division Manager Scott Cooper. "From specialized dry room systems to relocating hundreds of pieces of owner-furnished equipment across floors, the complexity was real. This kind of space directly supports Duracell's work in Atlanta and beyond, and we're glad our team could deliver that for them."
About Duracell: Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Visit www.duracell.com for more information.
About Science Square: Science Square is an 18-acre, multi-phase mixed-use innovation district adjacent to Georgia Tech's Midtown Atlanta campus. The district is planned to include approximately 1.8 million square feet of lab and office space, 500 residential units and 25,000 square feet of retail. Science Square Labs, the district's first-phase research building, offers approximately 364,000 rentable square feet of purpose-built lab and creative office space.
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