Driven by Curiosity, Powered by Purpose: Derrick O.'s Journey at Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Cummins

For nearly two decades, Derrick O. has been at the heart of the engines and power systems that keep industries moving and communities thriving. As an In-Shop Power Generation Technician, Derrick exemplifies what it means to tackle complex challenges, deliver exceptional quality and support customers who rely on Cummins every single day.

But Derrick's story didn't begin with a clear career path. It started with curiosity-and a willingness to roll up his sleeves.

While working at a Cummins dealer, Derrick got his first opportunity to work on a Cummins engine. Those initial small jobs sparked a passion that would define his future. "I started doing small jobs on Cummins engines," he recalls. "I really enjoyed it and wanted to learn more. That made me want to work at the main company." Taking that leap changed everything.

From day one, Derrick committed himself to learning. Cummins provided the training and support to make that possible. "Cummins has given me tons of training over the years. I've learned everything-from generators and midrange engines to high horsepower. They've always supported me in getting better at what I do."

Every certification brought new responsibility. Every tough repair built confidence. With each challenge, Derrick discovered how far his skills could take him.

His career journey has spanned field service, mining, in-shop work and power generation. Each role revealed something new-about the company and about himself. "Working in different tech roles helped me see just how much Cummins engines are used everywhere and how many paths you can take in this company," he says. Derrick has seen Cummins power hospitals, construction sites, emergency response teams, data centers and communities that would go dark without the engines he helps maintain.

That's a powerful purpose to be part of.

Today, Derrick thrives on variety and impact. "I get to work on everything-from small engines to the big ones plus power gen stuff. It keeps things interesting and lets me keep learning." For him, this isn't just a job, it's an opportunity to grow and solve problems that truly matter.

He's proud of the doors Cummins has opened for him-personally and professionally. "Working at Cummins has opened doors for me all over. I've met so many good people, made friends across the U.S. and the pay, benefits and flexibility here are hard to beat." The work is demanding but the rewards are real: strong careers, thriving communities and lifelong friendships built in shops like his.

Derrick credits his success to a simple mindset: Show up ready to help. Be someone others can count on. Do the right thing-even when no one's watching. "Those things have kept me grounded here," he says. And they've made him a leader even without a formal title. "Younger guys, older guys-they come to me for advice. If you want to move up, you can. You just need to gain the knowledge and be genuine."

For technicians just starting out, Derrick's advice is clear: Stay curious. Ask questions. Try everything. Don't be afraid to make mistakes-as long as you learn from them. Mistakes don't end your career; they shape it. Every great technician knows growth happens one challenge at a time.

Derrick has powered mining machines, remote communities, critical infrastructure and countless customers who depend on Cummins to keep their businesses alive. He's earned respect not by saying he's experienced-but by proving it through his work every single day.

To Derrick, Cummins is more than a company. It's a place where technicians can build meaningful careers, where hands-on talent is valued, where training is accessible and where good work can take you anywhere.

Derrick proves that when you take pride in your craft, stay curious and help those around you, you can build a future you never imagined.
He did-and he's just getting started.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

cumminscminyse-cmicleantech-investing
CMI
The Conversation (0)
Armory Mining Adds Tom Clarke, P.Geo to its Advisory Committee

Armory Mining Adds Tom Clarke, P.Geo to its Advisory Committee

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 27, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is... Keep Reading...
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium

Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on assay results from its gold-antimony exploration at the Auld Creek project, within the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand; reporting strong antimony grades... Keep Reading...
American Rare Earths Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2024

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2024. This review highlights the key achievements and ongoing activities that are shaping the Company’s future... Keep Reading...
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Secures Strategic Agreement with US Department of Energy

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned US subsidiary HiTech Minerals, Inc., has executed a strategic Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Ames National Laboratory2, which leads the DOE’s Critical Materials Innovation... Keep Reading...
Rzolv Technologies

RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development ("ERD") to... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

RZOLV Technologies Signs Operating Agreement with Environmental Research and Development to Advance Agitated Tank Leach Demonstration Facility in Arizona

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL,OTC:RZOLF) (FSE: S711), ("RZOLV" or the "Company"), a clean-technology company developing non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for gold recovery, today announced that it has entered into an operating agreement with Environmental Research and Development... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces Hydrogen Sales in Ontario to Support Fuel Cell Generator Operations for the Film Industry

CHARBONE Announces Hydrogen Sales in Ontario to Support Fuel Cell Generator Operations for the Film Industry

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, January 22, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce des ventes d'hydrogene en Ontario afin d'alimenter des generatrices a pile a combustible pour l'industrie du cinema

CHARBONE annonce des ventes d'hydrogene en Ontario afin d'alimenter des generatrices a pile a combustible pour l'industrie du cinema

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 22 janvier 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Wind turbines and solar panels with eco icons overlay.

S&P Global: Fragmented Climate and Energy Strategies to Define 2026

Global sustainability strategies are entering a more politically complex phase in 2026 as governments and companies balance immediate economic pressures against long-term climate risks. In a report published on Wednesday (January 14), S&P Global says that sustainability decision making in 2026... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, January 14, 2026 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals of Copper and 3E PGE Mineralization at the Saturday Night Project

Related News

base-metals-investing

Steadright and SilverLine Mining Sarl Signs LOI in Morocco with Existing Mining License

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent Covering Proprietary Fuel Synthesis Reactor

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

base-metals-investing

Transition Metals Drilling Returns Broad Intervals of Copper and 3E PGE Mineralization at the Saturday Night Project

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Drills More Shallow Oxide Gold at Slab: 69m Grading 0.45 g/t Au Eq Including 17m Grading 0.81 g/t Au Eq

precious-metals-investing

One Bullion Limited Announces High Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey to Advance Drill Targeting at Vumba and Maitengwe Projects

energy-investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox