Every test drive at a VinFast showroom in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia turns into 100 meals for Canadian families and adds to the 300,000 meals already donated.
VinFast Canada, a leading electric vehicle (EV) brand, is proud to announce the return of its national campaign with Food Banks Canada to help address food insecurity across the country. Now in its third consecutive year , the partnership has provided over 300,000 meals to Canadian families in need.
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Drive for Good: VinFast Canada and Food Banks Canada Team Up for a Third Year to Fight Hunger Across the Country
From now to January 16, VinFast will donate the equivalent of 100 meals for every completed test drive of a New or Certified Pre-Owned VinFast vehicle at its showrooms in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia. With a goal of 1,000+ test drives this season, the campaign aims to deliver more than 100,000 additional meals.
A Drive to Help Those in Need
Through this partnership, Canadians have a simple way to give back to their local communities while experiencing the performance, technology and innovation of VinFast's all-electric lineup during the holiday season. By simply visiting a participating showroom and taking a test drive, customers can help make a tangible difference in the lives of families facing food insecurity.
Participants are encouraged to bring friends and family, as each additional test drive adds another 100 meals to the nationwide total. In addition to the donations generated by test drives, VinFast team members will volunteer their time locally to help food banks transport and distribute donations during the peak holiday season.
" We are extremely pleased to continue our partnership with Food Banks Canada ," said Brian Finnerty, CEO of VinFast North America, " This is our third year running this campaign, and together with the support of our customers and local communities, we have donated over 300,000 meals to Canadian families. This year, we are aiming to donate more than 100,000 additional meals as part of our ongoing commitment to support people in need across the country. "
Food Banks Canada is a national leader in addressing food insecurity, supporting a network of more than 5,500 food banks and community organizations across the country. The continued collaboration reflects VinFast's commitment to integrating social responsibility into its business operations and creating lasting value for communities in the markets where it operates.
Through this initiative, VinFast continues to expand its community engagement efforts in Canada alongside its commitment to accelerating the transition to green mobility. The company aims to build lasting relationships with customers and local communities, not only by delivering modern electric vehicles but also through initiatives that generate meaningful social impact.
How to Participate
Anyone with a valid Canadian driver's license can take part by booking a test drive of a New or Certified Pre-Owned VinFast vehicle at any VinFast showroom in Quebec, Ontario or British Columbia. To schedule a test drive or find your nearest showroom, please visit vinfastauto.ca .
Campaign Activation
The VinFast Canada Food Banks Drive will be supported by a multi-channel campaign, including social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube), digital media and in-store promotions in both English and French.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer on a mission to make EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses. The company is actively expanding its distribution and dealership network globally, while growing manufacturing capacity across key markets in North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at vinfastauto.ca .
About Food Banks Canada
Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who — this year — made 2.35 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1.2 billion in food supports and over $292 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity — while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.
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Van Thuy Nguyen
vanthuy.nguyen@vinfastauto.com