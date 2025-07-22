Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

 

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD,OTC:RDPTF, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Oliver Sartor, MD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

 

Dr Sartor is an internationally recognised medical oncologist and scientist specialising in prostate cancer and radiopharmaceutical therapies. He currently serves as Director of Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trials and Chair of the Genitourinary Cancer Disease Group at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota. He was previously Laborde Professor of Medicine and Urology and Medical Director of Tulane Cancer Center in New Orleans under Tulane University School of Medicine.

 

Dr Sartor has also held senior roles at LSU Health Sciences Center, Dana‑Farber/Harvard Medical School, and as Medical Oncology Co‑Chair of the GU Committee of NRG Oncology.

 

Dr Sartor received his MD with honours from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1982, completed internal medicine residency at Tulane, and a medical oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

 

Since 1990 he has focused on prostate cancer clinical research, authoring more than 500 peer‑reviewed publications and leading multiple pivotal Phase 3 trials that resulted in FDA approvals for therapies including samarium‑153 EDTMP, cabazitaxel, radium‑223, and PSMA‑targeted radioligand therapy.

 

"Dr Sartor brings an unparalleled depth of expertise in both clinical translation and radiopharmaceutical therapies," said Riccardo Canevari, Managing Director and CEO of Radiopharm Theranostics. "We're very honoured to welcome him to our SAB. His insight and leadership will be invaluable as we advance our radiopharmaceutical pipeline."

 

  About Radiopharm Theranostics  

 

 Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm is listed on ASX (RAD) and on NASDAQ (RADX). The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer. The clinical program includes one Phase 2 and three Phase 1 trials in a variety of solid tumor cancers including lung, breast, and brain metastases. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com.

 

  Authorized on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics Board of Directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.  

 

  For more information:  

 

  Investors:  
Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

 

Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ
(Formerly Stern IR)
E: annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

 

  Media:  
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

 

  Follow Radiopharm Theranostics:  

 

Website – https://radiopharmtheranostics.com/  
Twitter – https://twitter.com/TeamRadiopharm  
Linked In – https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiopharm-theranostics/  
InvestorHub – https://investorhub.radiopharmtheranostics.com/

 

  Primary Logo 

 

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Radiopharm TheranosticsRAD:AUASX:RADBiotech Investing
RAD:AU
Radiopharm Theranostics
Sign up to get your FREE

Radiopharm Theranostics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics


Keep reading...Show less

Developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for a highly underserved oncology sector

Radiopharm Theranostics and Cyclotek Sign Clinical Supply Agreement for ¹?¹Tb-KLK3-mAb Phase I Clinical Trial in Australia

Radiopharm Theranostics and Cyclotek Sign Clinical Supply Agreement for ¹?¹Tb-KLK3-mAb Phase I Clinical Trial in Australia

 

  RAD 402 preclinical data package complete; demonstrates safety and promising biodistribution profile  

 

  Ethics approval and Phase 1 clinical trial start in prostate cancer anticipated in 2H 2025  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics Granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track Designation for RAD101 Imaging in Brain Metastases

Radiopharm Theranostics Granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track Designation for RAD101 Imaging in Brain Metastases

 

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for RAD101 to distinguish between recurrent disease and treatment effect of brain metastases originating from solid tumors of different origin including leptomeningeal disease.

 

RAD101 is the Company's novel imaging small molecule that targets fatty acid synthase (FASN), a multi-enzyme protein that catalyses fatty acid synthesis and is overexpressed in many solid tumors, including cerebral metastases.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RAD Granted US FDA Fast Track for RAD101 Metastases Imaging

RAD Granted US FDA Fast Track for RAD101 Metastases Imaging

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD Granted US FDA Fast Track for RAD101 Metastases Imaging

Download the PDF here.

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 'HEAT' Trial of 177Lu-RAD202 for Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Solid Tumors

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 'HEAT' Trial of 177Lu-RAD202 for Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Solid Tumors

 

   Phase 1    1   First-In-Human study designed to assess safety   ,   tolerability   , right dose for Phase 2 and early signs of efficacy   of 177Lu-RAD20   2   in individuals with   advanced HER2-positive solid   tumors  

 

  Previous clinical proof-of concept data   2   for targeting HER-2 demonstrated the safety and biodistribution of 99mTc-RAD202 in humans  

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RAD Doses 1st Patient in Therapeutic Trial of 177Lu-RAD202

RAD Doses 1st Patient in Therapeutic Trial of 177Lu-RAD202

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD Doses 1st Patient in Therapeutic Trial of 177Lu-RAD202

Download the PDF here.

Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.

ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely compared to investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small-cap biotech ETFs. The funds were selected using ETFdb.com, and only ETFs with total assets under management (AUM) under US$100 million as of June 30, 2025, were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
Results of Entitlement Offer

Results of Entitlement Offer

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Underwritten Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Underwritten Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Underwritten Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Group of male and female scientists working in laboratory.

Inside the ASX Biotech Boom: What’s Fuelling the Next Wave

Australia’s healthcare and biotechnology sector has matured into one of the most promising and strategically important segments of the ASX. Fortunes can shift on a single clinical trial result. A company with no revenue today could be a global contender tomorrow — if its science holds up.

As investors sift through early stage biotech companies, the challenge is less about spotting ambition and more about recognising the markers of real-world impact: a strong intellectual property (IP) moat, well-timed milestones, non-toxic innovation and enough capital to get through the next inflection point. In a market where data can drive value faster than sales, understanding the rhythm of biotech development has become not just useful, but essential.

According to Australian market analyst firm Morgans, healthcare stocks have consistently delivered strong performances on the ASX over the last 10 years. With more than $8 billion in annual revenue, the Australian life science ecosystem is expected to continue to grow at an annual rate of 3 percent up to 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
Lab worker putting samples on microscope.

Top 4 Small-cap ASX Biotech Stocks of 2025

The global biotechnology sector is on track to become a multi-trillion dollar industry.

Worldwide, the biotech space was worth an estimated US$1.68 trillion last year, according to Cervicorn Consulting. That value is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.18 percent through 2033 to become a US$3.54 trillion market.

The major factors driving this growth are a strong clinical pipeline of precision medicine and regenerative technologies, as well as a rising demand for treatments for chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and neurological disorders.

Keep reading...Show less
Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer

Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Radiopharm Theranostics
Sign up to get your FREE

Radiopharm Theranostics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Clarifies Previous News Release

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Pinnacle Samples up to 85.1 g/t Gold and 520 g/t Silver at El Potrero

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Clarifies Previous News Release

Precious Metals Investing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Base Metals Investing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Samples up to 85.1 g/t Gold and 520 g/t Silver at El Potrero

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar to Restart Mining Operations and Invest in Growth at Its San Agustin Mine, Durango

Base Metals Investing

Nuvau's Gold-Focused Exploration Program Underway at Matagami

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Gaspé Copper Project Intersects 645 Metres Averaging 0.28% Cu

×