Armory Mining Adds Tom Clarke, P.Geo to its Advisory Committee

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 27, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce the addition of geologist Tom Clarke to its Advisory Committee.
Mr. Clarke is a professionally registered geoscientist in Alberta and South Africa making him a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He completed a Master of Science degree by dissertation from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg as an international student. Mr. Clarke has been a Director of public companies since 2011. Mr. Clarke also formed two private companies. These entities acquired an old mine and Canadian mineral claims. These assets were then sold to public companies to the benefit of shareholders.
Thomas has 21 years of experience as a geologist working on gold, platinum group metals and base metal projects in North America, Africa, South America and Russia. When a Director of Bonterra Resources, he coordinated all exploration which led to the definition of the first NI 43-101 compliant resource on the Gladiator gold deposit by Snowden.
Thomas is also credited with identifying a marker at a palladium project in Russia which defined the target. Recently, Mr. Clarke supervised the discovery of a lithium-in-clay project in Arizona. Most recently, he identified the seemingly untapped hydrogen potential of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and pivoted a company into the basin. Mr. Clarke has comprehensive experience in oil and gas by drilling one hundred lateral wells, often multi laterals as a well-site geologist. He has drilled wells focusing on many pools and formations from sites in northeastern British Columbia, Alberta and western Saskatchewan.
"We're pleased to add Tom to our advisory committee," said Alex Klenman, CEO. "His expertise will assist greatly in evaluating potential acquisitions and in designing and implementing efficient and impactful exploration programs," continued Mr. Klenman.
Armory Joins CMI
The Company is also pleased to announce it has become a member of the Critical Minerals Institute. The CMI is a global organization committed to addressing the challenges and opportunities within the critical minerals sector. CMI equips businesses, governments, and stakeholders with comprehensive resources, offering deep insights into the value, sustainability, and strategic significance of critical materials essential for technological and industrial advancement.
CMI serves as a central hub connecting companies, capital markets, and experts in the critical minerals industry. The institute emphasizes education, collaboration, and thought leadership and also facilitates robust networking opportunities such as conferences and summits, helping members drive innovation and build resilient supply chains in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia; an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia.
Contact Information
Alex Klenman
CEO & Director
alex@armorymining.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.