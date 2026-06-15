Generation Uranium Closes Final Trance of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 15, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of May 15 and May 29, 2026, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") and has raised an additional $202,620 through the issuance of 2,894,570 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of two years expiring June 15, 2028.
The Company paid finders fees of $840 and issued 12,000 finder warrants at a price of $0.12 per finder warrant share for a period of two years expiring June 15, 2028.
All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring October 16, 2026.
Proceeds raised from the Offering will be used by Generation for exploration on its Canadian uranium and critical mineral properties, general working capital, marketing and project development.
The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.
About Generation Uranium
Generation Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing high‑quality uranium assets in premier jurisdictions. Its flagship Yath Project is strategically located in Nunavut's Angilak district—one of Canada's most active and rapidly emerging uranium camps. With a growing portfolio of high‑priority targets and exposure to proven mineralized trends, Generation is well positioned to contribute to the future global supply of clean nuclear energy.
For Further Information
Michael Collins, P.Geo., CEO
+1(778) 819-7881
Roger Leschuk, VP Corporate Development
+1(604) 720-4544
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