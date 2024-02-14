Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $2.25 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
loader

VinFast Auto

NASDAQ:VFS
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States.
Press Releases
VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.
×