Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

On a global scale, the biotechnology market size was pegged at US$1.55 trillion in 2023, with growth projections reaching US$3.88 trillion by 2030, according to a report from Grand View Research.
While much global biotech attention is focused on the NASDAQ, the ASX has carved out a niche as a launchpad for early stage innovation, offering investment exposure before major clinical or regulatory milestones are reached.
Investors’ approach to biotech stocks
Evaluating a biotech investment requires a unique set of variables that may be different from traditional valuation metrics, like earnings and revenue.
“Biotech doesn’t fit neatly into traditional valuation frameworks. Revenue might not exist yet. Profits could be years away. And the outcome of a single clinical trial can send valuations soaring or crashing overnight,” wrote Lior Ronen, founder and CEO of Finro Financial Consulting.
In this sector, every stage — from preclinical to Phase III — serves as a potential value inflection point. Investors also prioritise pipeline diversity. A single therapy focus can be riskier than a platform addressing multiple indications or mechanisms, which inherently balances failure risk.
Robust IP is essential. Comprehensive IP protection enhances both commercial potential and the opportunity for strategic partnerships. Capital discipline is another key consideration. With no immediate revenue stream, biotech firms need to manage cash efficiently. Companies that combine non-dilutive funding, such as grants, with lean operations can extend their runway and reduce dilution for existing shareholders.
External validation through partnerships with research institutions or global pharmaceutical companies further strengthens investor confidence.
Together, these factors compose a robust framework for evaluating biotech investments. Investors who monitor upcoming catalysts like clinical data releases or regulatory meetings stand a strong chance of making timely and informed decisions.
Clinical milestones as catalysts
Timing is often the most critical variable in biotech investing. With less than 10 percent of drug candidates making it from clinical trials to approval, securing positions before significant catalysts is crucial.
Each phase of clinical trials — Phase I (safety), Phase II (efficacy) and Phase III (confirmatory efficacy and large-scale safety) — represents a de-risking stage. Success at any point can trigger partnerships, licensing discussions or stock run ups. For example, Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) surged after receiving US Food and Drug Administration approval for a Phase III trial of its NNZ-2591 to treat a rare condition called Phelan-McDermid syndrome.
Understanding both where a company sits in this sequence, and whether it’s sufficiently funded to reach its next milestone, are essential for well-timed entry and exit strategies.
Over the years, Australia has produced several beacon biotech stories:
CSL (ASX:CSL) grew from a government vaccine lab to a global biotech powerhouse worth over AU$140 billion. Its journey blends scientific innovation, strategic acquisitions and sustained global expansion.
Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) has navigated multiple clinical programs and regulatory reviews, demonstrating how IP-protected assets and global licensing deals can foster long-term growth despite inevitable setbacks.
These cases demonstrate that scalable platforms, a global mindset, clinical progress and IP robustness are the legs on which biotech success stands.
Emerging biotech platforms
Australia’s next wave of biotech leaders is emerging in areas such as immunotherapy, RNA platforms, regenerative medicine and non-invasive cancer therapies. Investor-favoured trends include:
- Non-toxic cancer treatments
- Theragnostics (integrated diagnostics and therapy)
- RNA-based therapeutics
- Platform technologies with cross-disease applications
These innovations benefit from Australia’s strong R&D ecosystem, leading universities and a regulatory structure capable of early phase clinical trials.
Case in focus: Invion Limited
Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) is emerging as a standout in the ASX biotech landscape, advancing a novel, IP-protected photodynamic therapy (PDT) platform with strong early clinical momentum.
Invion has a portfolio of over 300 unique compounds protected by over 10 patent families. Its lead cancer compound, INV043, is designed to selectively destroy cancer cells using light-activated photosensitisers, while leaving healthy tissue unharmed — a promising non-toxic, non-invasive alternative to chemotherapy, radiation or surgery.
The therapy’s dual mechanism of targeted cell death and immune activation positions it within the growing field of theragnostics, combining diagnostic and therapeutic utility. INV043 has demonstrated tumour fluorescence under violet light and therapeutic efficacy under red light, offering potential value not only as a treatment but also as a tool for visualising and monitoring cancer in real time.
The theragnostic potential of Invion's INV043.
Image via Invion Limited.
Invion recently reported positive Phase II results in prostate cancer, showing a 44 percent tumour response rate (PSMA-PET scans) and no serious adverse events across six treatment cycles.
A separate Phase I/II trial in non-melanoma skin cancer also reported no treatment-related pain or adverse events and early indications of lesion reduction. This trial will support the company’s upcoming anogenital cancer study in partnership with Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
The potential for a drug to be effective against more than one cancer target is unusual, to say the least. What makes the technology even more unique is its potential ability to stimulate the body’s immune system to continue to fight cancers. This was demonstrated in preclinical animal studies carried out by Invion’s research partners, the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Hudson Institute of Medical Research on various cancers, including ovarian, colorectal, kidney, lung, triple negative breast and T-cell lymphoma.
Additionally, Invion has partnered with two South Korean pharmaceutical groups, Hanlim Pharm Co., Ltd. and Dr. I&B Co., Ltd. These parties are providing non-dilutive funding for studies using Invion’s Photosoft™ technology platform on glioblastoma (a deadly brain cancer), esophageal cancer and the human papillomavirus (HPV).
Beyond oncology, Invion is applying its Photosoft platform to infectious diseases, where resistance to antibiotics is escalating globally. Preclinical data show broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity, including against antibiotic-resistant pathogens and even SARS-CoV-2, without promoting resistance. This expands the company’s addressable market while reinforcing the flexibility of its core platform technology.
In a market where combination therapies are becoming standard, INV043’s ability to enhance immunotherapy responses may significantly increase its licensing or partnering potential.
With a capital-efficient structure, validated early data, world-renowned partners and a growing portfolio of trials across multiple cancers and infectious diseases, Invion is positioned as a platform biotech that is scalable, defensible and aligned with global healthcare trends favouring safety, precision and accessibility.
Strategic criteria for identifying the next breakout
A report by Jeremiah Grant, economic damages and business valuation expert at Arrowfish Consulting, outlines the following attributes to help investors evaluate biotech companies:
- A platform technology with multiple therapeutic or diagnostic uses
- Strong IP protection, preferably with international reach
- Active clinical relevance and small-scale data or early trial feedback
- Clear, upcoming regulatory or clinical milestones
- A capital-efficient model, supported by non-dilutive finance
- Strategic validation through partnerships or collaborations
- A confident commercial or licensing roadmap
Companies meeting these criteria are prime candidates for exponential gains with risk-managed entry points.
Investor takeaway
The ASX healthcare and biotech sector offers a distinctive opportunity for investors who understand its unique valuation drivers. While inherently high risk, the sector can deliver high-reward outcomes when approached with informed timing, strategic insight and rigorous scientific evaluation.
Innovators like Invion, which combine strong IP, scalable platforms, disciplined funding and impending clinical inflection, represent the kind of high-upside opportunities that savvy investors seek. By marrying financial discipline with scientific foresight, investors can access what may be one of the most transformative sectors of the next decade.
