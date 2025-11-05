The Conversation (0)
November 05, 2025
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery
02 July
Metals Australia
High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada. Keep Reading...
29 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 September
Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 August
Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-ClassDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure RateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium Project
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Drilling Underway at McDermitt Lithium ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
04 November
Relectrify Receives AU$25 Million for First Battery Storage System
Australia is investing AU$25 million in Melbourne-based company Relectrify’s world-first battery storage system for longer, cheaper and high-powered batteries.The funding is provided through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), building on its support for Relectrify in second-life EV... Keep Reading...
03 November
Repurchase of Convertible Securities
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Repurchase of Convertible SecuritiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 November
Focus Graphite Receives Conditional Funding of up to $14.1M to Advance Canada's First Electrothermal Fluidized Purification Demonstration Plant
The $14.1 million project, announced at the G7 Energy and Environment Ministers' Meeting, unites Canadian, Ukrainian, and American partners to produce ultra-high-purity graphite for global battery, defence, and advanced-material markets.Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS,OTC:FCSMF) (OTCQB: FCSMF)... Keep Reading...
03 November
SAGA Metals Provides Update on Double Mer Uranium Project: A Well-Positioned Asset in North America as the Uranium Boom Accelerates
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the uranium sector as global nuclear commitments and... Keep Reading...
