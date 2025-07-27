RAD receives IND approval from US FDA for Betabart (RV-01)

RAD receives IND approval from US FDA for Betabart (RV-01)

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD receives IND approval from US FDA for Betabart (RV-01)

RAD:AU
Radiopharm Theranostics
Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics


Developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for a highly underserved oncology sector

Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

Dr Oliver Sartor Appointed to Radiopharm Scientific Advisory Board

 

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD,OTC:RDPTF, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Oliver Sartor, MD to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

 

Dr Sartor is an internationally recognised medical oncologist and scientist specialising in prostate cancer and radiopharmaceutical therapies. He currently serves as Director of Radiopharmaceutical Clinical Trials and Chair of the Genitourinary Cancer Disease Group at the world-renowned Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota. He was previously Laborde Professor of Medicine and Urology and Medical Director of Tulane Cancer Center in New Orleans under Tulane University School of Medicine.

Radiopharm Theranostics and Cyclotek Sign Clinical Supply Agreement for ¹?¹Tb-KLK3-mAb Phase I Clinical Trial in Australia

Radiopharm Theranostics and Cyclotek Sign Clinical Supply Agreement for ¹?¹Tb-KLK3-mAb Phase I Clinical Trial in Australia

 

  RAD 402 preclinical data package complete; demonstrates safety and promising biodistribution profile  

 

  Ethics approval and Phase 1 clinical trial start in prostate cancer anticipated in 2H 2025  

Radiopharm Theranostics Granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track Designation for RAD101 Imaging in Brain Metastases

Radiopharm Theranostics Granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track Designation for RAD101 Imaging in Brain Metastases

 

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation for RAD101 to distinguish between recurrent disease and treatment effect of brain metastases originating from solid tumors of different origin including leptomeningeal disease.

 

RAD101 is the Company's novel imaging small molecule that targets fatty acid synthase (FASN), a multi-enzyme protein that catalyses fatty acid synthesis and is overexpressed in many solid tumors, including cerebral metastases.

RAD Granted US FDA Fast Track for RAD101 Metastases Imaging

RAD Granted US FDA Fast Track for RAD101 Metastases Imaging

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced RAD Granted US FDA Fast Track for RAD101 Metastases Imaging

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 'HEAT' Trial of 177Lu-RAD202 for Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Solid Tumors

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient in Phase 1 'HEAT' Trial of 177Lu-RAD202 for Treatment of Advanced HER2-Positive Solid Tumors

 

   Phase 1    1   First-In-Human study designed to assess safety   ,   tolerability   , right dose for Phase 2 and early signs of efficacy   of 177Lu-RAD20   2   in individuals with   advanced HER2-positive solid   tumors  

 

  Previous clinical proof-of concept data   2   for targeting HER-2 demonstrated the safety and biodistribution of 99mTc-RAD202 in humans  

Gloved hands preparing a syringe with a vial in a lab setting.

Biotech and Pharma Market Update: Q2 2025 in Review

The second quarter of 2025 was a period of dynamic evolution within the biotech and pharma sectors.

Critical factors like escalating policy pressures, pipeline pivots by leading companies and the increasingly transformative impact of artificial intelligence (AI) shaped the landscape and presented both challenges and opportunities for growth.

Here, the Investing News Network provides an in-depth analysis of key trends and their implications for investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Biotech therapy capsule containing DNA strand surrounded by cells.

Top 5 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2025

Biotech is a dynamic industry that is driving scientific advances and innovation in healthcare. In Canada, the biotech sector is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.

According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.

Here the Investing News Network profiles the five best-performing Canadian biotech stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, based on year-on-year gains. Data on these companies was collected on July 18, 2025, using TradingView's stock screener, and companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.

ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely compared to investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small-cap biotech ETFs. The funds were selected using ETFdb.com, and only ETFs with total assets under management (AUM) under US$100 million as of June 30, 2025, were considered.

Keep reading...Show less
Results of Entitlement Offer

Results of Entitlement Offer

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Results of Entitlement Offer

Underwritten Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Underwritten Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Underwritten Loyalty Option Entitlement Offer Prospectus

Group of male and female scientists working in laboratory.

Inside the ASX Biotech Boom: What’s Fuelling the Next Wave

Australia’s healthcare and biotechnology sector has matured into one of the most promising and strategically important segments of the ASX. Fortunes can shift on a single clinical trial result. A company with no revenue today could be a global contender tomorrow — if its science holds up.

As investors sift through early stage biotech companies, the challenge is less about spotting ambition and more about recognising the markers of real-world impact: a strong intellectual property (IP) moat, well-timed milestones, non-toxic innovation and enough capital to get through the next inflection point. In a market where data can drive value faster than sales, understanding the rhythm of biotech development has become not just useful, but essential.

According to Australian market analyst firm Morgans, healthcare stocks have consistently delivered strong performances on the ASX over the last 10 years. With more than $8 billion in annual revenue, the Australian life science ecosystem is expected to continue to grow at an annual rate of 3 percent up to 2026.

Keep reading...Show less

Radiopharm Theranostics
