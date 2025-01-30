Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Cygnus Metals

CYG:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
American Rare Earths Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2024

American Rare Earths (ASX: ARR | OTCQX: ARRNF | ADR: AMRRY) ("ARR" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its quarterly activities for the period ending 31 December 2024. This review highlights the key achievements and ongoing activities that are shaping the Company’s future development. The Company continued its upward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2024, advancing its Halleck Creek Project. With new partnerships, facility developments, and robust drilling results, ARR is poised to solidify its role as a cornerstone of the U.S. critical minerals supply chain.

Highlights

  • Strategic Collaboration with BMO Capital Markets: The engagement of BMO Capital Markets as a financial advisor is a critical milestone in ARR’s strategy to accelerate the development of Halleck Creek by securing strategic investments and partnerships
  • High-Grade Drilling Results: The Cowboy State Mine at the Halleck Creek Project yielded some of the highest- grade Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) results to date, including:
    • 148.0m @ 4,451 ppm TREO (max 6,198 ppm TREO)
  • Strategic Facility Secured: ARR’s subsidiary, Wyoming Rare USA Inc., secured a key facility at the Western Research Institute in Wyoming. This facility will centralise operations, house core samples, and serve as the future site for a pilot plant
  • $7.1 Million State Grant: ARR received the first reimbursement of over A$450,000 from the Wyoming Energy Authority to support ongoing initiatives

Strategic Engagement

ARR engaged BMO Capital Markets, a global leader in metals and mining financial advisory, to accelerate the development of its Halleck Creek Project in Wyoming. BMO will assist ARR and its U.S. subsidiary, Wyoming Rare USA Inc., in securing strategic investments, partnerships, joint ventures, and offtake agreements to position Halleck Creek as a cornerstone of the U.S. critical minerals supply chain. This move aligns with growing U.S. bipartisan support for onshoring critical minerals and Wyoming’s economic goals. With support from the Wyoming Energy Authority and a Letter of Interest from the U.S. Export-Import Bank, ARR aims to capitalise on favourable market dynamics and establish long-term shareholder value while contributing to the national agenda for a secure, domestic rare earth supply chain.

Drilling Operations

ARR announced on 27 November final assay results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the Cowboy State Mine (CSM) within the Halleck Creek Project, Wyoming. These results highlight some of the highest-grade Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) intersections recorded in the region, confirming the project’s potential as a leading North American rare earth resource.

Key Highlights:

  • High-Grade Intersections:
    • HC24-RM046: 148.0 m @ 4,451 ppm TREO, including 52.5 m @ 5,273 ppm TREO (maximum 6,198 ppm TREO)
    • HC24-RM048: 161.5 m @ 4,275 ppm TREO, including 40.5 m @ 5,287 ppm TREO (maximum 5,869 ppm TREO)
    • HC24-RM049: 90.0 m @ 4,353 ppm TREO, including 16.5 m @ 5,313 ppm TREO (maximum 6,049 ppm TREO)

Drilling results demonstrate extensive high-grade zones, which will support updated geological models and resource estimates, crucial for advancing the project’s development.

These results emphasise the project’s potential to become a flagship rare earth resource for North America, aligning with the U.S. government’s strategic push to secure domestic critical mineral supply chains for defence and energy transition needs.

2024 Drill Hole Locations and Assay Summaries

With geological maps updated and Odessa Resources Ltd refining resource estimates, ARR announced an updated resource estimate on 29 January 2025 is and progressing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), while engaging with strategic partners to unlock the project’s value.

Facility to Support Halleck Creek Project

Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. secured a facility at the Western Research Institute in Laramie, Wyoming, marking a major step forward for the Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project. The facility will centralise operations by housing all drill core and assay samples and will also accommodate the construction of a pilot plant to advance rare earth processing capabilities. This partnership with the Western Research Institute, a renowned non-profit organisation specialising in energy systems and materials research, enables collaboration to enhance critical mineral development. The move aligns with Wyoming’s strategic goal of becoming a leader in rare earth element development while supporting the onshoring of critical mineral supply chains for the USA.

Wyoming Grant

The Company has received its first reimbursement of over A$450,000 from the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) grant, marking progress in developing the Cowboy State Mine at Halleck Creek. Part of a larger A$10.7 million (US$7.1 million) grant awarded in June 2024, the funds will support exploration drilling, environmental studies, and prefeasibility assessments, helping de-risk the project and achieve the Company’s 2025 goals. This milestone underscores ARR’s commitment to advancing the project and collaborating with the WEA to support Wyoming's energy strategy.

Corporate

After many years of service to the Company farewelled Geoff Hill, a founding shareholder and long-standing member of the Board. ARR thanks Geoff for his exceptional leadership and strategic insights, which have significantly contributed to the Company’s growth and strengthened its position in the rare earths sector. His dedication and guidance leave a lasting legacy, providing a strong foundation for ARR’s future success.

The Company welcomed Mr. Hugh Keller to the Board as a Non-Executive Director, bringing extensive experience from his 34-year legal career at Dawson Waldron (now Ashurst) and various leadership roles across ASX-listed companies, private investment firms, and charities. Currently serving as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chairman for Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited, Hugh adds expertise in commercial contracts, audit procedures, and team leadership to the Board.

CEO, Chris Gibbs, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX: GRL). This appointment aligns with ARR’s increased investment in Godolphin, raising its shareholding to 19.82%, supported by a contribution of up to $510,000 to advance key projects, including the Lewis Ponds Gold and Base Metals Project and the Narraburra Rare Earths Project in New South Wales.

Melissa Sanderson has been appointed Co-Chair of the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI), a global organisation addressing challenges in the minerals sector. This role underscores her expertise in sustainable development and policy advocacy, aligning with ARR's mission to establish a secure North American rare earth elements (REE) supply chain. Mel’s extensive experience in geopolitics and ESG strategies further strengthens ARR’s leadership in advancing a sustainable and ethically sourced REE supply chain.

The Company’s Annual General Meeting was held on November 28, 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from American Rare Earths Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

rare earth investingasx:arrRare Earth Investing
The Conversation (0)
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals Ltd Progresses Grønnedal Resource Expansion: Analytical Assessment of Historical Drill Core Samples Underway

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to update shareholders on recent progress at its Grønnedal prospect, located within the Ivigtût Project in southwestern Greenland. Building on the October 2024 announcement, the Company has taken significant steps to expand its maiden JORC Code (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The current MRE, comprising 1.18Mt grading 6,859ppmm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) (Table 1, Appendix 1), is based on limited shallow drill testing of a small section amounting to less than approximately 5% of a larger carbonatite complex that is enriched in rare earths mineralisation.

Table 1: Eclipse’s Grønnedal Classified Mineral Resource(LREO: Light Rare Earth Oxides, HREO: Heavy Rare Earth Oxides, MREO: Magnet Rare Earth Oxides)

Keep reading...Show less
Neodymium periodic symbol.

Vital Metals Boosts Tonnage at Tardiff Rare Earths Deposit by 56 Percent

Rare earths junior Vital Metals (ASX:VML) reported a 56 percent increase in measured and indicated tonnes in an updated resource estimate for its Tardiff deposit on Monday (January 20).

Tardiff is located at the Nechalacho project, and the new resource builds on figures from an April 2024 resource estimate. At the time, Tardiff was estimated to hold 623,000 tonnes of neodymium and praseodymium oxide (NdPr).

Tardiff's total resource tonnage now stands at 192.7 million tonnes at 1.3 percent total rare earth oxide (TREO) and 0.3 percent niobium pentoxide, containing 2.52 million tonnes TREO; that includes 636,000 tonnes of NdPr.

Keep reading...Show less
World Rare Earths Outlook 2025

World Rare Earths Outlook 2025

2025 World Rare Earths Outlook Report

Investing in rare earths? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.

✓ Trends✓ Forecasts✓ Top Stocks

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Awarded Funding by Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded $500,000 in partnership with Ontario's Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (the "Fund"). The non-dilutive funding contribution is for the advancement of the Continuous Improvement Process at the Company's RapidSXTM Commercial Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario.

"Investing in critical mineral advancements, like Ucore Rare Metals Inc.'s innovative RapidSX™ technology, is vital to strengthen Ontario's critical minerals sector, drive innovation, and secure our future security and prosperity," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "This $500,000 in funding through our Critical Minerals Innovation Fund will help to build a secure supply chain ready to fuel the technologies of tomorrow and increase our global competitiveness."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Awarded Funding by Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded $500,000 in partnership with Ontario's Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (the "Fund"). The non-dilutive funding contribution is for the advancement of the Continuous Improvement Process at the Company's RapidSXTM Commercial Demonstration Facility in Kingston, Ontario.

"Investing in critical mineral advancements, like Ucore Rare Metals Inc.'s innovative RapidSX™ technology, is vital to strengthen Ontario's critical minerals sector, drive innovation, and secure our future security and prosperity," said George Pirie, Minister of Mines. "This $500,000 in funding through our Critical Minerals Innovation Fund will help to build a secure supply chain ready to fuel the technologies of tomorrow and increase our global competitiveness."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vital Metals

Vital’s optimized MRE delivers 56% increase in Measured + Indicated resources for Tardiff rare earth deposit

Vital Metals Limited (ASX: VML) (“Vital”, “Vital Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to report an updated Mineral Resource estimate (“MRE”) for the Tardiff Upper Zone (“Tardiff”), part of the Nechalacho Rare Earths Project (the “Project”), located in Northwest Territories (NWT), Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Completion of $10 Million Heavily Oversubscribed Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report

gold investing

Pilbara Gold Exploration Update and Planned Activities – March Quarter

×