Bold Ventures Commences Summer Fieldwork at Burchell, Follows up at 111 Zone and JET Rare Earth Element System

Bold Ventures Commences Summer Fieldwork at Burchell, Follows up at 111 Zone and JET Rare Earth Element System

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the commencement of summer fieldwork at its Burchell Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. As a result of Bold's winter drilling program (additional sample results are pending), Bold's technical team has begun planning the next drill program at Burchell. The two areas of focus will be the 111 Zone and southwest strike extension, and the newly named JET REE Zone and other areas of the host Hermia Pluton (see Bold News release dated June 3, 2026).

A reinterpretation of the geophysical and geochemical data along with mineralogical studies will assist in the goal of detailing the JET REE mineralized zone. The drilling program will be finalized after receipt of the remaining drill results. The priorities for the next phase of drilling will be to extend hole BL-26-05a at the JET REE Zone and to test below and along trend of this hole as well as Hole BL-26-01 at the 111 Zone.

The 111 Gold and Base Metals Zone

Bold's 2025/26 exploration programs identified an extensive gold and zinc +/- copper system along contact zones between volcanic units and spatially associated with quartz feldspar porphyry sills (see Bold news releases dated August 18, 2025, September 11, 2025, and December 2, 2025). Winter 2026 diamond drilling at the 111 Zone yielded 0.42 g/t gold over 19.0 meters, 0.33% zinc over 19.0 m, and 0.18% copper over 9.0 meters in hole BL-26-01 drilled directly beneath the zone (see Bold news release dated March 19, 2026).

The JET REE Zone

The Hermia Pluton is found within the northern part of the Property, where diamond drilling recently discovered a rare earth element system, with the entirety of hole BL-26-05a averaging 1022 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) over 55.2 meters following 55.8 meters of sandy, gravelly overburden (see Bold news release dated June 3, 2026).

Field work has commenced including mapping and sampling along the 111 Zone trend, which will focus on prospective geological contact zones and areas where gold anomalies were identified along strike to the southwest of the 111 Zone, towards the Property boundary with Gold X2 Mining Inc.'s Moss Project.

Prospecting, sampling and mapping within the Hermia Pluton will initially focus on outcrops previously mapped by the Ontario Geological Survey (OGS). Findings from the field program combined with geophysical, geochemical and mineralogical studies will inform the follow up drilling program.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures, stated: "We are excited to get back out onto the Property and explore, applying the knowledge gained from the 2025 field programs and the Winter 2026 drill program, as we await final drilling results from the northwest corner of the Property."

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects is an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities include: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"Bruce A MacLachlan"
Bruce MacLachlan
President and COO		 "David B Graham"
David Graham
CEO
   
Direct line: (705) 266-0847
   
Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301446

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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